outlooknewspapers.com

School Board Race at Top of Readers’ Minds

First published in the Oct. 27 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. French philosopher Michel de Montaigne once quipped that “there is no conversation more boring than the one where everybody agrees.” If you look at almost all of the nominees for the school board, you will see a uniform voice, endorsed by uniform politicians and echoing uniform policies. It’s fine for an individual to have a singular perspective, but the lack of opposing commentary across the entire school board is troubling.
outlooknewspapers.com

Wilson Names Gym for Beloved Principal

First published in the Oct. 29 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. He was known for his love of students, his enthusiasm for basketball, his affinity for the necktie and his perpetually messy desk. Luckily, all agreed that the Wilson Middle School gymnasium was the right place to attach Richard...
GLENDALE, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Pickleball at Glenhaven Park Is No More

First published in the Oct. 27 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. On Oct. 18, 2022, with a vote of 3-2, the La Cañada Flintridge City Council dismantled the pickleball privileges at Glenhaven Park beginning on Oct. 28. Glenhaven Park is the only city owned outdoor space in...
outlooknewspapers.com

USC-VHH Nurses Earn Lantern Award

First published in the Oct. 29 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. For the second consecutive awards cycle, the USC Verdugo Hills Hospital emergency department has received the prestigious Lantern Award from the Emergency Nurses Association. Nurses from the department accepted the award at a ceremony in Las Vegas this...
GLENDALE, CA
signalscv.com

Bowman High School placed on soft lockdown Friday

After a Bowman High School student was threatened by an outside party, who does not attend the school, Friday afternoon, school administrators placed the campus on a soft lockdown, according to law enforcement officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, as a precaution...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

City Council Candidates Have Leadership, Compassion

First published in the Oct. 29 print issue of the Burbank Leader. How lucky we are to have such an excellent slate of City Council candidates for the upcoming election. I personally can speak to the leadership and compassion of three candidates — Sharon Springer, a born leader, who has ably led our city as vice mayor, mayor and councilwoman; Zizette Mullins, who has wonderfully steered our city as city clerk for many years and earned the respect of all who work with her; and Tamala Takahashi, a community volunteer, who always puts our city first.
BURBANK, CA
foxla.com

Heated school board meeting in Santa Clarita over 'Thin Blue Line' flag

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A school board meeting for the Hart Union High School District was packed with people for and against the "Thin Blue Line" flag Wednesday. This follows the Saugus High School football team bringing out the "Thin Blue Line" flag ahead of the team's game on Friday, weeks after the team was told the flag was banned in a decision made by the team's coach.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood mayor evading being served court papers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. is evading being served court papers in an legal matter. We are in receipt of documents detailing the Sheriff’s department has tried unsuccessfully to reach him on three separate occasions throughout the month of October at his city hall office.
INGLEWOOD, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Harambee Ministries Gala Commemorates 40 Years of Service

First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Harambee Ministries celebrated the organization’s 40th anniversary with its first in-person gala in three years last Friday evening in Pasadena. The evening included a silent auction, dinner and live entertainment. All funds raised went to support the...
PASADENA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Two Vie for Assembly Seat

First published in the Oct. 29 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Voters in South Glendale are voting for a separate state Assembly candidate this year, following a redistricting process that split the city into two districts for the first time in living memory. Wendy Carrillo, an incumbent who was...
GLENDALE, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Bomb threat prompts lockdown at Samohi

Students at Samohi spent most of the day Thursday in lockdown following a bomb threat to the campus. At approximately 11:42 a.m. the school switchboard operator received a phoned-in bomb threat, alleging the bomb was set to go off within five minutes. The school contacted the police immediately following this...
SANTA MONICA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

LCPC Parent Ed Director Goes ‘Over the Edge’ for Union Rescue Mission

First published in the Oct. 27 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. La Cañada Presbyterian Church’s Parent Education Program Director Anne Bierling and her team, “The Soaring Eagles,” went “Over the Edge” rappelling down 24 stories of the Universal Hilton to raise $24,300 for Union Rescue Mission.
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Flintridge Sacred Heart Raises Funds Through Golf Event

First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Flintridge Sacred Heart recently held its 48th annual Harry G. Johansing Golf Tournament at Brookside Golf Club to support a scholarship fund in his honor. The scholarship provides students who would otherwise not be able to attend the school an opportunity to join the Flintridge Sacred Heart family.
PASADENA, CA
svhsnow.com

Simi Valley High School’s Fall Artwalk

Simi Valley High School’s Visual and Performing Arts Department is hosting its 1st Annual Fall Artwalk. The Artwalk will be held in the IA Quad on Tuesday, November 15th from 5-7PM and students can get a preview of the event at lunchtime. The Artwalk will feature live performances, art displays, media presentations, and more! Entry will be free and food & drinks will be available for purchase.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Laura’s Corset Shoppe Named Small Business of the Year

First published in the Oct. 29 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Assemblywoman Laura Friedman recently honored Laura’s Corset Shoppe as the 43rd Assembly District’s Small Business of the Year. Laura’s Corset Shoppe is a 100-year-old Glendale-based lingerie store focused on supporting people who have had mastectomies and...
GLENDALE, CA

