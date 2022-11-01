ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

'We're working for peanuts!' Desperate truckers reveal they're 'barely getting by' amid rocketing diesel prices that hit $5.312 - as supplier warns 'some cities may run dry for a few days'

By Aneeta Bhole For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Desperate truck drivers have revealed the pressure of skyrocketing fuel prices while suppliers warned that 'some cities may run dry for a few days.'

Diesel per gallon jumped close to $2.00 with prices going from $3.634 to $5.312 in the past year.

Gas prices however have seen a much needed decrease this week at $3.758 per gallon, however still rose by $0.356 from last year's $3.402.

According to the American Trucking Association the trucking industry hauled 72.2 percent of all freight transported into the United States in 2021, equating to 10.93 billion tons.

In the same year, the trucking $875.5 billion industry represented 80.8 percent of the nation's freight bill.

The Association registered 38.9 million trucks used for business purposes, excluding government and farm, in 2020 representing 24.1 percent of all trucks registered.

While in the same year, 44.8 billion gallons of fuel was consumed by those trucks 35.8 billion gallons of diesel fuel typically and 9.0 billion gallons of gasoline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GgsmD_0ivI2A0700
Desperate truck drivers have revealed the pressure of skyrocketing fuel prices while suppliers warned that 'some cities may run dry for a few days'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=307tqW_0ivI2A0700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1czVQj_0ivI2A0700
Diesel per gallon jumped close to $2.00 with prices going up from $3.634 to $5.312 in the past year. Gas prices however decreased this week at $3.758 per gallon - still higher than last year

For this reason, truck drivers have voiced their fears telling Fox News rising fuel prices have left them 'working for peanuts.'

One driver said: 'Literally it's taking my company 30 or 40 percent of expenses to fuel.

Another said: 'Diesel prices right now are very high it's harder for companies to make money with the high prices.

'Plus, the rates have dropped so you're not really making the money you were making before you're barely getting by right now.'

According to figures calculated by Indeed the average salary for a truck driver in the United States equates to $71,207 per year.

Company team drivers are typically paid $0.48 – $0.75 per mile up to 6,000 miles per week estimating at $3,154 per week.

Company solo drivers will see $0.40 - $0.64 per mile up to 3,000 mile per week averaging at about $1,183 per week.

While owner operator drivers will see an average of $0.94 - $1.79 per mile up to 3,000 miles per week with an estimated average of $3,163 per week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iP3iB_0ivI2A0700
Diesel per gallon jumped close to $2.00 with prices going up from $3.634 to $5.312 in the past year. Gas prices however decreased this week at $3.758 per gallon - still higher than last year 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qBNuP_0ivI2A0700
Every year, about 800,000 drivers leave the profession - while experts said that the rising diesel prices could push more drivers out

One driver remarked that they would have to drive further to see any benefit from an average day, because fuel prices have contributed to higher costs to operate.

'We need to drive more than we usually drive which is about 400, 500 miles a day so that we can make a little bit of money. We [now] need to drive like 600 miles,' he said.

Every year, about 800,000 drivers leave the profession, according to WCPO while experts said that the rising diesel prices could push more drivers out.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that, as of October 14, the US had only 25 days of reserve diesel supply, a low not seen since 2008.

The Biden Administration said it was keeping a close watch on diesel inventories and working to boost supplies following the news that reserves had depleted.

A White House official told Fox News that the administration is closely monitoring diesel inventory levels, especially on the East Coast, and that it is in touch with U.S. energy firms regarding the need to build up reserves and drive toward solutions.

The official added that the administration has also been in regular communication with East Coast governors for months and has readied tools at its disposal, including the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve (NEHHOR).

Mansfield Energy, the supplier, led by CEO Michael Mansfield, issued the advisory in a bid to make sure that companies are prepared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wUmEY_0ivI2A0700
Businesses which rely on the fuel have been told to take steps to plan for the potential lack of supply which is mostly caused by Russia cutting off imports after the invasion of Ukraine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ycb1u_0ivI2A0700
 According to the American Trucking Association the trucking industry hauled 72.2 percent of all freight transported into the United States in 2021 and the fuel price hit could see people leaving the industry

Businesses which rely on the fuel have been told to take steps to plan for the potential lack of supply which is mostly caused by Russia cutting off imports.

This means that businesses are not receiving the high number of petroleum products that they were before the invasion of Ukraine.

It has had an impact on refineries as they have had to shift production from gasoline to make some diesel. This means that they may run low on gasoline.

The diesel shortage is also caused by high distillate (heating oil and diesel) demand, refinery maintenance and lower refinery capacity.

Companies can protect their fuel supplies and lower their risk of being out of commission by issuing emergency fleet cards.

