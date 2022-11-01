Read full article on original website
Expanding and deepening international relationships: College of Business and Office of International Engagement partner with universities in Vietnam and Thailand
Dr. Ajay Samant, dean of the College of Business, Dr. Terry Noel, associate dean for Academic Programs and Curriculum, and Dr. Roopa Rawjee, executive director of International Engagement, visited four universities in Vietnam and Thailand at the end of October to create new partnership agreements. While in Vietnam, the group...
Redbird alum Dr. Taiwo Durowade to speak on importance of mentorship, perseverance
Dr. Taiwo Durowade ’09 has become a successful entrepreneur in the medical field not only because of her personal excellence, but also because she knows when to ask for help. “You’re starting from, ‘I’m already good at this. Now I need to scale up this part of my skills...
Showing off COM during ISU’s Family Day and beyond
Illinois State University’s School of Communication participated in ISU’s annual Family Day on Saturday, October 1, 2022. This event is one of many that the School hosts during the year that culminates in COM Week in April. The School of Communication’s Promotions and Development (SoC-PD) interns plan and implement these events, under the direction of Denise Thomas, business manager for the School.
Graduate students presenting at NCA Convention
Graduate students in the School of Communication will be presenting their scholarly work at the National Communication Association’s (NCA) 108th Annual Convention. The convention will be held November 17–20, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana. COM graduate students presenting their work at the convention are Taylor Newsander, Henrique Villela,...
Milner’s fifth floor refreshed with new study pods
Library users were welcomed back to Illinois State University’s Milner Library this fall with two brand new study pods on the library’s fifth floor. This addition has been one of many renovations that took place over the summer. Milner has been consistently modernizing many facets of the space to better suit student needs. Before the start of the fall semester, Milner saw the installation of new carpeting on its first floor, as well as the completion of the tunnel on the west wing of the library next to the grand staircase. This newest addition comes after student requests for private study spaces that can accommodate small groups.
The Forensics Union is ready for the new season … and it has big plans
The Illinois State Forensics Union is celebrating winning titles from tournaments across the circuit, as they compete this year in their first non-COVID season (i.e., barring any spike in cases and the need for restrictions this fall and winter) since fall 2019. The team has earned 15 individual championships, one team championship, and qualified for 29 events for the national tournaments.
First-generation students reflect on college journeys
Of Illinois State University’s 18,000 undergraduates, more than 3,000 students—17% —are the first in their family to attend college. Three first-generation students—Ash Ebikhumi, Christian Arceo, and Makiah Watson—share their stories of navigating college. Ash Ebikhumi. Junior Ash Ebikhumi is a political science major who was...
The experience of a lifetime: A second Fulbright Scholarship
“When you get a new perspective culturally you become a different person, and Fulbright gives you the opportunity to see beyond the way.” Dr. Do-Yong Park. We have all gone through an experience that marks our lives. For Dr. Do-Yong Park, a professor in the School of Teaching and Learning, the life-changing experiences are his two Fulbright scholarships and experiences abroad.
Student panel discussion analyzes gubernatorial debate
From television and social media ads to direct mail pieces, candidates are campaigning for their respective offices. Debates, too, have been held—the most prominent of which has been for the Illinois governor position. With thanks to Director of Debate Shanna Carlson to lead the way, the School of Communication helped students make sense of the issues and candidates.
University offices closed November 8 for General Election Day, voting open in the Bone
Tuesday, November 8, 2022, is General Election Day, and a State of Illinois holiday for 2022. Illinois State University offices will be closed, except for necessary operations. Residence halls and dining centers will remain open. All classes are cancelled that day. Voting will be available in the Brown Ballroom of...
Employer registration now open for spring career fairs
Career Services is pleased to connect Illinois State University students and alumni with employers at its annual spring career fairs. Recruiters from all industries, including Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, and others will be attending to recruit Illinois State talent for their open positions. Register now...
Election Night Live provides a live, online forum about political issues
As Election Day approaches, Illinois State University is taking the initiative to educate students and viewers about politics’ crucial role in our lives through Election Night Live. The hosts are Illinois State University’s Extending Empathy Project and American Democracy Project (ADP) with the School of Communication. Hosted by...
Neurologic Communication Disorders and Cognitive Wellness Lab at Illinois State University
The Neurologic Communication Disorders and Cognitive Wellness Lab’s mission is to study and provide clinical services for the prevention and treatment of cognitive and language decline with normal cognitive aging and neurologic communication disorders, such as persons with aphasia, traumatic brain injury, mild cognitive impairment, or dementia. Clinical researchers...
