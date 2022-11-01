Women's Rugby League World Cup: Courtney Winfield-Hill ready to build something special with England | 'We can grow momentum'

Read full article on original website
How can England qualify for T20 World Cup semi-finals?
ENGLAND can still qualify for the T20 World Cup semi-finals, with their fate in their own hands. When the Three Lions face Sri Lanka in the final game of Group 1 on Saturday, they will know what they need to do to seal their spot in the next round. Their...
BBC
Beth Mead: England forward says holding World Cup in Qatar is 'disappointing'
England forward Beth Mead has said it is "disappointing" that the men's World Cup is being held in Qatar. Mead, who is openly gay, does not think the Gulf state is the "right place" for the tournament to be staged. Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar because it is considered immoral...
‘There’s no respect’: England’s Beth Mead will not support Qatar World Cup
The England forward Beth Mead said on Thursday she would not show her support for this year’s men’s World Cup in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal. Mead, who is in a relationship with her Arsenal teammate Vivianne Miedema, told BBC Radio 4 the ban on homosexuality in Qatar was “the complete opposite to what I believe and respect”.
Fran Kirby replaced by Jess Park for England double-header
Jess Park has been called up to the England squad for this month’s friendlies with Japan and Norway.The 21-year-old forward, who is on loan at Everton from Manchester City, replaces Chelsea’s Fran Kirby in Sarina Wiegman’s 25-player squad.Kirby has a viral infection and will remain with her club to complete her recovery.Kirby had been named in the initial squad on Tuesday despite missing four of Chelsea’s last five games.Head coach Wiegman said at the time: “She’s being assessed right now and then hopefully she’ll progress this week and she’s ready to come in for camp.”Wiegman’s squad will travel to Spain next week to take on Japan and Norway in Murcia.The European champions face Japan on 11 November and Norway four days later. Read More Trump tells rally he will ‘probably’ run for president – liveRussia leaving Kherson to make way for ‘street battles’ - latest
SkySports
Gerard Pique: Barcelona defender announces retirement from football
Gerard Pique has announced his retirement from professional football and says his final game will be Barcelona's match against Almeria at the Nou Camp on Saturday. The 35-year-old, a three-time Champions League and eight-time La Liga winner with boyhood club Barcelona, revealed the news in a video message posted on his social media.
SkySports
Breeders' Cup: Jason Hart ready for Golden Pal clash with Highfield Princess in Turf Sprint
Jason Hart is thrilled to be at the Breeders' Cup, where Highfield Princess will aim to cap an unbelievable season with victory in the Turf Sprint on Saturday. The John Quinn-trained mare has rattled off a Group One treble in the Prix Maurice de Gheest, the Nunthorpe and the Flying Five at the Curragh - seeing her emerge as undoubtedly the best sprinter in Europe.
SkySports
Tottenham vs Liverpool: Substance over style for Spurs but it's time for changes at Liverpool, says Jamie Redknapp
There was big drama in the Premier League last weekend for Tottenham and Liverpool, with Spurs fighting back to beat Bournemouth with a late winner before Liverpool were stunned at Anfield by Leeds. And Antonio Conte's side will be bouncing into their Super Sunday clash with Liverpool - live on...
SkySports
Champions League round-up: PSG beat Juventus but Benfica top group on away goals after 6-1 Maccabi Haifa win
Paris Saint-Germain were forced to settle for second in their Champions League group after a dramatic conclusion saw Benfica pip them by virtue of away goals scored. A stoppage-time goal from Joao Mario completed a 6-1 win for the Portuguese side at Maccabi Haifa and edged them above PSG in Group H, despite the French side winning 2-1 at Juventus courtesy of goals from Kylian Mbappe and Nuno Mendes after Leonardo Bonucci had equalised for the Italians in the first half.
