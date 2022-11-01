Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Silver Alert inactivated for Cleburne County woman
CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police have inactivated a Silver Alert for a missing woman from Cleburne County. According to a news release, 69-year-old Sandra Spann of Tumbling Shoals was reported missing on Tuesday, Nov. 1. She was last known to be at the 2200-block of Heber...
How the Arkansas River compares to the Mississippi during extreme drought
Extreme drought conditions impacted water levels across the region. Chief Meteorologist Carmen Rose spoke with Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District about why barge traffic on the Arkansas River hasn't been hit as hard as the Mississippi.
Family remembers daughter seven years after deadly White Co. car crash
For several families, Halloween night is not all fun and games. In fact, it brings back incredibly hard memories.
Pulaski County prosecutor walks back statement on Little Rock City Hall investigation
The Pulaski County prosecutor said Wednesday that he misspoke after Tuesday’s statement that he was opening an investigation into Little Rock City Hall.
whiterivernow.com
Man arrested at Melbourne ‘trunk or treat’ event
Izard County authorities say a man was arrested last weekend at a Halloween “trunk or treat” event. According to Izard County Circuit Court information, Brock Michael Handyside, 21, was arrested at the Halloween event in Melbourne on Saturday, Oct. 29, after witnesses reported Handyside was yelling at a minor and then started a fight.
KNOE TV8
Arkansan wins $2 million in massive Powerball drawing
WOOSTER, Ark. (KAIT) - While no one won the big Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, at least one person in the state of Arkansas is now a new millionaire. The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery reported Thursday that a winning $2 million Powerball ticket was sold at the H&M Food Mart, 29 Patton Rd., in Wooster in Faulkner County.
LRPD: Arrest made after car stolen with 3 kids inside
Little Rock police made an arrest Wednesday night after a car was stolen with three children inside.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Severe weather Friday night – early Saturday
Fall is our secondary severe weather season in Arkansas and severe weather is in the forecast Friday night.
This iconic Arkansas restaurant has reopened after 2 years
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a two-year hiatus, one of Arkansas’ most iconic restaurants is finally back open. One Eleven at the Capital, located inside downtown Little Rock’s historic Capital Hotel, is once again serving up some of the best food in the area. One Eleven is...
Kait 8
Man arrested after leading officers on multi-county chase
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A 28-year-old Pineville man was arrested after police said he led officers on a multi-county chase. Joe Lee Lynn was booked into the Baxter County Detention Center on Monday, Oct. 31, according to online records. A probable cause affidavit said at 10:25 p.m. Sunday,...
Arkansan purchases Powerball ticket worth $2 million
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansan has become $2 million richer after buying a winning Powerball ticket from H&M Food Mart in Wooster. There's still no jackpot winner for the grand prize which is expected to rise to roughly $1.5 billion for the drawing on Saturday night. The Arkansas...
Bystander says Beebe trunk or treat turned terrifying as driver crashed through crowd
A bystander from a Monday night trunk-or-treat recalls how the event turned terrifying as an intoxicated driver tore through the crowd.
Little Rock’s Ernest Green house receives a make-over
A historic Little Rock home is getting a makeover courtesy of several local organizations.
Teen arrested, facing DWI charge after crash at Beebe trunk or treat
A 19-year-old driver is facing multiple charges including driving while intoxicated after police in Beebe said she crashed into a trunk-or-treat event Monday night.
Little Rock police investigating 70th homicide of 2022, ties 1993 record
The Little Rock Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning that tied a grim record for the city.
Driver dies, passengers injured in crash in Conway County
A man is dead and three other men are injured after a crash early Sunday morning in Conway County.
Conway police arrest suspect in connection with Monday night shooting
Conway police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened in a business parking lot on Monday evening.
Powerball jackpot grows to $1.5B, Arkansas sees $2M winner
While there was no winner of Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot drawing, one ticket sold in Arkansas still won a HUGE prize.
bestofarkansassports.com
9th-Grade Phenom Plays Hero (Again) + Other Arkansas Recruiting Nuggets
The legend of Kane Archer continues to grow. Believed to be the youngest player ever offered by Arkansas football and already with numerous Power Five offers before entering his freshman year, the touted 2026 quarterback came off the bench and led Greenwood to a 33-23 win over Pulaski Academy last Friday.
ASP confirms suspect in Sherwood standoff killed by troopers, releases his ID
Officials with the Arkansas State Police confirmed midday Tuesday that the suspect in a standoff that started Monday in Sherwood was shot and killed by state troopers.
