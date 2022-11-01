ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

The Utah Homeless Conundrum: Salt Lake’s Unsheltered Not Able to Find Shelter while Winter Is Approaching

By Richard Markosian
 4 days ago
AJK
3d ago

The vast majority of the homeless are mentally ill with drug/alcohol addictions. We should be building mental institutions and treating these people. If these people aren’t well, all other efforts to help them are pointless.

Lucas Johnson
3d ago

This is not a SLC or Utah problem, it's a big city problem. Every big city in the world develops a homeless population. When mankind figures out how to fix that problem, it will be a wonderful day.

KSnak
3d ago

It is disgusting that a state allegedly full of saints allows something like this to continue. Anyone that believes they are a Christian and does not have empathy for the homeless should shoke on their sacrament.

