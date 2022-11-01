Read full article on original website
WOODY C. DILLEY
(OLNEY / SHELBYVILLE) The graveside funeral service for Woody C. Dilley, age 84, of Olney, formerly of Shelbyville, will be held Friday afternoon, November 18, at 1:00, at the Maple Dale Cemetery in Olney, with interment to follow. The Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Woody C. Dilley of Olney, formerly of Shelbyville.
VOLUNTEER HELP NEEDED
(NEWTON) The Jasper County American Legion Post 20 has a reminder in conjunction with the upcoming Veterans Day observance coming up next week. The Post Home in Newton is still accepting Flags to be flown on Veterans Day, but only from 2:00 to 8:00 this afternoon through tonight. For those who need help, call the American Legion at 618-783-2622. Also volunteers are welcome to help put the Flags on their poles tomorrow morning at the Jasper County Floral Hall on the fairgrounds in Newton, starting at 8:30. Help will also be needed next week to stake the Courthouse lawn, put out the flags, and take them back up.
EDWIN J. “ED” ZUBER
(OLNEY) The funeral service for Edwin J. “Ed” Zuber, age 87, of Olney, will be held Tuesday morning, November 8, at 10:00, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Olney, with burial in the St. Joseph Cemetery in Olney, with full military rites conducted at the graveside. The visitation is Monday evening, November 7, from 4:00 until 8:00, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s for U.S. Army Veteran, Edwin J. “Ed” Zuber, of Olney.
COMMUNITY HELP STILL NEEDED
(OLNEY) Folks are still encouraged to help out with this year’s Adopt-A-Family Christmas Gift Program in Richland County. The second round of family interviews will be next week with online registrations still being accepted through December 2nd. While registration forms can be found on the AdoptAFamily Richland County Facebook page, families without access to a computer can stop by the Olney Public Library during regular hours for help. Monetary donations can be mailed to the Good Samaritan of Richland County, PO Box 365, in Olney. Please put AAF in the memo line so that donations will be directed to the AAF program. If any questions about the AAF program, call Jean at 618-838-3989.
STILL BE AWARE TO SCAMMERS
(EFFINGHAM/CARMI) The Illinois State Police at both Districts 12 and 19, based in Effingham and Carmi, are still warning area people of scammers impersonating state police representatives. Authorities say the scammers are using a technique called “spoofing” to disguise their actual phone number and make the caller ID appear to be a government agency, like the Illinois State Police. Authorities remind people that law enforcement agencies never call to solicit money from the public, only by mail.
EARLY VOTING TIME NOW LIMITED
(NEWTON/OLNEY) Early voting is continuing for the November 8th General Election with the final day for early voting next Monday, November 7th. All County Clerk’s Offices are open today and next Monday from 8:00 to 4:00 to accept early voting. Call the offices if any questions, in Richland County at 618-392-3111 or in Jasper County at 618-783-3124. The Richland County Clerk’s office will have it’s final extended hours for early voting at the Courthouse this Saturday from 8:00 to 1:00. The early voting is open to any county voter from any Richland County precinct. The polls are open from 6:00am to 7:00pm next Tuesday.
