On Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced it will raise rates by 75 basis-points as the markets had anticipated, which is the highest level since January 2008 at 3.75%-4%. This marks the fourth consecutive 75 bps raise as the Fed maintains a hawkish approach in its attempt to curb an inflation rate the central bank insisted was "transitory" until higher CPI readings had become entrenched earlier this year.

2 DAYS AGO