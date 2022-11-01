ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

newsnet5

Watch: Adult elephants react to birth of new baby in their herd

It has been nearly a decade, but adult elephants at Kenya's Sheldrick Wildlife Trust have welcomed in a new baby to their orphan-elephant herd. Elephants in that herd have shown that they've developed a tradition of mothers returning to their herd, or from the wild back to a stockade, to show off a new baby.
a-z-animals.com

Baby Rhino Meets a Lion Bigger Than Them, and Doesn’t Seem Bothered by It

Baby Rhino Meets a Lion Bigger Than Them, and Doesn’t Seem Bothered by It. In this mesmerizing footage of a lioness checking out a baby black rhino, you can almost read the big cat’s thoughts. In theory, a lioness could tackle a baby rhino, although they would not attempt an attack on an adult. There are a few things to weigh up, however! Even baby rhinos have quite tough skin that could be hard for a lioness to penetrate and they are powerful little animals. What’s more, the mom rhino is not that far away and she has a very strong horn. She is also not going to best pleased about a lioness attacking her baby!
a-z-animals.com

Watch Ricardo the Cuban Crocodile Come on Command, Like a Dog

Watch Ricardo the Cuban Crocodile Come on Command, Like a Dog. Whilst many of us would prefer to avoid crocodiles, the brave lady in this video has taught one to come on command. We hear her calling Ricardo, the Cuban crocodile, and suddenly there he is! Emerging from the water and strolling straight at the camera. It’s such a cute scene, you almost want to give him a cuddle – but not quite!
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Hidden Leopard Hunt a Jackal, Hunting Birds

Leopards are known for being stealthy hunters. In this video, a leopard is able to stalk a jackal who is also hunting for his own dinner among a flock of birds. The leopard crouches in tall grass on the African savannah. This video was taken in Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, a wildlife preserve on the border of South Africa and Botswana. Leopards can thrive in a variety of environments, including savannahs like this one. They need plenty of places to stalk their prey and the tall grass provides just the right amount of cover.
MARYLAND STATE
a-z-animals.com

Alligator Spirit Animal Symbolism & Meaning

When most people think of alligators, they probably envision a giant, scaly reptile sunning itself on the bank of a swampy river. Even though alligators love the wetlands, they actually inhabit a variety of different habitats. Alligators can be found in freshwater marshes, rivers, lakes, ponds, and brackish waters. Their ability to live in so many places teaches us a great lesson about adapting to survive. What other lessons could the alligator have for you?
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Lioness and 15FT Crocodile Play Tug of War With an Antelope

Watch a Lioness and 15FT Crocodile Play Tug of War With an Antelope. The Kruger National Park in South Africa is home to many top predators. They are all highly skilled and possess many adaptions to allow them to efficiently capture other animals so that they can consume them. So, what happens when two top predators both think that a certain item of prey belongs to them?
CNN

Zoo announces death of Rusty, DC’s famous fugitive red panda

CNN — Rusty, the red panda who made headlines in 2013 following his successful escape from the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, DC, has died. Rusty escaped his enclosure at the National Zoo in June of 2013, as CNN reported at the time. City residents spotted the small panda wandering through DC’s trendy Adams Morgan neighborhood.
WASHINGTON, DC

