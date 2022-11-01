Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX announced with 24 GB VRAM, 355 W TGP and a relatively affordable price tag
Although they came quite late, a few rumours suggested that the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX would be the flagship RDNA 3 card, and not the Radeon RX 7900 XT. AMD has confirmed said statements and officially announced both graphics cards. While it doesn't quite live up to the hype generated by earlier leaks, it comes as a breath of fresh air in an era of prohibitively expensive, power-hungry graphics cards.
notebookcheck.net
Honor Magic5 Pro tipped to launch as a flagship smartphone with a first-gen AON 50MP main camera
The latest leaks pertaining to the next generation of premium mobile Android devices from the OEM Honor suggests that the flagship among these smartphones will have a main rear camera of the same resolution as that of its predecessor. Then again, it is now backed to be augmented by new in-house branded AI in this "Magic5 Pro". Meanwhile, more details on its foldable and mid-range counterparts have allegedly emerged.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi K60: Mid-range smartphones to combine upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC with QHD displays and 5,500 mAh batteries
Hardly any time has passed since Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Note 12 series, which served as a showcase for the new MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset. However, Digital Chat Station continues to speculate on the Redmi K60 series, which GSMArena alleges has reached Design Validation Testing (DVT) in its development. If that is the case, then Xiaomi has not started mass-producing Redmi K60 handsets yet.
notebookcheck.net
Gendome Home 3000 portable battery backup with 3,072 Wh will shortly begin crowdfunding
The Gendome Home 3000 portable battery backup will shortly begin crowdfunding on Indiegogo. The device has a 3,072 Wh LiFePO4 battery allowing you to power a 140 W fridge for up to 21 hours or a 60 W laptop for up to 50 hours. Plus, you can fully recharge the device in 1.5 hours via a wall outlet or 2.5 hours using solar panels. With a consistent power output of 3,000 W and 6,000 W surge power, the company claims that the power station is compatible with 99% of devices, and you can power multiple devices simultaneously.
notebookcheck.net
Realme 10 4G launch as an AMOLED display smartphone confirmed for early November 2022
Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Software Touchscreen. As the Realme 10 4G's leaks would have it, the device would launch with a very similar, if not exactly identical, display to that of its 9 4G predecessor. However, the OEM was tipped to drive this 90Hz AMOLED display with a newer processor, the MediaTek Helio G99, in this upcoming generation. Now, it has effectively confirmed that this is indeed the case.
notebookcheck.net
SiFive launches Performance P670 and P470 RISC-V energy efficient processors
SiFive’s expansion in the rapidly evolving RISC-V market continues with the announcement of the P670 and P470 processors - two new models from the Performance lineup that aim to address the need for high performance and efficiency in high volume small-size devices like wearables, smart home appliances, industrial IoT, AR/VR headsets etc. Thanks to the addition of vector instructions, the new solutions are recommended by SiFive as powerful alternatives for the “legacy ISAs,” plus they can offer greater flexibility for the Android Open Source Project ecosystem that already welcomed Qualcomm and Samsung among its prominent supporters.
notebookcheck.net
5 Sony Xperia smartphones rumored for 2023 including a compact model and at least one with in-display fingerprint scanner
Fans of Sony Xperia phones will supposedly have a lot to look forward to next year as a purported leak on a German-language Sony forum (via SumahoDigest) has claimed that at least six models are in the works. According to the post (machine translated below), the devices will utilize three different processors from Qualcomm. So, there will be three models using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, one using the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, and two using the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1. However, these six models will make up five different phone lines, as the devices using the SD 4 Gen 1 chip are possibly the same phone but for different markets.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Samsung 980 PRO NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSDs now discounted by up to 43 percent on Amazon
The 500 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB variants of the Samsung 980 Pro PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD are all discounted on Amazon and in stock. The discounts start at just 8 percent for the 1 TB model, but the 2 TB one is available for 39 percent off, while the best deal comes for the 500 GB model, which received a 43 percent discount.
notebookcheck.net
Moore Threads introduces Chunxiao gaming and datacenter GPUs with Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti performance levels
With the latest RTX 4090 and RX 7900 XTX gaming GPUs, Nvidia and AMD are reaffirming their leading positions in the graphics market, and it seems like Intel’s efforts to break the duopoly might not bear fruit too soon. China, on the other hand, is making important strides in the gaming GPU field, and could soon take on Intel, if not Nvidia or AMD. While Intel’s top ARC A770 models only manage to match an Nvidia RTX 3060 after almost three quarters of delays, Chinese company Moore Threads now claims that it has achieved similar performance levels via the Chunxiao GPU that comes in gaming and datacenter card flavors.
