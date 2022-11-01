Read full article on original website
VOLUNTEER HELP NEEDED
(NEWTON) The Jasper County American Legion Post 20 has a reminder in conjunction with the upcoming Veterans Day observance coming up next week. The Post Home in Newton is still accepting Flags to be flown on Veterans Day, but only from 2:00 to 8:00 this afternoon through tonight. For those who need help, call the American Legion at 618-783-2622. Also volunteers are welcome to help put the Flags on their poles tomorrow morning at the Jasper County Floral Hall on the fairgrounds in Newton, starting at 8:30. Help will also be needed next week to stake the Courthouse lawn, put out the flags, and take them back up.
WOODY C. DILLEY
(OLNEY / SHELBYVILLE) The graveside funeral service for Woody C. Dilley, age 84, of Olney, formerly of Shelbyville, will be held Friday afternoon, November 18, at 1:00, at the Maple Dale Cemetery in Olney, with interment to follow. The Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Woody C. Dilley of Olney, formerly of Shelbyville.
WALK-IN CLINIC TODAY IN OLNEY
(OLNEY) The Richland County TB & Health Office, along South Whittle Avenue in Olney, will have its next Walk-In Flu Shot Clinic today, from 8:00 to 11:00 this morning and from 1:00 to 5:00 this afternoon. The flu vaccines are for the whole family, those age 6 months and older, with High Dose Flu Vaccines, Flublok, and Regular Flu Vaccines all available. The Office will have two more Walk-In Flu Shot Clinics on the next two consecutive Thursdays as well. Most all insurances are accepted. Call the Office if any questions, at 618-392-6241, or go to the richlandcountyhealthoffice.org website or the Facebook page.
SPECIAL BOARD MEETING LAST NIGHT
(OLNEY) The Richland County School Board of Education had a special meeting last night in Olney. The Board : heard three presentations and proposals from three firms that wants to assist the Board in its search for a new Superintendent to begin duties next summer, on July 1st, 2023, following the retirement of current Superintendent Chris Simpson : from Dr. Nick Osborne and Dr. Aaron Mattox with Osborne Consulting, from Search Consultant Dr. Brad Colwell, and from Tim Buss and Jim Helton, consultants with Illinois Association of School Board Executive Searches – no action was taken last night : in a personnel matter, the Board approved the suspension of RCES Teacher Kyle Shipman without pay, effective immediately, for want of professional educator licensure, pending reinstatement of such licensure or further action of the Board of Education : the Richland County School Board will have its next regular monthly meeting in less than two weeks, on November 15th.
EDWIN J. “ED” ZUBER
(OLNEY) The funeral service for Edwin J. “Ed” Zuber, age 87, of Olney, will be held Tuesday morning, November 8, at 10:00, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Olney, with burial in the St. Joseph Cemetery in Olney, with full military rites conducted at the graveside. The visitation is Monday evening, November 7, from 4:00 until 8:00, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s for U.S. Army Veteran, Edwin J. “Ed” Zuber, of Olney.
LOREN M. GINDER
(DUNDAS) The funeral service for Loren M. Ginder, age 94, of Dundas, will be held Friday morning, November 4, at 11:00, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Olney, with burial in the St. Joseph Cemetery in Olney, with full military rites conducted at the graveside. The visitation is also Friday morning, November 4, from 10:00 until service time, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Olney. The Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Korean War and U.S. Army Veteran, Loren M. Ginder, of Dundas.
SRO COAT & SWEATSHIRT DRIVE
(OLNEY) Local folks are again being asked to help with this year’s 3rd Annual SRO Coat & Sweatshirt collection for Richland County students, which starts next week & runs through December 12th, for the next five weeks. While gently used coats, preferably with no stains, will be collected for students in grades K-5, hooded sweatshirts will be given to students in grades 6-12. Also, monetary donations will be used to buy additional coats and sweatshirts if needed, plus shoes, beds, or anything else a student may need. To give a coat, sweatshirt, or money, plus for those who know a student in need, call School Resource Officer for the Richland County School District, Deputy Brad Ameter, at 618-393-2191, extension 3150.
EARLY VOTING TIME NOW LIMITED
(NEWTON/OLNEY) Early voting is continuing for the November 8th General Election with the final day for early voting next Monday, November 7th. All County Clerk’s Offices are open today and next Monday from 8:00 to 4:00 to accept early voting. Call the offices if any questions, in Richland County at 618-392-3111 or in Jasper County at 618-783-3124. The Richland County Clerk’s office will have it’s final extended hours for early voting at the Courthouse this Saturday from 8:00 to 1:00. The early voting is open to any county voter from any Richland County precinct. The polls are open from 6:00am to 7:00pm next Tuesday.
STILL BE AWARE TO SCAMMERS
(EFFINGHAM/CARMI) The Illinois State Police at both Districts 12 and 19, based in Effingham and Carmi, are still warning area people of scammers impersonating state police representatives. Authorities say the scammers are using a technique called “spoofing” to disguise their actual phone number and make the caller ID appear to be a government agency, like the Illinois State Police. Authorities remind people that law enforcement agencies never call to solicit money from the public, only by mail.
JUCO BASKETBALL RESULTS (11/2/22)
(OLNEY) in Men’s Junior College Basketball last night – — there were two District teams opening up their seasons. * Wabash Valley beat the Greenville College JV, 135-93 * Kaskaskia beat the Missouri Baptist JV, 110-26 eight District teams are in action tomorrow night. stay up-to-date online,...
