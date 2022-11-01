ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

NFL legend Deion Sanders calls on Jackson State players to avoid ‘playing that foolish game’ after death of Takeoff

By Anthony Wood
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GQBQd_0ivHsDKe00

PRIMETIME wants his players to think long and hard about who they associate with.

NFL Hall of Fame cornerback and head coach of Jackson State, Deion Sanders, addressed his team on Tuesday morning, saying that he's "just sick and tired of the consistency of people that are influential to you, [that] are leaving us consistently - that's our rappers."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mIH1J_0ivHsDKe00
Takeoff's real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball Credit: The Mega Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VoBcr_0ivHsDKe00
Sanders has been the head coach at Jackson State since 2020 Credit: Twitter/@DariusJButler

This came after the fatal shooting of 28-year-old rapper and member of the Migos, Takeoff, in Houston on Tuesday morning at a private party, per TMZ.

In the footage shared by Sanders, he told the players that, with a trip to Houston to play Texas Southern coming up, they are not to leave the hotel until told otherwise by him.

He explained to his players the importance of change and being selective with who you associate if you want a better future.

Sanders said: "Sooner or later we've got to start changing our addresses guys. That's an analogy to say 'I know we this, but we ain't that. We got to leave that behind if we want this.'"

He went on to elaborate: "You cannot kick it with the same dudes you kicked it with. You cannot kick it with the multitude of women that you kick it with. You cannot associate in the same rounds that you associate with. You're gonna have to change if you expect change."

Speaking of the shooting of Takeoff, Sanders made a point to explain to his players the impact that this tragic incident will have on the perpetrator.

He said: "Now his whole life changes. Cause now he's incarcerated of murder in a consequence of what transpired.

"Because you know how the game is played. And I don't want y'all playing that foolish game because y'all are valuable to your families, friends, loved ones, and you're valuable to us."

Sanders captioned the footage: "We are ALL Valuable"

Former NFL cornerback Darius Butler also retweeted the clip, which he captioned: "An important message that needs to be heard!" along with "RIP Takeoff [heart emoji][dove emoji]"

According to TMZ, Takeoff and fellow Migos member Quavo were reportedly playing dice before "an altercation broke out and that's when someone opened fire."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S6BHK_0ivHsDKe00
The Migos comprised of Takeoff (L), Quavo (C) and Offset (R) Credit: AP
Sanders was a six-time NFL First-Team All-Pro Credit: AP

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Dick Vitale Has Message For Auburn About Deion Sanders

When it comes to who Auburn should hire to be its new head football coach, Dick Vitale thinks it is a simple decision. Dickie V took to Twitter today to advocate for Jackson State's Deion Sanders to take over on the plains. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons at the helm.
AUBURN, AL
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Popculture

NFL Coach Fired After Nearly Five Seasons With Team

One NFL team made a coaching change halfway through the season. This weekend, the Indianapolis Colts announced they have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. This comes shortly after the Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, and they have now dropped three of their last five games. "This was an incredibly...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Urban Meyer Believes The Playoff Committee Made 1 Mistake

The College Football Playoff committee unveiled its first weekly rankings on Tuesday. When discussing the rankings on On3'sUrban's Take with Tim May, Urban Meyer expressed one gripe with the top four. The former Ohio State coach thought his former rival should be higher than No. 5. "I think the Wolverines...
GEORGIA STATE
Athlon Sports

Richard Sherman Reveals His Top 5 NFL Teams Right Now

Former NFL player Richard Sherman should be able to recognize what makes an NFL contender. After all, the longtime cornerback won one Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks and played in two others, one for the Seahawks and one as a member of the San Francisco 49ers. While most around the NFL might ...
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Poses in Chic Blue Suit with Patrick Mahomes on Date Night

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are expecting their second baby in early 2023 Brittany Mahomes is having fun with her maternity fashion. On Monday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared a series of photos on Instagram from her date night with husband Patrick Mahomes. "Thank God for giving me you🤍," she captioned a set of photos where she poses with the NFL quarterback, who wears distressed jeans and a t-shirt. Brittany poses in a two-piece printed Fendi blue suit, smiling widely at the camera in the first photo and sharing...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Oklahoma Assistant Coach Abruptly Resigns In Surprising Move

Matt Brady's tenure as an assistant with the Oklahoma Sooners has reportedly ended before it ever began. In a release, Brady decided to step down from his position citing "personal reasons." Oklahoma hired Brady back in June after four years as an assistant with Maryland. He also has previous head...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

NFL World Is Praying For Legendary Quarterback's Family

Terry Bradshaw and his family have secretly been through a lot over the past couple of years. The legendary NFL quarterback and his family have opened up about his scary battle with cancer, which was kept hidden from the public until recently. Bradshaw's wife, Tammy, revealed how much the health...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
856K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy