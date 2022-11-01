Smith County OKs nearly $3.7 million in COVID-19 federal funding to improve city of Winona sewer system

Read full article on original website
Related
inforney.com
Official: Early voting turnout less than expected
The early voting period for the November gubernatorial election has been slower than expected, said an elections official. By Friday around 11 a.m. a total of 44,700 people had cast their ballots during early voting. Compared to the early voting turnout of around 55,500 in the November 2018 election, this is about 6,000 people less, said Smith County Elections Administrator Michelle Allcon.
inforney.com
Trial for suspended Smith County constable could be held soon
The trial for suspended Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris accused of stealing and abusing his power while serving an eviction notice could be held in under two weeks. Traylor-Harris is charged with official oppression and property theft by a public servant. He posted bail with a bond of $40,000 on...
inforney.com
Severe weather live: Smith warnings have expired
Our news partners at CBS19 are providing streaming coverage of tonight's events. NOTE: Graphics will be removed once watches and warnings have expired to make this file easier to load. 7:22 p.m. UPDATE: The Athens Police Department reports city crews are out cleaning up damage. They ask drivers to be...
inforney.com
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Nov. 3 – Nov. 4
Deputies charged Sergio Rasha Carey, 35, of Troup, with assault impede breath/circulation family member with previous conviction. Carey was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on a $50,000 bond. Deputies charged Tyus Anson Dudley, 42, of Tyler, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 4 grams and...
inforney.com
First Tyler ISD high school student set to act in college-level production
Tyler Junior College will be presenting its comedy-drama production of ‘Holes’ this month, and for the first time a Tyler ISD high school student will be part of the cast thanks to a campus partnership. Nathan Hill, a sophomore at Tyler ISD Early College High school is only...
inforney.com
Police: Man accidentally shoots himself during fight
According to police, a man was taken to a local hospital Thursday after shooting himself during an altercation at the Lone Star Inn. According to Andy Erbaugh, the Public Information Officer with the Tyler Police Department, there was a physical altercation between two men at the hotel on West Gentry Parkway at 7:45 a.m.
inforney.com
Special memorial exhibit for POW held for 1,249 days now open at Vanishing Texana Museum
Now on display in the Vanishing Texana Museum in Jacksonville is an exhibit of the postcards sent by the Imperial Japanese Army to the parents of Jess “JW” Willard Durham of Jacksonville updating them on his Prisoner of War experience during World War II. Following is a summary...
inforney.com
'Putting out the love': Freiley kicks off Tunes at Noon
For singer and songwriter Mike Freiley, performing his music is all about “putting out the love and getting love back.”. Freiley shared his music with the community Thursday afternoon at the Foundry Coffee House as part of the November Tunes at Noon, an event put on by the Tyler Main Street Department.
Comments / 0