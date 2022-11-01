ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

miami.edu

Miami Herbert receives award for educational excellence

This year, the Prospanica Brillante Award for Educational Excellence went to the University of Miami Patti and Allan Herbert Business School for its commitment to cultivating a diverse MBA student population and for its dedication to helping Hispanics pursuing higher education. Each year, Prospanica (formerly the National Society of Hispanic...
CORAL GABLES, FL
miami.edu

Professor Donna Coker Named Recipient of the Mary E. Doyle Award

Professor Donna Coker will receive the Mary E. Doyle Award at the 73rd annual “Morning Spirits” & Homecoming Breakfast on Saturday, November 5th. The award is given annually by Miami Law Women to a School of Law faculty member and is named in honor of the late Mary Doyle, who served as dean of Miami Law from 1986 through 1994.
MIAMI, FL
miami.edu

Organized cheer competition ignites student spirit during Homecoming week

Drawing a large crowd of ’Canes, the Organized Cheer Competition proved to be a favorite among the string of Homecoming events so far this week. The skit and dance competition celebrated the University of Miami’s Homecoming theme, “Game On,” with spirited performances from various student organizations. This year, the United Black Students Union, Federación de Estudiantes Cubanos, Hurricane Steppers, Club Cheer, Association of Commuter Students, and oSTEM & Spectrum competed in “OCheer.”
miami.edu

Gratitude for our veteran ’Canes

Military veterans have played a key role in shaping the University of Miami. In 1945, servicemen returning from World War II helped triple the University’s enrollment to more than 6,900. Since then, the University has continued to welcome and support veterans through programs and resources that have earned it high marks in various rankings of veteran-friendly colleges.
MIAMI, FL

