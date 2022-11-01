WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We’re going back in time this weekend. That’s right, not only are we turning the clock back one hour early Sunday morning to Central Standard Time, but we are also dialing the weather back to what is a bit more typical for this time of the year in November. Cool, damp, and windy conditions are the story for Saturday in the Wisconsin River Valley, and around the entire Badger State. Rain will fall Saturday morning into the early afternoon, ahead of a wave of low pressure tracking into the region. As the low passes through Saturday afternoon and off to the northeast, winds will ramp up out of the southwest and get quite gusty. Wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph are possible in central, southern, and eastern parts of the area Saturday, with higher wind speeds in eastern Wisconsin, while a bit lower in the Northwoods. A cool day with highs in the 40s to near 50.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO