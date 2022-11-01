ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

scsuowls.com

SCSU Volleyball Clipped By Saint Anselm, 3-0, In Regular-Season Finale

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Southern Connecticut State University volleyball lost to Saint Anselm, 3-0, in a Northeast 10 Conference matchup in Manchester, N.H. With the loss, the Owls finish the regular season with a record of 16-14 overall and 5-7 in the NE10. The Owls clinched a spot in the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
scsuowls.com

SCSU Football Rolls To 44-7 Win Against Post

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Southern Connecticut football won the first matchup, all-time, against Post University, 44-7, at Jess Dow Field. The win was the Owls third in their last four games as they improved to 3-7 on the year. Five different Owls scored in the win, with Anthony Ligi...
NEW HAVEN, CT
scsuowls.com

SCSU Swimming & Diving Competes At UConn On Saturday, Nov. 5

SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY WOMEN'S SWIMMING & DIVING. Location: Wolff-Zackin Natatorium (Storrs, Conn.) Southern Connecticut women's swimming & diving will travel to Storrs, Conn. to take on NCAA Division I UConn on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Owls Notes. Southern last competed on Oct. 7-8 at the Fairfield Invitational. Arianna Arturi...
NEW HAVEN, CT
scsuowls.com

SCSU Volleyball Clinches NE10 Tournament Spot With Win At Saint Michael's

COLCHESTER, VT. – Southern Connecticut volleyball picked up a crucial Northeast 10 Conference win with a 3-1 victory at Saint Michael's. The Owls' win at Saint Michael's give them a record of 5-6 in conference play and clinches the seventh seed in the upcoming NE10 Championship tournament. Gabriela Gaibur...
NEW HAVEN, CT
scsuowls.com

SCSU Women's Cross Country Picked Second In NE10 Pre-Championship Poll

MANSFIELD, Mass. - Southern Connecticut women's cross country was chosen to finish second in the upcoming Northeast 10 Conference Championship on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Colcheste, Vt., as announced by the conference per the 2022 NE10 Coaches Pre-Championship Poll. Southern followed Southern New Hampshire who garnered 11 first-place votes...
NEW HAVEN, CT

