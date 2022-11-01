Read full article on original website
The Devastating Death Of Julie And Julia Author Julie Powell
The New York Times reports that Julie Powell, food blogger and author of the book "Julie and Julia: My Year of Cooking Dangerously," died on October 26 at her upstate New York home due to cardiac arrest. She was 49 years old. Powell rose to fame as a blogger chronicling...
What Julia Childs thought of Julie Powell
Julie Powell, whose memoir inspired the 2009 film Julie & Julia, has died at the age of 49 at her home in Olivebridge, New York.According to her husband, Eric Powell, the cause of death was cardiac arrest.The chef and blogger began her year-long Julie/Julia project in 2002, which saw her cooking every recipe in Julia Child’s Mastering the Art of French Cooking.Powell documented the process of cooking each recipe on her blog, including her ordeal with steaming a live lobster or the distinct comfort of making boeuf bourguignon.Her blog which became so popular that she turned it into a...
Joanna Simon, Opera Singer and Sister of Carly Simon, Dies Day Before Death of Other Sister Lucy Simon
Singer/songwriter Carly Simon has sadly lost both her sisters this week: Broadway composer Lucy Simon, 82, died of breast cancer Thursday and retired opera singer Joanna Simon, 84, succumbed to thyroid cancer the day before. Both deaths were confirmed to Deadline on Friday by a source close to the Oscar-...
Paul Newman Book Reveals Racy Details of Marriage
In a posthumous memoir, Paul Newman says that his wife Joanne Woodward turned him into a “sexual creature,” People magazine reports. Newman wrote about his marriage to Woodward in The Extraordinary Life of An Ordinary Man, a memoir being published next week by Knopf. The book was assembled by editor David H. Rosenthal from tape-recorded conversations the actor conducted with close friend Stewart Stern. A critic for Kirkus praised the book’s “intimate reflections on an extraordinary life steeped in sadness.”
Joanna Simon, acclaimed singer, TV correspondent, dies at 85
Joanna Simon, an acclaimed mezzo-soprano, Emmy-winning TV correspondent and one of the three singing Simon sisters who include pop star Carly, has died at age 85.
Julie Powell, food blogger behind Julie and Julia book, dies aged 49
Julie Powell, a food writer who rose to fame while trying to emulate the culinary feats of Julia Child, has died aged 49. In 2002, Powell spent a year documenting her attempts to cook all 524 recipes in Julia Child’s Mastering the Art of French Cooking. Her effort was...
Jacques Pépin Explains the 'Biggest Change' to His Daily Life Since His Wife Gloria Died in 2020
Jacques Pépin is not a morning person. "I don't really go to bed before midnight," the celebrated French chef tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "I am used to working in restaurants all my life where I finished work at 10 p.m." His daily routine of drinking coffee and...
The Forgotten Sisters Who Pioneered the Historical Novel
If one were to pinpoint the precise moment the Porter sisters experienced the pinnacle of literary fame, it would likely be the year 1814. By then, Jane and Anna Maria Porter were in their late 30s and living together outside London. They’d published 17 books, including several international bestsellers, and gained reputations as two very different paragons of feminine talent. Jane’s looks and personality proved a tall, dark and serious contrast to Maria’s, as light, bright and sparkling. With no more than a charity-school education, the sisters had grown up nurturing each other’s ambitions, editing each other’s writing and turning themselves into household names.
Gene Tierney's Starring Role in 'Laura' Highlights the Impossible Struggle for Perfection
The death of illusion would be the death of cinema, a sobering fact not lost on Hollywood, which regularly dabbles in meta concepts and the dark side of fame. From the fictional Sunset Boulevard to the harsh realities that plagued Norma Jean aka Marilyn Monroe, the movie industry has churned out incredible stories and damaged people since day one, using fantasy as currency. Despite this, there remains a strong allure for would-be actors and actresses yearning to be embraced by the system, often at a cost to their mental and physical health. In other words, the image is rarely reflective of reality. The contrast is touched upon in Otto Preminger’s 1944 noir Laura, but made all the more poignant when one considers the trajectory of its star, Gene Tierney, an actress whose life, like so many before her, was a constant struggle to live up to the on-screen perfection.
Famed Food Writer Dies at 49
Food writer Julie Powell, widely known for her cooking blog that led to the hit 2005 book, "Julie & Julia: 365 Days, 524 Recipes, 1 Tiny Apartment Kitchen” and its subsequent movie adaptation, "Julie & Julia," has died at the age of 49, The New York Times reports.
Readers’ Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction – Travel book “The Venice I Know” by Margie Miklas
Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction - Travel book "The Venice I Know" by Margie Miklas, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08RR9SK2R. Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon...
Preview: Landmark American Novel ‘A Boy’s Own Story’ Reimagined In Graphic Novel Form
A Boy’s Own Story is classic coming-of-age story, but with a twist: the young protagonist is growing up gay during one of the most oppressive periods in American history. Set in the time and place of author Edmund White’s adolescence, the Midwest of the 1950s, the novel became an immediate bestseller and, for many readers, was not merely about gay identity but the pain of being a child in a fractured family while looking for love in an anything-but-stable world. And yet the book quickly contributed to the literature of empowerment that grew out of the Stonewall riots and subsequent gay rights era.
You can now buy Joan Didion’s books, sunglasses and kitchenware
Almost a year after her passing, an extensive collection of Joan Didion’s belongings are being sold by the auction house Stair in New York for charity. Taking place on 16 November, for anyone interested, or, more likely, keen to window shop the great American essayist’s enviable collection of poetry books, Céline sunglasses and Le Creuset pots and pans, you can preview the items online (and submit early bids, should you have a few thousand at your disposal).
