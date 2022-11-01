ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quitman, AR

Kait 8

Silver Alert inactivated for Cleburne County woman

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police have inactivated a Silver Alert for a missing woman from Cleburne County. According to a news release, 69-year-old Sandra Spann of Tumbling Shoals was reported missing on Tuesday, Nov. 1. She was last known to be at the 2200-block of Heber...
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Man arrested at Melbourne ‘trunk or treat’ event

Izard County authorities say a man was arrested last weekend at a Halloween “trunk or treat” event. According to Izard County Circuit Court information, Brock Michael Handyside, 21, was arrested at the Halloween event in Melbourne on Saturday, Oct. 29, after witnesses reported Handyside was yelling at a minor and then started a fight.
MELBOURNE, AR
KNOE TV8

Arkansan wins $2 million in massive Powerball drawing

WOOSTER, Ark. (KAIT) - While no one won the big Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, at least one person in the state of Arkansas is now a new millionaire. The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery reported Thursday that a winning $2 million Powerball ticket was sold at the H&M Food Mart, 29 Patton Rd., in Wooster in Faulkner County.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Man arrested after leading officers on multi-county chase

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A 28-year-old Pineville man was arrested after police said he led officers on a multi-county chase. Joe Lee Lynn was booked into the Baxter County Detention Center on Monday, Oct. 31, according to online records. A probable cause affidavit said at 10:25 p.m. Sunday,...
PINEVILLE, AR
THV11

Arkansan purchases Powerball ticket worth $2 million

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansan has become $2 million richer after buying a winning Powerball ticket from H&M Food Mart in Wooster. There's still no jackpot winner for the grand prize which is expected to rise to roughly $1.5 billion for the drawing on Saturday night. The Arkansas...
ARKANSAS STATE
bestofarkansassports.com

9th-Grade Phenom Plays Hero (Again) + Other Arkansas Recruiting Nuggets

The legend of Kane Archer continues to grow. Believed to be the youngest player ever offered by Arkansas football and already with numerous Power Five offers before entering his freshman year, the touted 2026 quarterback came off the bench and led Greenwood to a 33-23 win over Pulaski Academy last Friday.
GREENWOOD, AR

