The Atlanta Falcons are one of the biggest surprises of the NFL this season. Sitting at 4-4 and atop the NFC South, Arthur Smith’s team has absolutely nothing to lose in a year that was supposed to be the first season of the official rebuild. Moving on from Matt Ryan, Atlanta was projected to be one of the worst teams in the league, selecting near the top of the 2023 NFL Draft. They’ve exceeded expectations, and a part of that is because the Falcons have faced some injury-riddled opponents.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO