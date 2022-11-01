ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL world blasts Raiders GM’s Derek Carr comments

It’s been no secret to anyone watching the Las Vegas Raiders this season that the team has struggled offensively for most of the year with the worst performance coming on Sunday, when the team suffered a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints that quarterback Derek Carr called “embarrassing.”
Raiders HC Josh McDaniels not giving up on NFL playoff run, says 'our goals are still out there'

The Raiders are fresh off an embarrassing loss to the Saints on Sunday, but coach Josh McDaniels isn’t giving up on Las Vegas’ faint playoff hopes. The blowout defeat in New Orleans has much of the NFL asking what’s wrong in Las Vegas, with some wondering if McDaniels can survive his first year as Raiders coach. But when asked whether he still entertains thoughts of making a postseason run, McDaniels didn’t back down.
Week 9 NFL best bets: Count on Bears, Raiders

NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 9: Chicago and Las Vegas stand out. We have hit the halfway point in the NFL season and through eight weeks, many things are not playing out as people expected. Geno Smith is an MVP candidate with the seventh-best odds to win the award. Tom Brady has finally shown signs of his age. Russell Wilson cannot get anything going on a stacked Denver Broncos team.
Sliding Doors and Slamming Windows: Where Do the Raiders Go From Here?

Derek Carr is in his ninth season with the Las Vegas Raiders, which means he has played under six different head coaches and recorded just two winning NFL campaigns. He is the only guy in the locker room who has persisted long enough to have clinched playoff berths (plural) with the franchise; his career spans both the Oakland iteration of the Raiders and its new Las Vegas residency. Since being drafted in 2014, Carr has established a remarkably stable institutional (and pocket!) presence against the backdrop of a franchise broadly defined, in the modern era anyway, by constant change and frequent chaos.
Raiders coming off shutout, Jags coming out of 0-for-October

LAS VEGAS (2-5) at JACKSONVILLE (2-6) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Las Vegas Raiders 3-4; Jacksonville 2-6. SERIES RECORD: Jaguars lead 5-4. LAST MEETING: Jaguars beat Raiders 20-16 on Dec. 15, 2019, in Oakland. LAST WEEK: Raiders lost at Saints 24-0; Jaguars lost to Broncos 21-17 in...
Raiders named “Most Disappointing Team” in NFL.com article

There’s no sugar-coating the Raiders’ failures this season. Expectations were high for a team that brought in a new coaching staff, scheme, and high-profile additions via trade and in free agency. Today, the Raiders are 2-5 and just put up a miserable 24-0 road performance against the New Orleans Saints last Sunday.
Bills GM praises potential future Buffalo WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane offered praise for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The Buffalo Bills did make a couple of moves at the trade deadline, acquiring running back Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts and safety Dean Marlowe from the Atlanta Falcons. These were moves made to further bolster their roster, in hopes of making their first trip to the Super Bowl since the 1993 season. But could they make one last move to put them over the top? As in, sign free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.?
