(NEWTON) The Jasper County American Legion Post 20 has a reminder in conjunction with the upcoming Veterans Day observance coming up next week. The Post Home in Newton is still accepting Flags to be flown on Veterans Day, but only from 2:00 to 8:00 this afternoon through tonight. For those who need help, call the American Legion at 618-783-2622. Also volunteers are welcome to help put the Flags on their poles tomorrow morning at the Jasper County Floral Hall on the fairgrounds in Newton, starting at 8:30. Help will also be needed next week to stake the Courthouse lawn, put out the flags, and take them back up.

NEWTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO