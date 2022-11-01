Read full article on original website
GLOBAL ECONOMY-Asia's factory output weakens on global slowdown, China COVID curbs
TOKYO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Asia's factory output weakened in October as global recession fears and China's zero-COVID policy hurt demand, business surveys showed on Tuesday, adding to persistent supply disruptions and darkening recovery prospects. Further U.S. interest rate hikes are also expected to force most Asian central banks to...
Shipping giant Maersk warns 'dark clouds' on the horizon mean consumer buying will falter, threatening global economy
Shipping giant Maersk warned 'dark clouds' threaten the global economy as container demand slows. The Ukraine war and high inflation are weighing on consumer purchasing power, its CEO said Wednesday. Maersk, a bellwether for global trade, expects a more volatile business environment ahead. Maersk, the world's biggest container shipping company,...
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX slips on weak China data, firm dollar as Fed looms
Asian currencies fell on Monday, weighed down by disappointing Chinese factory activity data and as the dollar firmed on worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve might not tone down its aggressive stance on monetary policy. Oct 31 (Reuters) - Asian currencies fell on Monday, weighed down by disappointing Chinese factory...
Gold price holding around $1,650 as ISM manufacturing survey falls to 50.2 in October
(Kitco News) - Activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector continues to slow but remained in expansion territory in October, according to the latest data from the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM); activity last month fell relatively in line with market expectations. The gold market is not seeing much reaction...
Shipping giant Maersk warns of looming global recession; eurozone factory slump deepens – as it happened
LIVE – Updated at 16:03. AP Møller-Maersk says Ukraine war, Europe’s energy crisis and high inflation are hitting demand, as it forecasts lower demand for containers. Economic storm clouds are gathering at home and abroad, as a tough winter grows near. Danish shipping giant Maersk, widely seen...
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
Inflation is in its final stages and could soon roll over, causing bond yields to peak and stocks to stabilize, JPMorgan says
Inflation figures could soon rollover and disinflation may take hold, JPMorgan said Tuesday. The bank pointed to four stages of inflation, with prices surging in commodities, then goods, then services, then wages. Services prices and wages could soon fall, easing pressure on the central bank to hike rates and allowing...
Tesla Shifts China Factory Workers To US Plant, Complete European Approval For AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Shot, Tesla Eyes Cybertruck Commercialization Next Year: Top Stories Tuesday, Nov. 1
Tesla Inc TSLA sent engineers and production staff from its recently upgraded Shanghai factory to its plant in Fremont, California, to boost production at the U.S. facility. The Elon Musk-led carmaker will dispatch staff, particularly automation and control engineers, to assist efforts to increase output in Fremont, where Tesla produces the Model S, X, 3, and Y vehicles.
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
Toyota cuts output target amid chip crunch as profit tumbles 25%
TOKYO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) on Tuesday posted a worse-than-expected 25% drop in quarterly profit and cut its annual output target, as the Japanese firm battles surging material costs and a persistent semiconductor shortage.
Subaru says U.S. vehicle demand strong amid economic slowdown fears
TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Demand for new vehicles in the United States remains strong despite rising interest and loan rates, the chief executive of Japan's Subaru Corp (7270.T) said on Wednesday.
Gold prices holding steady as JOLTS shows 10.72 million job openings in U.S.
(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding on to modest gains even as the U.S. labor market remains healthy with the number of jobs available rising more than expected. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, increased to 10.72 million on the last day of September, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Tuesday.
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower Following Jobs, PMI Data: Fed On Deck
U.S. stocks closed modestly lower Tuesday, while the dollar held steady against its global peers and oil prices jumped, as investors settled in for the start of the Federal Reserve's crucial two-day policy meeting in Washington. Stocks were given an early added boost from Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) planned $16.6...
Stock market erases billions after FOMC rate hike, gold to stay flat until year-end - Gary Wagner
The S&P 500 shed more than $800 billion on Wednesday, falling 2.5 percent in a day’s trading after the Federal Reserve announced that it would raise interest rates by 75 basis points. Despite the stock market’s reaction, the Fed is not done raising rates and tightening, according to Gary Wagner, editor of TheGoldForecast.com.
Japan's stealth yen intervention aims for maximum impact - finance minister
TOKYO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Japan's currency interventions have been stealth operations in order to maximise the effects of its forays into the market, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday, after the government spent a record $43 billion supporting the yen last month. Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda,...
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, bond yields rise as focus shifts to Fed, rate outlook
NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - A global stock index fell and U.S. Treasury yields edged up on Monday as investors prepared for the U.S. Federal Reserve to stick with its aggressive approach to raising interest rates this week. The dollar advanced across the board. Even though they declined for...
Why would the Fed scale back rate hikes as core inflation continues to rise?
With the November FOMC meeting concluding tomorrow many analysts and news sources are reporting the possibility that the Federal Reserve will announce or at least give subtle hints that they might begin to scale down their aggressive stance on interest rate hikes. If the Fed announces or suggests that they...
U.S. labor market still tight, but some rays of hope in inflation fight
WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. job openings unexpectedly rose in September, suggesting demand for labor remained strong, tempering financial market expectations that the Federal Reserve would dial back its aggressive interest rate increases in December. With 1.9 job openings for every unemployed worker at the end of September, wage...
AMG says its lithium business contributes most to all-time record earnings in third quarter
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that its Q3 2022 EBITDA of $103 million was the highest in AMG's history, and...
India's gold demand dips as inflation hits rural buyers
MUMBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - India's gold consumption in the months of October to December could fall by around a quarter from a year ago as inflation depresses rural demand, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Tuesday. The lower purchases in the world's second-biggest gold consumer could weigh on...