notebookcheck.net
AYA NEO 2 and AYA NEO GEEK arrive on Indiegogo with AMD Ryzen 7 6800U and Radeon 680M offering
AYA NEO is now selling the GEEK and the AYA NEO 2 through the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo. The company's fourth campaign to date, the AYA NEO 2 and AYA NEO GEEK have already proven popular with handheld gaming fans. At the time of writing, the campaign has surpassed US$800,000 from backers, despite only going live earlier today.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | iQOO Neo7 SE will launch as a smartphone powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor
The iQOO Neo7 can be described as one of the most interesting premium Android smartphones of 2022, as it stands out from this crowd with MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 Plus SoC. It is now thought to get a sub-flagship SE variant, the predecessor of which saw a global release. It may, poetically enough, launch with a processor that is, despite being more mid-range itself, is backed to top 3GHz in terms of clock-speed.
notebookcheck.net
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and MediaTek Dimensity 9200 to outperform the A16 Bionic as core configuration details and GPU benchmark numbers leak
Android ARM Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. The MediaTek Dimensity 9200 has been officially confirmed to debut on November 8, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to follow about a week later. Both chipsets will represent the very best Android has to offer, and new leaks seem to indicate they could edge the A16 Bionic in some aspects, too.
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro underwhelm in battery life analysis
It seems that Apple's marketing for the iPhone 14 Plus does not always live up to the hype. According to the company, the iPhone 14 Plus offers its 'longest battery life ever', presumably because it combines the battery from the iPhone 14 Pro Max with a lower resolution and slower display. However, DxOMark's battery life analysis suggests otherwise.
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo unveils Thinkplus Lipstick 100W GaN charger with a compact form factor
Lenovo has released a new charger in China, which it claims can recharge practically any device equipped with a USB Type-C port at full speed. Surprisingly, the company sells the accessory as the Thinkplus Lipstick, not to be confused with the ThinkBook series or the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 that we reviewed earlier this year. Accordingly, it seems that Lenovo only offers the Thinkplus Lipstick as an optional accessory and does not bundle it with any laptops, smartphones or tablets.
notebookcheck.net
Sony Xperia 1 V and 5 V face massive redesigns due to outsized camera equipment and record-breaking sound system
The 2023 edition of the Sony Xperia 1 is already shaping up to be something of a unique beast in the Android smartphone market, and new rumors about the device have added to that overall impression. First up, there is some supposed news about the camera equipment for both the expected Sony Xperia 1 V and Xperia 5 V. It appears the phones have had to “undergo a major redesign” just to deal with the beefed-up camera equipment that Sony is apparently going to integrate into the 2023 models.
notebookcheck.net
Micron introduces 1-beta as world's most advanced DRAM production node, readies LPDDR5X-8500 16 Gb memory chips
Micron is introducing the world’s most advanced DRAM production node named 1β (1-beta) and the company is ready to ship its latest LPDDR5X-8500 qualification samples to select smartphone manufacturers. 1-beta is Micron’s last DUV (deep ultraviolet) node before switching to EUV (extreme ultraviolet) lithography, plus it enables a significant boost in performance, bit density and power efficiency, allowing the LPDDR5X-8500 memory modules to deliver top transfer speeds of 8.5 Gbps.
notebookcheck.net
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT: Penultimate RDNA 3 graphics card unveiled for US$899
The focus of AMD's grand RDNA 3 reveal was understandably the top-of-the-line Radeon RX 7900 XTX. Its younger sibling, the Radeon RX 7900 XT didn't get nearly as much attention. A leak from earlier predicted that it would get a hefty VRAM upgrade over its RDNA 2 counterpart, and it turned out to be true. The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT will be available for purchase on December 13 starting at US$899.
notebookcheck.net
Acer Swift X 16 (2022) tested: 16-inch laptop with many upgrades uses Intel Arc A370M
In our test, the Acer Swift X 16, a 16-inch multimedia laptop, shows many improvements compared to its predecessor: an excellent performance with the Intel Core i7-1260P, a very fast Western Digital Black PCIe 4.0 SSD with a 1-TB capacity, 16 GB of soldered DDR5-4800 RAM (quad-channel), and Intel Arc A370M graphics unit.
notebookcheck.net
SS HD3 Max smartwatch with alleged blood pressure monitor and NFC available worldwide
The SS HD3 Max smartwatch is now available globally via AliExpress. The gadget has a 1.43-in (~36 mm) display with a 390 x 390 resolution. You can connect the smartwatch to your phone, running Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above, via Bluetooth 5.0 to enable features like receiving calls, push notifications and remote camera control.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Type-C 5-in-1 docking station with HDMI port unveiled
The Xiaomi Type-C 5-in-1 docking station has been revealed in China. The hub has an HDMI port which you can use to connect a display with a 4K @ 60 Hz resolution. A USB-C port can be used to fast-charge devices at up to 100 W, with support for PD 3.0. Plus, three USB 3.0 ports can transfer data at up to 450 Mbps, with a 1 GB file taking around three seconds in total.
