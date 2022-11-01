Smith County OKs nearly $3.7 million in COVID-19 federal funding to improve city of Winona sewer system

The early voting period for the November gubernatorial election has been slower than expected, said an elections official. By Friday around 11 a.m. a total of 44,700 people had cast their ballots during early voting. Compared to the early voting turnout of around 55,500 in the November 2018 election, this is about 6,000 people less, said Smith County Elections Administrator Michelle Allcon.

