FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
southmag.com
The Kessler Collection Commemorates Grand Opening of Newest Property in Greenville, S.C.
The Kessler Collection recently celebrated the highly-anticipated grand opening of its second property in South Carolina, Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville. Adding to its portfolio of artistically inspired boutique hotels, the newest hotel offering is a boutique modern lodge overlooking the iconic waterfalls and Falls Park on the Reedy River. “After...
WYFF4.com
10,000 sandwiches made, given away in Greenville to honor founder of Duke's Mayonnaise
GREENVILLE, S.C. — In honor of National Sandwich Day, organizations came together to give back to the community, by way of giving away free sandwiches. Feed and Seed, along with Visit Greenville SC, collaborated for the event. “Visit Greenville SC and the Feed and Seed partnered to make 10,000...
WYFF4.com
Kringle Village in Greenville is coming back as a Christmas tradition
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Kringle Village in Greenville is coming back as a Christmas tradition.
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Gap Creek Road
UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are powering through more than one thousand of your submissions that tell us what roads in the Upstate need to be fixed. And we’re bringing them to official’s attention, one week at a time. We’re focusing on Gap Creek Road. This road...
HOA concerned about security at Greenville Country Music Festival
One of Greenville's biggest music festivals is starting tomorrow, but the event is now getting some backlash from people who leave nearby.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison Cawthorn speeding charge in Polk County continued to February
COLUMBUS – Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s court case for allegedly driving almost 20 mph over the speed limit has been moved once again. Cawthorn will not have to address the misdemeanor charge until he leaves his office in Congress, with the next session of Polk County traffic court scheduled for February. Cawthorn lost his reelection bid in May, defeated by state Sen. Chuck Edwards in a Republican primary. He will leave office in January.
1 dead in Spartanburg motorcycle crash
One person died following a motorcycle crash in Spartanburg Friday evening.
country1037fm.com
Things Should Be Smelling Much Better at A South Carolina Paper Plant
After months of complaints, things should be smelling much better now at a South Carolina paper plant. New-Indy company says it has done everything asked of them by officials to reduce the rotten egg smell in Catawba, South Carolina. Their efforts appear to be working. The South Carolina Department of...
gsabusiness.com
Manufacturer to establish East Coast operations in Mauldin
a producer of utility-scale power conversion products, will spend $5 million to establish operations in Greenville County, where the company will create 150 new jobs. EPC Power manufactures American-made smart inverters suited for use in stand-alone energy storage, solar energy storage and data center backup power, according to a news release from the Greenville Area Development Corp. The company’s inverters enable the buildout of battery storage required to support the growth of renewable energy generation and are powered by advanced software and work with electrical grids to increase resilience, reliability, safety and security, the release said.
iheart.com
Resolution To Restrict Books "Promoting Sexuality" Fails In Greenville
(Greenville, SC)-- A resolution that called for the removal of books "promoting sexuality" from children's sections in Greenville libraries has failed. The Greenville County Council took up the resolution during its meeting Tuesday night. It failed by a nine-to-three vote. Had the resolution passed, Greenville libraries would have also had...
Let’s Eat at Flock Shop in Spartanburg
It's a restaurant specializing in chicken plates and sandwiches flavored to your liking.
‘Over the edge’ event raises money for cancer in Spartanburg
Over the Edge Upstate was held in downtown Spartanburg Thursday to raise money for The Cancer Association of Spartanburg and Cherokee County.
gsabizwire.com
Audacy Welcomes Lovely Big O To The Block In Greenville
GREENVILLE, SC – Audacy announces the addition of Lovely Big O to its weekend lineup on The Block (WFBC-HD2) in Greenville. “The Lovely Big O Show” can be heard Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET. “The response to Lovely Big O joining The...
Joe Cunningham and Tally Casey hold rally in Greenville
Candidate for Governor Joe Cunningham (D) and Lieutenant Governor nominee Tally Casey held a rally Thursday at Southside Brewing Co. in Greenville.
spartanburg.com
Seay House Sheds Light on Lives of 19th Century Women in Spartanburg
It’s the oldest home in the city limits of Spartanburg, and for most in town, that’s all they know about the Seay House—if they know anything at all. However, there’s a lot more to this old farm house than meets the eye, and the Spartanburg County Historical Association is hoping that the home can shine a light on the stories of women and their lives in 19th century Spartanburg. Originally built by Kinsman Seay around 1831, the home was later owned his three unmarried daughters, Ruthy, Patsy and Sarah Seay.
South Carolina announces solar farm planned for Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — A company has announced a multi-million dollar project expected to bring a solar farm to Newberry County. According to the South Carolina Department of Commerce, Ecoplexus plans to invest $89 million in the new location, which is intended for the 3800 block of Island Ford Road in Silverstreet.
1 dead, 1 injured in Anderson shooting
One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting Thursday evening in Anderson.
New trail segment connecting Rail Trail to Barnet Park opening soon in downtown Spartanburg
A new trail segment that connects to the Mary Black Foundation Rail Trail is opening soon in downtown Spartanburg.
‘Chemical smell’ causes Gaffney Salvation Army Thrift Store to relocate, weeks before holiday season
Leaders with the Cherokee County Salvation Army said their thrift store is down thousands of dollars in sales and being forced to move into a temporary location.
Confederate flag along I-85 replaced with SC state flag
The Confederate flag flying alongside I-85 in Spartanburg County was taken down Wednesday.
