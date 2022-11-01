Fans of Sony Xperia phones will supposedly have a lot to look forward to next year as a purported leak on a German-language Sony forum (via SumahoDigest) has claimed that at least six models are in the works. According to the post (machine translated below), the devices will utilize three different processors from Qualcomm. So, there will be three models using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, one using the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, and two using the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1. However, these six models will make up five different phone lines, as the devices using the SD 4 Gen 1 chip are possibly the same phone but for different markets.

16 HOURS AGO