BJC Missouri Baptist Medical Center sponsors a free community event, A Healthy Heart is a Happy Heart, on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the hospital’s Clinical Learning Institute, 3005 N. Ballas Road. Join Missouri Baptist experts for educational tips on how to live a balanced, heart-healthy life at any age. Learn from physicians during your choice of small breakout sessions, and get free health screenings if desired. Those who wish to schedule screenings are asked to sign up separately online for the “Screening with Event” option; registration for both attendance options is available at classes-events.bjc.org.

CHESTERFIELD, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO