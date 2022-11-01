(OLNEY) The Richland County School Board of Education had a special meeting last night in Olney. The Board : heard three presentations and proposals from three firms that wants to assist the Board in its search for a new Superintendent to begin duties next summer, on July 1st, 2023, following the retirement of current Superintendent Chris Simpson : from Dr. Nick Osborne and Dr. Aaron Mattox with Osborne Consulting, from Search Consultant Dr. Brad Colwell, and from Tim Buss and Jim Helton, consultants with Illinois Association of School Board Executive Searches – no action was taken last night : in a personnel matter, the Board approved the suspension of RCES Teacher Kyle Shipman without pay, effective immediately, for want of professional educator licensure, pending reinstatement of such licensure or further action of the Board of Education : the Richland County School Board will have its next regular monthly meeting in less than two weeks, on November 15th.

OLNEY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO