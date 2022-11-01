ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

GLOBAL ECONOMY-Asia's factory output weakens on global slowdown, China COVID curbs

TOKYO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Asia's factory output weakened in October as global recession fears and China's zero-COVID policy hurt demand, business surveys showed on Tuesday, adding to persistent supply disruptions and darkening recovery prospects. Further U.S. interest rate hikes are also expected to force most Asian central banks to...
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX slips on weak China data, firm dollar as Fed looms

Asian currencies fell on Monday, weighed down by disappointing Chinese factory activity data and as the dollar firmed on worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve might not tone down its aggressive stance on monetary policy. Oct 31 (Reuters) - Asian currencies fell on Monday, weighed down by disappointing Chinese factory...
kitco.com

Gold price holding around $1,650 as ISM manufacturing survey falls to 50.2 in October

(Kitco News) - Activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector continues to slow but remained in expansion territory in October, according to the latest data from the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM); activity last month fell relatively in line with market expectations. The gold market is not seeing much reaction...
Benzinga

Tesla Shifts China Factory Workers To US Plant, Complete European Approval For AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Shot, Tesla Eyes Cybertruck Commercialization Next Year: Top Stories Tuesday, Nov. 1

Tesla Inc TSLA sent engineers and production staff from its recently upgraded Shanghai factory to its plant in Fremont, California, to boost production at the U.S. facility. The Elon Musk-led carmaker will dispatch staff, particularly automation and control engineers, to assist efforts to increase output in Fremont, where Tesla produces the Model S, X, 3, and Y vehicles.
kitco.com

Gold prices holding steady as JOLTS shows 10.72 million job openings in U.S.

(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding on to modest gains even as the U.S. labor market remains healthy with the number of jobs available rising more than expected. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, increased to 10.72 million on the last day of September, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Tuesday.
kitco.com

Japan's stealth yen intervention aims for maximum impact - finance minister

TOKYO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Japan's currency interventions have been stealth operations in order to maximise the effects of its forays into the market, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday, after the government spent a record $43 billion supporting the yen last month. Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda,...
kitco.com

Why would the Fed scale back rate hikes as core inflation continues to rise?

With the November FOMC meeting concluding tomorrow many analysts and news sources are reporting the possibility that the Federal Reserve will announce or at least give subtle hints that they might begin to scale down their aggressive stance on interest rate hikes. If the Fed announces or suggests that they...
kitco.com

U.S. labor market still tight, but some rays of hope in inflation fight

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. job openings unexpectedly rose in September, suggesting demand for labor remained strong, tempering financial market expectations that the Federal Reserve would dial back its aggressive interest rate increases in December. With 1.9 job openings for every unemployed worker at the end of September, wage...
kitco.com

India's gold demand dips as inflation hits rural buyers

MUMBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - India's gold consumption in the months of October to December could fall by around a quarter from a year ago as inflation depresses rural demand, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Tuesday. The lower purchases in the world's second-biggest gold consumer could weigh on...