These give access to fuel in a trackable way. They can also use a small tank for emergency fuel.

Mansfield Energy reassured consumers that fuel stations will mostly find supply and stay running.

It added that for this reason, it is unlikely fuel stations will have bags over the pumps and the ongoing main impact is likely to be higher prices for customers.

It comes as Biden considers limiting US fuel exports to bring prices down and restore inventories.

But this is an idea that is not supported by refiners. They have said that this measure would probably decrease inventory levels.

The refiners added that it would reduce domestic refining capacity and put pressure on consumer fuel prices and alienate US allies amid the war in Ukraine.

Comments / 54

Vee Mo
3d ago

High cost of fuel will be passed on to the consumers, so you can look forward to prices going up right after the midterms, Biden was and is begging OPEC to produce more oil, to keep cost down until after the elections. Now Biden is threatening to charge oil companies higher taxes and these will also be passed on to the consumer. Biden is breaking the backs of the American taxpayers, now we are paying for illegals upkeep and medical care, while we are struggling to keep our heads above water. Time to vote common sense.

Reply(2)
21
John Edralin
2d ago

High cost of diesel fuel is a recipe to Socialism. this is all by design. History has been informing us all along and the Democrats knew this is the path they want for America. We will never accept it. Never vote for a Democrat ever again.

Reply(3)
15
Who Cares Now 1
1d ago

Everybody thinks they are working for peanuts nowadays so unless they get $20 hrs they won't work. Well smart people the higher the wages the higher we pay for everything as it is passed right back to you through those higher prices. Something Union's and younger people will never understand I guess.

Reply(3)
7
Related
Daily Mail

Karine Jean-Pierre claims Americans are saving $420million because of lower gas prices as she is pressed on why Biden is tapping into the strategic petroleum reserve

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed on Tuesday that Americans are saving $420 million because of lower gas prices as President Joe Biden prepares to release up to 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The average cost of gas is at $3.87 per gallon, roughly...
Truth About Cars

Bad News About the U.S. Diesel Supply

Over the summer, the United States witnessed record fuel prices. But the elephant in the room wasn’t how much people were having to pay for regular unleaded gasoline, it was the possibility that the nation might run into diesel shortages going into the fall. Global deficits had manifested in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Republicans launch an investigation into Biden's 'misuse' of emergency oil reserves to lower gas prices after talk of ban on fuel exports after Saudi rejected call to delay OPEC deal

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee have accused President Joe Biden of improperly tapping into the nation's strategic petroleum reserve to soften the blow of Saudi Arabia-led OPEC+'s decision to dramatically cut its oil production. The president announced the release of 15 million oil barrels earlier this month, just weeks...
Benzinga

World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'

Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
mailplus.co.uk

Get ready for power cuts from 4-7pm, families told

BRITISH households should prepare for blackouts ‘between 4pm and 7pm’ over the winter, the boss of National Grid has warned. John Pettigrew said the firm, which oversees the UK’s electricity and gas networks, would need to introduce rolling power cuts on ‘really, really cold’ weekdays in January and February if the UK failed to secure enough natural gas from Europe.
Daily Mail

Biden now considers telling American businesses to stop investing and expanding in Saudi Arabia after failing to get Kingdom to delay the OPEC production cut - and as Republicans demand he tap into domestic sources

One of the potential 'consequences' for Saudi Arabia backing an oil production cut is coming into focus, with a report the Biden administration may urge U.S. businesses not to invest in Saudi Arabia. The move, while voluntary in nature, could chip away at longstanding U.S.-Saudi business ties, at a time...
Daily Mail

Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes in the Ring of Fire 750 miles off the coast of California - just a week after a 5.1 magnitude hit San Francisco - but no tsunami warning will be issued

A magnitude 6 earthquake struck in the Ring of Fire, just 750 miles off the coast of California, but no tsunami warning will be issued. A massive earthquake hit the Pacific Ocean shortly before 10pm on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), just a week after San Francisco was hit with a 5.1 magnitude earthquake.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

Grocery Shortages: Butter Is Harder to Find, but That's Not All

Several grocery store staples are experiencing shortages this year, including tomatoes, tampons and even Halloween candy. And now you can add butter to the list of harder-to-find items as the holidays approach. Much of this scarcity is a result of pandemic-related supply chain issues and the ongoing war in Ukraine....
CALIFORNIA STATE
SlashGear

Here's When Gas Cars Could Be Banned In Your Country

With an objective to fight climate change and promote sustainable energy, countries around the world are embracing electric vehicles. It's not just governments that are pushing for a greener future; car manufacturers are too. Most governments, states, automotive manufacturers, and fleet operators have pledged to transition to 100% electrified vehicles over the next decade.
OREGON STATE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

680K+
Followers
72K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy