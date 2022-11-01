Read full article on original website
Powerball jackpot reaches $1.6 billion. What would you do if you win?
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This weekend’s Powerball is set to be the world’s biggest-ever lotto prize, worth a whopping $1.6 billion. That makes it the largest national lottery jackpot in the Guinness World Record. Wisconsin Lottery officials said 56.9% of the money from each ticket sold goes to...
Lawsuit asks Wisconsin election officials to sequester military ballots
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The conservative Thomas More Society, on behalf of veterans and Waukesha County voters, filed a lawsuit Friday asking a court to order Wisconsin elections officials to sequester all military absentee and mail-in ballots. The lawsuit asks the Waukesha County Circuit Court for a temporary injunction requiring...
DHS awards $12 million in funds to elderly, disability care professionals
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Grants totaling $12 million are set to be awarded to organizations focused on improving home and community-based services for people who are elderly or have disabilities, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Thursday. The money will go to 43 organizations that support all people...
Wisconsin candidates and officials countdown the days to the midterm election
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -With the election just three days away, the excitement, jitters and final journeys around Wisconsin are underway. Candidates are preparing for the big day. Wisconsin Election Commission’s Chief Election Official Meagan Wolfe says votes get a chance to be a part of the action on Election night....
Health officials: Hospitalized patients in Wisconsin can still vote absentee
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early voting options are winding down in Wisconsin, but those who are hospitalized during the general election Nov. 8 can still vote, hospital officials are reminding people Friday. Wisconsinites who are hospitalized in the week following up to the election (Nov. 1-8) can request a hospitalized...
Fact Check: Evers and Michels on crime, parole, and pardons
(WSAW) - As Election Day draws near, crime has been a frequent topic in attack ads and campaign speeches, but some of the comments need more context. Many viewers have asked to have a breakdown of what has been said in the race for Wisconsin governor. Marathon County homicides. During...
Gubernatorial candidates make campaign stops in Northeast Wisconsin
FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - Both gubernatorial candidates were in Northeast Wisconsin on Wednesday, as Marquette University Law School polls on the election were being released. Tony Evers rallied supporters in Kewaunee, while Tim Michels made an appearance in Oshkosh. Two candidates, two cities, two rallies -- both in locally-owned...
DHS launches free telehealth service for COVID-19 treatment
(WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has announced a free telehealth service to streamline access to COVID-19 treatment. Anyone 18 and older who tests positive for COVID-19 can have a telehealth consultation with a health care clinician within 5-30 minutes. If eligible, a clinician will prescribe an oral antiviral pill that reduces the risk for severe symptoms, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. The prescription can be filled at over 600 pharmacies in the state. Insurance is not required. Those without pharmacy access can have their medicine shipped overnight.
MARQUETTE POLL: Wisconsin’s major races very tight heading into election day
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s major races are dead heats heading into the Nov. 8 general election. A Marquette Law School poll released Wednesday shows neck-and-neck races for Wisconsin governor and U.S. Senate. In the Senate race, 50 percent of likely voters support Republican incumbent Ron Johnson to 48...
Evers’ campaign outspends Michels by $12.5 million
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The gubernatorial campaigns have filed the final campaign finance reports before Election Day with the Wisconsin Ethics Commission. The latest reports detail spending from September 1 through October 24. Evers’ campaign reported nearly $37 million in spending so far in 2022, outspending his Republican challenger by...
First Alert Weather: Wet & windy Saturday, drier on Sunday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We’re going back in time this weekend. That’s right, not only are we turning the clock back one hour early Sunday morning to Central Standard Time, but we are also dialing the weather back to what is a bit more typical for this time of the year in November. Cool, damp, and windy conditions are the story for Saturday in the Wisconsin River Valley, and around the entire Badger State. Rain will fall Saturday morning into the early afternoon, ahead of a wave of low pressure tracking into the region. As the low passes through Saturday afternoon and off to the northeast, winds will ramp up out of the southwest and get quite gusty. Wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph are possible in central, southern, and eastern parts of the area Saturday, with higher wind speeds in eastern Wisconsin, while a bit lower in the Northwoods. A cool day with highs in the 40s to near 50.
First Alert Weather: Soaking rain & gusty winds into Saturday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s back to the reality of November weather in North Central Wisconsin. A cold front moved through the region on Friday morning and in the wake of the front, cooler air has settled into the region. In addition, that front has stalled off to our southeast and will be lifting back north as a warm front, while bands of rain with isolated rumbles of thunder are possible Friday evening into Friday night, from Wausau onto the southeast through midnight. Overnight into Saturday morning, the rain will overspread the Northwoods, while continuing into Central Wisconsin. Lows by morning on Saturday are in the mid to upper 30s in the north, while in the low 40s central and south.
First Alert Weather: Big changes going into the weekend
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The unseasonably warm weather will be coming to an end in the next 12 hours across North Central Wisconsin. First up is a cold front which will arrive early Friday morning from the west. In advance of this front Thursday night into Friday morning, scattered showers are expected, with perhaps an isolated rumble of thunder. Rather mild overnight Thursday night with the highs for the day on Friday likely occurring just after midnight into the low to mid 60s. Temperatures by daybreak on Friday will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Golfers enjoy extra warm weather
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Rib Mountain Golf Course got some extra days of business with the warm weather going into November, bringing out golfers in droves to squeeze in some last-minute play time. “Some of them go their clubs back out of the basement,” said course owner Tom Oliva....
