ECB's top brass keep focus on fighting inflation
FRANKFURT, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's (ECB) two top officials emphasised on Friday the central bank's focus on bring down inflation in the euro area before it becomes entrenched. Investors are trying to gauge how far the ECB is prepared to go in fighting double-digit growth in...
IMF staff recommends Turkey raise rates, boost central bank independence
NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Turkey should tighten monetary policy and give its central bank more independence, a mission from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday. "To address (Turkey's) challenges, the mission recommended early policy rate hikes accompanied by moves to strengthen the central bank's independence," said...
Central banks bring more volatility into the gold space
On Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced it will raise rates by 75 basis-points as the markets had anticipated, which is the highest level since January 2008 at 3.75%-4%. This marks the fourth consecutive 75 bps raise as the Fed maintains a hawkish approach in its attempt to curb an inflation rate the central bank insisted was "transitory" until higher CPI readings had become entrenched earlier this year.
Canada's government and central bank signal renewed focus on cryptocurrencies and CBDCs
(Kitco News) - The Canadian government announced on Thursday that it has now begun consultations with stakeholders on digital assets – including cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). The announcement was part of the Federal government’s fall economic update, which functions as a mid-year mini-budget for the...
Record gold purchases by central banks, large chunks are mystery buyers
Gold saw $50 gains on Friday after a very turbulent week. October employment report and signs that China could be easing its COVID-zero policies pushed prices higher. Here's a look at Kitco's top three stories of the week:. 3. Gold's 7 months of losses put it on path to longest...
Gold price surges $50, should investors be selling into the rally?
(Kitco News) Gold prices surged nearly $50 on Friday as the latest U.S. jobs report clarified some of the Federal Reserve's mixed messages, and China signaled a possible easing of its Covid-Zero policy. But caution is still advised as all previous quick rallies have been used as selling opportunities. Gold...
Fed says financial system holding up through turbulent year
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Even as global central banks rapidly tightened financial conditions this year, U.S. households, banks and businesses have so far been able to adapt, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said as the Fed released its semiannual report on financial stability. "Over the period, household and business...
IMF projects Mexico's economy will slow in the near term
MEXICO CITY, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday forecast Mexico's economy will grow 2.1% in 2022 and 1.2% in 2023, saying "economic growth is expected to slow in the near term reflecting weaker U.S. growth and tighter global financial conditions." The IMF said in a...
The Fed - and not the new PM - is the biggest factor influencing crypto in the UK
One of the biggest stories of the year has been the tumult and turnover in the office of
South Africa says it needs $84 bln for energy transition in next 5 years
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 4 (Reuters) - South Africa needs about 1.5 trillion rand ($84 billion) over the next five years for its plans to cut carbon emissions, harness economic opportunities from the energy transition and support affected communities, its president said on Friday. At the COP26 climate summit last year wealthy...
Collins says Fed policy moving into new phase, open to smaller rate hikes
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins said on Friday that while she supports pressing forward with interest rate rises to lower inflation, there's a good chance the pace of future increases could be smaller than what the U.S. central bank has been delivering over recent months.
New York Fed completes the first phase of tests on a U.S. dollar CBDC
According to a press release prepared by the Fed, the central bank's New York branch has released the
Global shares rise, U.S. dollar falls after strong jobs data
NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Global shares rose while the U.S. dollar fell on Friday after better-than-expected jobs data provided clues the tightness in the American labor market was starting to ease, raising hopes the Federal Reserve could soften its stance on interest rates. Data from the Bureau of...
Another jumbo rate hike, another decline in gold
The Fed delivered another 75-basis points hike. Gold didn't like the FOMC meeting and declined further. November's FOMC gathering is behind us. It was quite boring. You know, another meeting, another 75-basis points hike…. The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over...
Santander to block UK transfers to crypto exchanges in 2023
LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Santander will block UK customers from sending real-time payments to cryptocurrency exchanges next year as part of measures to protect customers from scams, the bank said in an emailed statement on Friday. At an unspecified point during 2023, the bank will introduce a block on...
Will the Fed 'break' markets in 2023? Lobo Tiggre
Lobo Tiggre, editor at TheIndependentSpeculator.com, explains why he thinks the Fed will keep hiking, and 'break' the economy by 2023. He also spoke with David Lin, Anchor and Producer at Kitco News, about mining stocks, Elon Musks Twitter plans, and inflation. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation,...
Bullish sentiment growing in gold with prices ending the week up 2%
The latest Kitco News survey shows that sentiment in the marketplace continues to improve, with a majority of
Miners drive FTSE 100's best week in almost two years
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Britain's blue-chip shares marked their best week in almost two years on Friday, with miners and Asia-exposed stocks getting a lift from hopes that China would relax its COVID-19 restrictions. The internationally oriented FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) rallied 2.0% on the day to touch its highest...
U.S. job growth strong in October, but cracks emerging
WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. job growth increased more than expected in October, but the pace is slowing and the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, suggesting some loosening in labor market conditions, which would allow the Federal Reserve to shift towards smaller interest rates increases starting in December. The...
No liquidity distress in U.S. bonds: NY Fed economist
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Cost of new debt for companies may be at a premium but there is no liquidity distress yet in the U.S. corporate bond markets, said Nina Boyarchenko, head of microfinance studies at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and a developer of the Corporate Bond Market Distress Index (CMDI).
