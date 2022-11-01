Read full article on original website
VOLUNTEER HELP NEEDED
(NEWTON) The Jasper County American Legion Post 20 has a reminder in conjunction with the upcoming Veterans Day observance coming up next week. The Post Home in Newton is still accepting Flags to be flown on Veterans Day, but only from 2:00 to 8:00 this afternoon through tonight. For those who need help, call the American Legion at 618-783-2622. Also volunteers are welcome to help put the Flags on their poles tomorrow morning at the Jasper County Floral Hall on the fairgrounds in Newton, starting at 8:30. Help will also be needed next week to stake the Courthouse lawn, put out the flags, and take them back up.
EDWIN J. “ED” ZUBER
(OLNEY) The funeral service for Edwin J. “Ed” Zuber, age 87, of Olney, will be held Tuesday morning, November 8, at 10:00, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Olney, with burial in the St. Joseph Cemetery in Olney, with full military rites conducted at the graveside. The visitation is Monday evening, November 7, from 4:00 until 8:00, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s for U.S. Army Veteran, Edwin J. “Ed” Zuber, of Olney.
LOREN M. GINDER
(DUNDAS) The funeral service for Loren M. Ginder, age 94, of Dundas, will be held Friday morning, November 4, at 11:00, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Olney, with burial in the St. Joseph Cemetery in Olney, with full military rites conducted at the graveside. The visitation is also Friday morning, November 4, from 10:00 until service time, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Olney. The Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Korean War and U.S. Army Veteran, Loren M. Ginder, of Dundas.
MORE OLNEY FFA AWARDS NOTED
(INDIANAPOLIS) Several Olney FFA members were recognized for their CDE competition results at last week’s 95th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis. The Illinois team that finished fourth in the national Forestry CDE from Richland County High School were also recognized individually. Olney FFA members Victoria Rudolphi, Trenton Payne, and Jorri VanDyke were among 47 students to receive a Gold Emblem, Olney’s Peter Rudolphi was among 61 students to receive a Silver Emblem, and there were 48 students that received a Bronze Emblem, plus, the Olney team was one of ten to receive a Gold Emblem Team award. Congrats to the Olney FFA team for a job well done a the National FFA Convention.
SRO COAT & SWEATSHIRT DRIVE
(OLNEY) Local folks are again being asked to help with this year’s 3rd Annual SRO Coat & Sweatshirt collection for Richland County students, which starts next week & runs through December 12th, for the next five weeks. While gently used coats, preferably with no stains, will be collected for students in grades K-5, hooded sweatshirts will be given to students in grades 6-12. Also, monetary donations will be used to buy additional coats and sweatshirts if needed, plus shoes, beds, or anything else a student may need. To give a coat, sweatshirt, or money, plus for those who know a student in need, call School Resource Officer for the Richland County School District, Deputy Brad Ameter, at 618-393-2191, extension 3150.
SPECIAL BOARD MEETING LAST NIGHT
(OLNEY) The Richland County School Board of Education had a special meeting last night in Olney. The Board : heard three presentations and proposals from three firms that wants to assist the Board in its search for a new Superintendent to begin duties next summer, on July 1st, 2023, following the retirement of current Superintendent Chris Simpson : from Dr. Nick Osborne and Dr. Aaron Mattox with Osborne Consulting, from Search Consultant Dr. Brad Colwell, and from Tim Buss and Jim Helton, consultants with Illinois Association of School Board Executive Searches – no action was taken last night : in a personnel matter, the Board approved the suspension of RCES Teacher Kyle Shipman without pay, effective immediately, for want of professional educator licensure, pending reinstatement of such licensure or further action of the Board of Education : the Richland County School Board will have its next regular monthly meeting in less than two weeks, on November 15th.
JUCO BASKETBALL RESULTS (11/2/22)
(OLNEY) in Men’s Junior College Basketball last night – — there were two District teams opening up their seasons. * Wabash Valley beat the Greenville College JV, 135-93 * Kaskaskia beat the Missouri Baptist JV, 110-26 eight District teams are in action tomorrow night. stay up-to-date online,...
