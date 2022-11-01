'We're working for peanuts!' Desperate truckers reveal they're 'barely getting by' amid rocketing diesel prices that hit $5.312 - as supplier warns 'some cities may run dry for a few days'

Desperate truck drivers have revealed the pressure of skyrocketing fuel prices while suppliers warned that 'some cities may run dry for a few days.'

Diesel per gallon jumped close to $2.00 with prices going from $3.634 to $5.312 in the past year.

Gas prices however have seen a much needed decrease this week at $3.758 per gallon, however still rose by $0.356 from last year's $3.402.

According to the American Trucking Association the trucking industry hauled 72.2 percent of all freight transported into the United States in 2021, equating to 10.93 billion tons.

In the same year, the trucking $875.5 billion industry represented 80.8 percent of the nation's freight bill.

The Association registered 38.9 million trucks used for business purposes, excluding government and farm, in 2020 representing 24.1 percent of all trucks registered.

While in the same year, 44.8 billion gallons of fuel was consumed by those trucks 35.8 billion gallons of diesel fuel typically and 9.0 billion gallons of gasoline.

For this reason, truck drivers have voiced their fears telling Fox News rising fuel prices have left them 'working for peanuts.'

One driver said: 'Literally it's taking my company 30 or 40 percent of expenses to fuel.

Another said: 'Diesel prices right now are very high it's harder for companies to make money with the high prices.

'Plus, the rates have dropped so you're not really making the money you were making before you're barely getting by right now.'

According to figures calculated by Indeed the average salary for a truck driver in the United States equates to $71,207 per year.

Company team drivers are typically paid $0.48 – $0.75 per mile up to 6,000 miles per week estimating at $3,154 per week.

Company solo drivers will see $0.40 - $0.64 per mile up to 3,000 mile per week averaging at about $1,183 per week.

While owner operator drivers will see an average of $0.94 - $1.79 per mile up to 3,000 miles per week with an estimated average of $3,163 per week.

One driver remarked that they would have to drive further to see any benefit from an average day, because fuel prices have contributed to higher costs to operate.

'We need to drive more than we usually drive which is about 400, 500 miles a day so that we can make a little bit of money. We [now] need to drive like 600 miles,' he said.

Every year, about 800,000 drivers leave the profession, according to WCPO while experts said that the rising diesel prices could push more drivers out.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that, as of October 14, the US had only 25 days of reserve diesel supply, a low not seen since 2008.

The Biden Administration said it was keeping a close watch on diesel inventories and working to boost supplies following the news that reserves had depleted.

A White House official told Fox News that the administration is closely monitoring diesel inventory levels, especially on the East Coast, and that it is in touch with U.S. energy firms regarding the need to build up reserves and drive toward solutions.

The official added that the administration has also been in regular communication with East Coast governors for months and has readied tools at its disposal, including the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve (NEHHOR).

Mansfield Energy, the supplier, led by CEO Michael Mansfield, issued the advisory in a bid to make sure that companies are prepared.

Businesses which rely on the fuel have been told to take steps to plan for the potential lack of supply which is mostly caused by Russia cutting off imports after the invasion of Ukraine

Businesses which rely on the fuel have been told to take steps to plan for the potential lack of supply which is mostly caused by Russia cutting off imports.

This means that businesses are not receiving the high number of petroleum products that they were before the invasion of Ukraine.

It has had an impact on refineries as they have had to shift production from gasoline to make some diesel. This means that they may run low on gasoline.

The diesel shortage is also caused by high distillate (heating oil and diesel) demand, refinery maintenance and lower refinery capacity.

Companies can protect their fuel supplies and lower their risk of being out of commission by issuing emergency fleet cards.

These give access to fuel in a trackable way. They can also use a small tank for emergency fuel.

Mansfield Energy reassured consumers that fuel stations will mostly find supply and stay running.

It added that for this reason, it is unlikely fuel stations will have bags over the pumps and the ongoing main impact is likely to be higher prices for customers.

It comes as Biden considers limiting US fuel exports to bring prices down and restore inventories.

But this is an idea that is not supported by refiners. They have said that this measure would probably decrease inventory levels.

The refiners added that it would reduce domestic refining capacity and put pressure on consumer fuel prices and alienate US allies amid the war in Ukraine.