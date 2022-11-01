The Utah Homeless Conundrum: Salt Lake’s Unsheltered Not Able to Find Shelter while Winter Is Approaching

Read full article on original website
AJK
3d ago
The vast majority of the homeless are mentally ill with drug/alcohol addictions. We should be building mental institutions and treating these people. If these people aren’t well, all other efforts to help them are pointless.
Lucas Johnson
3d ago
This is not a SLC or Utah problem, it's a big city problem. Every big city in the world develops a homeless population. When mankind figures out how to fix that problem, it will be a wonderful day.
KSnak
3d ago
It is disgusting that a state allegedly full of saints allows something like this to continue. Anyone that believes they are a Christian and does not have empathy for the homeless should shoke on their sacrament.
Is a city in Wyoming sending some of its homeless to Salt Lake City? Mayor Mendenhall ‘frustrated, but sadly not surprised’
Jackson, Wyoming, law enforcement officials have reportedly been sending some homeless individuals from Jackson to Salt Lake City. Those reports have frustrated Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, who said it’s indicative of a larger issue that cities across the nation aren’t doing their part to address homelessness.
Freezin’ for a Reason: Ogden youth, deputies to sleep outside in frigid temperatures to raise awareness for homeless
What's it really like to face Utah's winters without a home? For the fifth year running, a group of local youths are finding out firsthand, sleeping in the elements to prove a point and to raise money for charity.
upr.org
2 Utah cities ranked some of the worst to survive in during a dragon invasion
According to a new ranking, two cities from Utah have been cited as some of the worst places to be if a fire-breathing dragon were to ever invade the country. The new ranking, released by Shane Co., lists Provo as the third best city in the United States for a dragon to attack, meaning it’s one of the worst to survive in should a dragon invasion ever happen. Provo was ranked so high due to its variety of high elevations, lack of aviation facilities to cloud the skies, and plenty of parkland that make for ideal dragon conditions.
Opinion: ‘Instant certainty’ made a bad situation in Cedar City much worse
From false accusation on social media, several Cedar City high school students were wrongly accused of black face. Read the latest on the story.
svinews.com
Jackson bussing its homeless to Salt Lake City
JACKSON —As temperatures drop, Teton County is seeing heightened numbers of unhoused residents being cited for trespassing. In response, officials are essentially exporting the valley’s homeless problem. In the last two weeks, Jackson police have received 12 calls about people facing homelessness. The calls come in as trespassing...
KSLTV
Utah business cuts down food waste, fights inflation too
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah business is trying to cut down on food waste by cutting costs. Extrabites is an online marketplace where businesses in Salt Lake and Utah counties sell any extra food they have at the end of each day. CEO and co-founder Luccin Ifote said...
utahstories.com
Top Spots for Locally Sourced Fare in Salt Lake and Beyond
The phrase “farm to table” gets thrown around a lot in the restaurant world and it can mean different things to different people. At its purest, a farm-to-table restaurant is literally an eatery that is located on (or at least near) a farm and the ingredients—most, anyway—that go into the restaurant’s dishes come straight from that farm.
kslnewsradio.com
Power outage affects thousands in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power announced it was working to fix a power outage in Salt Lake City Friday morning. According to RMP, the outage is affecting around 3,040 customers. The company estimated that power will be back by 3:00 p.m. Outages can be checked and reported...
New regulations proposed for Salt Lake homeless resource centers following temporary ban
The Salt Lake City Planning Division is advocating for a shift from conditional use process for homeless resource centers to an overlay zoning district.
kslnewsradio.com
Wyoming police say homeless people aren’t being forcibly sent to SLC on buses
SALT LAKE CITY — A Wyoming newspaper reported earlier this week that homeless people were being bused to Salt Lake City, but the newspaper later corrected its statement. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reported on Wednesday that a circuit judge in Teton County has been issuing release orders that individuals without homes should be sent to Salt Lake City, if they are being jailed on a regular basis.
Man missing after failing to board flight to Salt Lake City
A man scheduled to fly to Salt Lake City from Moab is missing after he failed to board the flight earlier this week.
KSLTV
COLD: Podcast uncovers new clues about discovery of missing Utah woman’s car in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — A missing woman’s car surfaced behind a casino hotel on the Las Vegas Strip in November 1985. Now, a timecard from Weber State College in Ogden, Utah, and an airline timetable are providing a possible explanation of how the car might’ve ended up there.
KSLTV
Up to $4,300 offered for Utahns to replace wood stove, fireplace heating
SALT LAKE CITY — A wood stove and fireplace conversion project aims to help eligible Utahns upgrade their wood burning stove or fireplace, and offers an way to help reduce winter pollution caused by wood burning. The Wood Stove and Fireplace Conversion Assistance Program was initially announced for Cache...
Ogden, Utah Halloween ‘Beetlejuice Girl’ Has Been Found
(ABC 4) Ogden, Utah is filled with joy after finding the trick-or-treater with a huge heart. Only known as "Beetlejuice Girl", what she did on Halloween night sent the people of Utah on a statewide hunt. On Oct. 31, Halloween, one Utah family was amazed by the actions of one...
Photo of the day: There’s ‘snow’ question about it — winter has arrived in Utah
A winter storm that moved into Utah Wednesday morning will continue to impact most of the state tonight and into tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City. How much snow will we get?
2 Utah cities make Most Magical Winter Wonderland list
When it comes to this time of year, all of Utah becomes a winter wonderland of magical holiday spirit. But two cities in particular are being recognized for their festive cheer.
Daylight saving time is ending soon. Here’s when to change your clocks
Will the clocks fall back in 2022? Do we turn our clocks back this fall? Are we losing an hour of sleep 2022? Will we change clocks in November 2022? When is daylight saving time 2022? When does daylight saving time 2022 end?
ksl.com
'Soul' comes to downtown Salt Lake's newest hotel after decades of planning
SALT LAKE CITY — Planning for the new Hyatt Regency in downtown Salt Lake City officially dates back to 2005; however, the desire for the building goes way further than that. Darrin Casper, Salt Lake County's deputy mayor for finance and administration, recalls some of the research coming to...
Revolver
Silent Planet Involved in Serious Van Accident
Silent Planet experienced every touring band's nightmare earlier this morning. While traveling across Wyoming during a blinding snowstorm on November 3rd, the metalcore band's van flipped over and landed upside down on the side of the road. Fortunately, the band have confirmed on Twitter that all the passengers onboard are...
The No. 1 overall recruit in the country — a Utahn — just committed to Utah gymnastics
Avery Neff, the top gymnastics recruit in 2024, per College Gym News, chose to stay home and attend the University of Utah.
