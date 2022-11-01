Read full article on original website
Related
ValueWalk
Is Hershey’s A Sweet Stock To Buy After A Post-Earnings Dip?
Hershey stock is falling even after the company hit the trifecta on its earnings report. The company also announced its quarterly dividend of $1.03 per share. With a P/E ratio nearly double the S&P 500 average, this may be a case of investors taking some profit off the table. The...
ValueWalk
3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
Snap has rebounded more than 30% from its October 21st low. After a likely setback again in Q4, revenue growth is forecast to pick back up in 2023. Last quarter, daily active Snap users rose by 57 million. Snap’s next-generation user base will be impossible for advertisers to ignore.
ValueWalk
Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism Than Risk For AMD
Earnings are currently but in line with overall industry. AMD shows more promise in several factors over peers. Semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) just reported their fiscal Q3 earnings on November 1, 2022, with mixed results, but a few key points give them an edge. For one, revenue is up 29% YOY, to $5.57 billion.
ValueWalk
Bandwidth Skyrockets More Than 41% On A Solid Earnings Beat And Full Year Outlook Upgrade
Discusses the result in more depth with market commentary and Fintel platform analysis. Shares of cloud-based communications platform provider Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) skyrocketed more than 41% on Thursday after the company reported third quarter results that were much better than expected. The stock traded as high as $18.90 and peaked...
ValueWalk
Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
Freshpet is working hard to improve profitability but it is proving to be a difficult task. A new CFO and other improvements should help greatly in 2023. The stock is at a multi-year low and analysts still think it’s a Buy. If you are wondering if the Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)...
ValueWalk
Yield Curve Flashes Recession Alert! Better Times For Gold?
The key yield curve has inverted, shouting loudly that a recession is coming – and with it, better times for gold. I activated the high-degree recession alert! I’ve been writing about the downturn for some time, but in October, another important indicator flashed a red light. As you can see on the chart below, the key yield curve has inverted.
ValueWalk
Wait. You Mean Private Equity Can Be the Good Guys?
Private equity (PE) is the part of the investment world that everybody loves to demonize – except, of course, the people who work and invest in that sector, who typically do very well indeed. PE refers to the financial firms that buy and sell whole companies, often closing plants...
ValueWalk
These Were The Five Best And Worst Performing Basic Materials Stocks In October 2022
Basic materials, such as metal, concrete and chemicals, form the backbone of the global economy because every sector requires basic materials. Thus, basic materials stocks are a good addition to one’s portfolio, especially when the economy is growing. Basic materials stocks performed well last month. In fact, most basic...
ValueWalk
Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
Papa John’s share slipped in the wake of Q3 earnings but the bottom appears to be in. The long-term fundamentals for a rally are in place and the stock is trading at a multi-year low. Add in the dividend and the outlook for bottoming and reversal gets brighter. Wondering...
ValueWalk
Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
Datadog’s Q3 results bode well for cyber security stocks. The analysts are in support and have a target well above the recent price action. The price may be bottoming but it’s too soon to go all-in. Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares are down more than 50% from their all-time high...
ValueWalk
How Shortcomings In Credit Scoring And Tax Processing Affect Consumers
There are nearly 50 million consumers in the U.S. without a firm credit score, leaving them financially fragile. Those same people are impacted by a massive IRS backlog of paper 1040s, leading to delayed tax returns. However, a few initiatives could help turn those circumstances around. Even if you generally...
ValueWalk
Calls To Urgently Review Advice Boundary In TISA Stocks And Shares ISA Report
TISA has today launched a report produced by Oxera: “The keys to unlocking greater investment in Stocks and Shares ISAs.”. To address low engagement, the Government urgently needs to review the legislative framework around the prompts, nudges, alerts, and suggestions. Firms ought to be enabled to deliver personalised guidance that explains the risks of holding too much cash, encourages affected people to act and helps those people choose an appropriate investment.
ValueWalk
These Were The 10 Best-Performing Cryptocurrencies In October 2022
October was a good month for the crypto market, and one major reason for this was the absence of any wild market action last month. Most major cryptocurrencies exhibited a lack of volatility in October. Additionally, a pullback in U.S. Treasury bond yields in late October also contributed to the...
ValueWalk
Markets Are Highly Reactive To Mixed Messages From Fed And Economic Data
Stocks, precious metals, and cryptocurrencies had a volatile week, rising Friday morning. These asset classes spiked a day after a significant drop occurred on Wednesday and Thursday. The drop happened as a reaction to the Fed’s interest rate and policy announcement Wednesday afternoon. Fed Chair Jerome Powell sent mixed...
ValueWalk
How An Ugly Yellowish Machine Minted Fortunes
Have you ever been lucky enough to own a “tipping point” stock?. They can create extreme sums of wealth in relatively short periods of time. The greatest tipping point stock in history handed early investors a 102,400% gain in 10 years. That turns every $1,000 invested into over $1 million.
ValueWalk
The Shrinking Trillion Dollar Market Cap Club
Aggressive tightening from the Federal Reserve has caused tech stocks to plummet back to Earth in 2022, and this has shaken up the membership of the trillion dollar market cap club. Here are the four current members of this exclusive club:. Company Sector Date Market Cap Hit $1T Market Cap...
ValueWalk
How To Buy And Invest Cryptocurrency In Australia
Cryptocurrencies are incredibly volatile. In October 2022, one Bitcoin was valued at AU$32,000. In October 2021, it was closer to AU$80,000. However, cryptocurrency is here to stay, and it’s becoming much more commonplace — many online stores now accept Bitcoin as a payment method. So, how do you...
ValueWalk
Eurizon The Globe: Inflation Crisis Priced In
The latest issue of ‘The Globe’, Eurizon’s monthly publication describing the Company’s investment view. In this issue, a focus is dedicated to “Inflation crisis priced in.”. Table of Contents show. Scenario. September data outlined further inflation growth in the Eurozone, with the headline index at...
ValueWalk
Is Crude Oil Switching Into Bullish Territory Now?
Oil prices are trading this Friday at their highest in nearly a month, benefiting from the looming tighter supply as an effect of market speculation around potential zero-Covid policy relief in China. Available to premium subscribers only – New trading projections on Crude Oil Futures DEC22. In addition to...
ValueWalk
The GDXJ Has a Choice: Rise With The S&P 500 Or Fall With Gold?
The S&P 500 is blooming, while gold cannot hide its weakness. Both have an impact on junior miners, but which lead will gold stocks follow?. It’s Fed decision day! Will the rally in stocks continue? Will miners follow stocks higher or gold lower? Charts provide hints. Let’s start with...
Comments / 0