November 1, 2022 – Head baker and partner in the steadily rising Manresa Bread empire, Avery Ruzicka, admits that opening three new outlets in a single year has been quite an undertaking. “It is such a lot!” she says, “We opened Palo Alto in April, and the Los Gatos flagship has taken over a year of planning. I’m relieved to have that open, and very excited for the Santa Cruz store! COVID really impacted the supply chain, but things have a way of working out the way they are supposed to.”

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO