Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Man lied about being a Stanford student and people say he lived in dorms for monthsMark StarStanford, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
CIF North Coast Section high school football scores: NCS live updates (11/4/22)
The final week of the 2022 regular season in CIF North Coast Section high school football has kicked off across the Northern California Coast and the San Francisco Bay Area. You can follow all of the CIF-NCS football action on SBLive Sports, including live game updates, scores, game ...
losgatan.com
Local Scene: Popular baker rolls out plans for Los Gatos locations
Manresa Bread readies for opening of second Los Gatos location. Manresa Bread opened its new flagship location on Oct. 27 while expanding its original location. Founder and co-owner Avery Ruzicka is expected to debut a new concept in the original Los Gatos space at 276 N. Santa Cruz Ave., with additional details to come.
tpgonlinedaily.com
Septic Solution in San Lorenzo Valley?
Our San Lorenzo River watershed includes the communities of Bonny Doon, Boulder Creek, Brookdale, Ben Lomond, Felton, Lompico, Zayante, Mount Hermon and Scotts Valley. Our watershed has the highest septic system density of any comparable area in the state of California. Within the 138 square miles of the watershed are...
a-z-animals.com
The 6 Most Haunted Places Near San Jose
San Jose is home to beautiful weather, great hiking trails, and… haunted houses? That’s right, the capital of Silicon Valley has its very own skeletons in the closet!. For those with the nerve to brave the uncanny and downright creepy, this Californian paradise is a must-see. Read on...
Paradise Post
Photos: SF Giants great Buster Posey sells Northern California hunting ranch for $3.9 million
Recently retired San Francisco Giants star Buster Posey has sold his 106-acre hunting ranch in Oroville for $3.9 million. The sprawling property encompasses a lake and two creeks for fishing and hunting and includes a main house, a barn, a workshop and a caretaker’s house. Posey, 35, grew up...
losgatan.com
Participants of Community Police Academy reach finish line
It was the day after retired Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department Sgt. Tam McCarthy helped lay a long-time cop, John Pernick, to rest. So on Oct. 27, as he gave an address at a much more celebratory gathering—the inaugural Los Gatos Community Police Academy graduation—he shared some lessons he learned from the mentor who’d died the week before.
Watsonville and Gilroy expecting possible hail and strong winds
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The National Weather Service is issuing a special weather statement telling people in Watsonville and Gilroy to watch out for extreme weather. Winds of 40 mph and pea-sized hail are expected until 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. A special weather statement has been issued for Watsonville CA, Gilroy CA and Interlaken CA until 2:15 The post Watsonville and Gilroy expecting possible hail and strong winds appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Mayors Team Up to Stop Sideshows
Dangerous sideshows in the Bay Area have now caught the attention of local leaders. In a recent sideshow in Santa Clara, hundreds of people at an intersection with a car doing donuts when someone starts shooting. The shots were fired deep into the sideshow in Santa Clara Saturday and continued...
Soggy weekend ahead as storms bring Bay Area rain, Sierra snow
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The wet start to November is set to continue this weekend as a front moves in that’s expected to bring rain to the Bay Area and snow to the higher elevations. KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan said we have “a soggy weekend ahead as not one, but two systems bring precipitation to […]
Preliminary 2.8 earthquake strikes near San Jose, USGS says
Did You Feel It? A preliminary magnitude 2.8 earthquake struck northeast of San Jose Thursday around 8:45 a.m., just over a week after a 5.1 earthquake hit the area.
'Soaking early season rains' forecast for the SF Bay Area
After another day of sunny, dry conditions on Friday, the San Francisco Bay Area is expected to see a period of wet weather.
KTVU FOX 2
More Bay Area rain and Sierra snow on the way
OAKLAND, Calif. - While rain hit the Bay Area Tuesday, snow fell in the Sierra. Amid unseasonably cold temperatures, the National Weather Service said more rain and snow is headed to California this weekend. The Sierra snow forced the closure of Interstate 80 overnight. It was snowing as low as...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Take a Shot at Biggest Lottery Jackpot in History
Powerball players have a chance at winning $1.6 billion Saturday -- the biggest lottery jackpot in history. Many Bay Area residents feel like they have a billion reasons to ignore the odds and get in the game. NBC Bay Area’s Christie Smith was in San Francisco Friday where the lottery...
2.8-magnitude earthquake reported near San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 2.8-magnitude earthquake was reported 9 miles northeast of San Jose, just a day after another 2.8-magnitude earthquake was reported in the city. The earthquake struck at 8:45 a.m. Thursday. KRON ON is streaming live Last week’s 5.1-magnitude quake in roughly the same area was the largest the region had […]
ediblemontereybay.com
Santa Cruz Manresa Bread “Mini Shop” to Open Nov. 7
November 1, 2022 – Head baker and partner in the steadily rising Manresa Bread empire, Avery Ruzicka, admits that opening three new outlets in a single year has been quite an undertaking. “It is such a lot!” she says, “We opened Palo Alto in April, and the Los Gatos flagship has taken over a year of planning. I’m relieved to have that open, and very excited for the Santa Cruz store! COVID really impacted the supply chain, but things have a way of working out the way they are supposed to.”
Man killed while running on Highway 1 in Aptos identified
A man who was killed while running and darting in and out of traffic on Highway 1 in Santa Cruz County was identified by the CHP.
americanmilitarynews.com
5.1 earthquake hits near San Jose, rattling Bay Area
The San Francisco Bay Area was rattled Tuesday by a magnitude 5.1 earthquake centered near San Jose. The San Jose Fire Department did not receive any emergency calls related to the incident, spokesperson Erica Ray said. The San Jose Police Department said it did not receive any reports of damage or injuries.
KSBW.com
Strong thunderstorm to cover areas of the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a special weather statement for a widespread thunderstorm expected along the Central Coast. According to the NWS, a strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Santa Cruz, northwestern San Benito and southeastern Santa Clara counties. Hazards include winds above...
Measure O offshoot: The new ruckus over Santa Cruz's plan to remove Lot 4 trees
Could the timing have been any worse? As Santa Cruz voters go to the polls Tuesday to vote up or down on the controversial multiuse library/housing/parking structure downtown on Lot 4, all of sudden the trees on the parcel were tagged for removal. Was it all a plot, a clumsy move — or just part of a long-planned process that protestors find objectionable?
