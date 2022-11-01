Read full article on original website
Elephant Locked for 50 Years in Zoo's Concrete Pit Dies Less Than Six Months After Rescue
Guillermina the elephant was mourning her mother's death caused by so far an unidentified chronic illness, five months after it was rescued inside an Argentinean zoo's concrete pit. Her mother, Pocha, lived 50 years in the pit which is almost her entire life. According to NewsWeek, she died just five...
Hyena baby born at Mississippi zoo, but remains under wraps — may be only surviving hyena cub born in North America
Just a year after her arrival at the Hattiesburg Zoo, spotted hyena Pili has given birth to what is believed the only surviving hyena cub born in North America so far this year. “We are thrilled with the birth of this cub,” Kristen Moore, animal curator for the Hattiesburg Zoo,...
She’s pumpkin orange and an endangered species. Meet Saint Louis Zoo’s newest arrival
See pictures of Rhubarb, a recent arrival to the Saint Louis Zoo not currently on view to the public.
Elderly female lion grows 'awkward teenage mane,' baffling zookeepers
An elderly female lion at the Topeka Zoo in Kansas has sprouted a mane. This phenomenon has only been seen a handful of times.
Watch: Adult elephants react to birth of new baby in their herd
It has been nearly a decade, but adult elephants at Kenya's Sheldrick Wildlife Trust have welcomed in a new baby to their orphan-elephant herd. Elephants in that herd have shown that they've developed a tradition of mothers returning to their herd, or from the wild back to a stockade, to show off a new baby.
Baby Rhino Meets a Lion Bigger Than Them, and Doesn’t Seem Bothered by It
Baby Rhino Meets a Lion Bigger Than Them, and Doesn’t Seem Bothered by It. In this mesmerizing footage of a lioness checking out a baby black rhino, you can almost read the big cat’s thoughts. In theory, a lioness could tackle a baby rhino, although they would not attempt an attack on an adult. There are a few things to weigh up, however! Even baby rhinos have quite tough skin that could be hard for a lioness to penetrate and they are powerful little animals. What’s more, the mom rhino is not that far away and she has a very strong horn. She is also not going to best pleased about a lioness attacking her baby!
Watch Ricardo the Cuban Crocodile Come on Command, Like a Dog
Watch Ricardo the Cuban Crocodile Come on Command, Like a Dog. Whilst many of us would prefer to avoid crocodiles, the brave lady in this video has taught one to come on command. We hear her calling Ricardo, the Cuban crocodile, and suddenly there he is! Emerging from the water and strolling straight at the camera. It’s such a cute scene, you almost want to give him a cuddle – but not quite!
Watch a Hidden Leopard Hunt a Jackal, Hunting Birds
Leopards are known for being stealthy hunters. In this video, a leopard is able to stalk a jackal who is also hunting for his own dinner among a flock of birds. The leopard crouches in tall grass on the African savannah. This video was taken in Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, a wildlife preserve on the border of South Africa and Botswana. Leopards can thrive in a variety of environments, including savannahs like this one. They need plenty of places to stalk their prey and the tall grass provides just the right amount of cover.
Alligator Spirit Animal Symbolism & Meaning
When most people think of alligators, they probably envision a giant, scaly reptile sunning itself on the bank of a swampy river. Even though alligators love the wetlands, they actually inhabit a variety of different habitats. Alligators can be found in freshwater marshes, rivers, lakes, ponds, and brackish waters. Their ability to live in so many places teaches us a great lesson about adapting to survive. What other lessons could the alligator have for you?
Watch a Lioness and 15FT Crocodile Play Tug of War With an Antelope
Watch a Lioness and 15FT Crocodile Play Tug of War With an Antelope. The Kruger National Park in South Africa is home to many top predators. They are all highly skilled and possess many adaptions to allow them to efficiently capture other animals so that they can consume them. So, what happens when two top predators both think that a certain item of prey belongs to them?
Zoo announces death of Rusty, DC’s famous fugitive red panda
CNN — Rusty, the red panda who made headlines in 2013 following his successful escape from the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, DC, has died. Rusty escaped his enclosure at the National Zoo in June of 2013, as CNN reported at the time. City residents spotted the small panda wandering through DC’s trendy Adams Morgan neighborhood.
Video of snow leopards gently cuddling melts 11 million hearts
Animals are sometime the most adorable things in the world. Snow leopards can be fierce predators, using snow as a cover for their predatory behavior. Despite that, they can be the most fascinating and adorable creatures.