What to watch out for at the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup
The wheelchair rugby tournament kicked off on Thursday at the Rugby League World Cup as 3,033 spectators packed into the Copper Box to watch England open their account with a 38-8 win over Australia.Here, the PA news agency looks at how you can get into the tournament which will be televised over the next couple of weeks.What is wheelchair rugby league?The wheelchair competition has been introduced into the World Cup for the first time alongside the men and women’s World Cups. The game is played indoors with two teams of five and many rules follow the standard game of rugby...
Princess of Wales to attend England’s World Cup quarter-final against Papua New Guinea
The Princess of Wales will attend England’s Rugby League World Cup quarter-final against Papua New Guinea at the DW Stadium in Wigan on Saturday.Kate became patron of the Rugby Football League earlier this year, and will be present as England look to continue their bid to win the World Cup for the first time when they take on the Kumuls.England thrashed Greece last Saturday, winning by a national-record 94-4 to finish top of Group A, while PNG set up a meeting with the tournament hosts after beating Wales 36-0 on Monday night to finish runners-up in Group D.RFL chair...
ESPN
England star Beth Mead: Qatar World Cup is 'not something that I'll be backing or promoting'
England and Arsenal star Beth Mead has said she is disappointed that the men's World Cup will be held in Qatar and refuses to back or promote the tournament. Qatar was a hugely controversial choice for the finals when it was awarded the 2022 tournament 12 years ago, not least because same-sex activity is a criminal offence there with the possibility of a prison sentence of one to three years for adults convicted of consensual gay or lesbian sex.
BBC
T20 World Cup: Mark Wood and Tymal Mills give insight into England's win over New Zealand
Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app. England's 20-run win over New Zealand on Tuesday reignited their T20 World Cup hopes. They now go into the final round of...
SkySports
Qatar World Cup: FIFA writes to teams and says 'focus on the football... not ideological or political battle that exists'
FIFA have written to World Cup teams urging them to focus on the tournament in Qatar and not be part of lecturing on morality and dragging football "into every ideological or political battle that exists". Sky News has exclusively seen the full letter from FIFA's president, Gianni Infantino, and the...
BBC
Wales v New Zealand: Wayne Pivac's side aim to end 69-year losing streak
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT. Coverage: Live text, report and reaction on the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales. It has developed into one of sport's longest losing streaks. And something ingrained in...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Australia's Josh Addo-Carr scores five tries against Lebanon
Australia's Josh Addo-Carr scores five tries as his side thrash Lebanon 48-4 to progress to the semi-finals of the Rugby League World Cup. Available to UK users only.
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Manchester United and Leeds transfer target to have €45-50m asking price
Rennes striker Martin Terrier is attracting interest from Premier League and Serie A clubs at the moment, with Fabrizio Romano confirming the player’s asking price in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column. The Frenchman has been a prolific scorer in his time in Ligue 1, and it...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: England's Sam Tomkins expects 'toughest test yet' against PNG
Rugby League World Cup quarter-final - England v Papua New Guinea. Date: Saturday, 5 November Time: 14:30 GMT Venue: DW Stadium, Wigan. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, iPlayer and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; Text commentary and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. England face...
BBC
World Cup: Addo-Carr stars as Australia beat Lebanon - watch, listen & text
We're bringing this live text to a close but be sure to join us for a super Saturday of rugby league tomorrow. We start with England's women against Canada in their second group match at 12:00 GMT, before our attention turns to the men taking on Papua New Guinea in their quarter-final at 14:30 GMT.
Great Britain’s men book Olympics spot with team world championship bronze
Joe Fraser inspired a remarkable comeback as Great Britain claimed a bronze medal in the men’s team final at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool and with it a qualification place for the Paris 2024 Olympics.The hosts looked down and out after two falls on the pommel left them languishing in eighth and last place at the halfway stage, but a nerveless finish on the high bar saw Britain pip Italy to third place by less than one-and-a-half points.The hosts finished on 247.229 ahead of the Italians on 245.995. China bounced back from a disappointing qualification campaign to surge to...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Will Hopoate in Tonga squad for Samoa quarter-final
Rugby League World Cup quarter-final - Tonga v Samoa. Date: Sunday, 6 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Will Hopoate...
