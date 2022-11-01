Read full article on original website
outlooknewspapers.com
School Board Race at Top of Readers’ Minds
First published in the Oct. 27 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. French philosopher Michel de Montaigne once quipped that “there is no conversation more boring than the one where everybody agrees.” If you look at almost all of the nominees for the school board, you will see a uniform voice, endorsed by uniform politicians and echoing uniform policies. It’s fine for an individual to have a singular perspective, but the lack of opposing commentary across the entire school board is troubling.
outlooknewspapers.com
Wilson Names Gym for Beloved Principal
First published in the Oct. 29 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. He was known for his love of students, his enthusiasm for basketball, his affinity for the necktie and his perpetually messy desk. Luckily, all agreed that the Wilson Middle School gymnasium was the right place to attach Richard...
L.A. County to explore purchasing student debt of some employees
After a Board of Supervisors vote today, Los Angeles County will look into ways it can purchase student loan debt that is unpaid or defaulted on by county employees who earn less than the median income of the area they live in.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Council vetoes support for measure that could allow supervisors to remove rogue sheriffs
This election cycle, LA County voters will be asked to decide whether the Board of Supervisors should be empowered to remove sheriffs “for cause.” Whatever voters choose, the City of Santa Monica has elected to not take a formal position on the matter. Simmering tensions between the LA...
outlooknewspapers.com
Pickleball at Glenhaven Park Is No More
First published in the Oct. 27 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. On Oct. 18, 2022, with a vote of 3-2, the La Cañada Flintridge City Council dismantled the pickleball privileges at Glenhaven Park beginning on Oct. 28. Glenhaven Park is the only city owned outdoor space in...
outlooknewspapers.com
USC-VHH Nurses Earn Lantern Award
First published in the Oct. 29 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. For the second consecutive awards cycle, the USC Verdugo Hills Hospital emergency department has received the prestigious Lantern Award from the Emergency Nurses Association. Nurses from the department accepted the award at a ceremony in Las Vegas this...
L.A. County backs policy requiring all-gender bathrooms in new buildings
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a policy today requiring the inclusion of single-user, all-gender bathrooms at all newly built, leased or renovated county buildings.
signalscv.com
Bowman High School placed on soft lockdown Friday
After a Bowman High School student was threatened by an outside party, who does not attend the school, Friday afternoon, school administrators placed the campus on a soft lockdown, according to law enforcement officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, as a precaution...
outlooknewspapers.com
City Council Candidates Have Leadership, Compassion
First published in the Oct. 29 print issue of the Burbank Leader. How lucky we are to have such an excellent slate of City Council candidates for the upcoming election. I personally can speak to the leadership and compassion of three candidates — Sharon Springer, a born leader, who has ably led our city as vice mayor, mayor and councilwoman; Zizette Mullins, who has wonderfully steered our city as city clerk for many years and earned the respect of all who work with her; and Tamala Takahashi, a community volunteer, who always puts our city first.
foxla.com
Heated school board meeting in Santa Clarita over 'Thin Blue Line' flag
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A school board meeting for the Hart Union High School District was packed with people for and against the "Thin Blue Line" flag Wednesday. This follows the Saugus High School football team bringing out the "Thin Blue Line" flag ahead of the team's game on Friday, weeks after the team was told the flag was banned in a decision made by the team's coach.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood mayor evading being served court papers
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. is evading being served court papers in an legal matter. We are in receipt of documents detailing the Sheriff’s department has tried unsuccessfully to reach him on three separate occasions throughout the month of October at his city hall office.
outlooknewspapers.com
Harambee Ministries Gala Commemorates 40 Years of Service
First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Harambee Ministries celebrated the organization’s 40th anniversary with its first in-person gala in three years last Friday evening in Pasadena. The evening included a silent auction, dinner and live entertainment. All funds raised went to support the...
LA County DPSS worker awarded $3.5M in workplace segregation case
A jury has awarded $3.5 million to a Black former Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services employee who maintained she suffered a backlash for speaking out against racial segregation in the workplace. The Los Angeles Superior Court panel on Thursday found in favor of plaintiff Lorna Young on...
outlooknewspapers.com
Two Vie for Assembly Seat
First published in the Oct. 29 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Voters in South Glendale are voting for a separate state Assembly candidate this year, following a redistricting process that split the city into two districts for the first time in living memory. Wendy Carrillo, an incumbent who was...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Bomb threat prompts lockdown at Samohi
Students at Samohi spent most of the day Thursday in lockdown following a bomb threat to the campus. At approximately 11:42 a.m. the school switchboard operator received a phoned-in bomb threat, alleging the bomb was set to go off within five minutes. The school contacted the police immediately following this...
outlooknewspapers.com
LCPC Parent Ed Director Goes ‘Over the Edge’ for Union Rescue Mission
First published in the Oct. 27 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. La Cañada Presbyterian Church’s Parent Education Program Director Anne Bierling and her team, “The Soaring Eagles,” went “Over the Edge” rappelling down 24 stories of the Universal Hilton to raise $24,300 for Union Rescue Mission.
outlooknewspapers.com
Flintridge Sacred Heart Raises Funds Through Golf Event
First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Flintridge Sacred Heart recently held its 48th annual Harry G. Johansing Golf Tournament at Brookside Golf Club to support a scholarship fund in his honor. The scholarship provides students who would otherwise not be able to attend the school an opportunity to join the Flintridge Sacred Heart family.
svhsnow.com
Simi Valley High School’s Fall Artwalk
Simi Valley High School’s Visual and Performing Arts Department is hosting its 1st Annual Fall Artwalk. The Artwalk will be held in the IA Quad on Tuesday, November 15th from 5-7PM and students can get a preview of the event at lunchtime. The Artwalk will feature live performances, art displays, media presentations, and more! Entry will be free and food & drinks will be available for purchase.
Black LASD lieutenant says Villanueva demoted him 2 days after promotion
A Black Los Angeles County sheriff’s lieutenant is suing the county, alleging he was wrongfully demoted by Sheriff Alex Villanueva in 2021 two days after being promoted to a prestigious post and that race might have played a role. Lt. John Lindsay’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges discrimination,...
outlooknewspapers.com
Laura’s Corset Shoppe Named Small Business of the Year
First published in the Oct. 29 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Assemblywoman Laura Friedman recently honored Laura’s Corset Shoppe as the 43rd Assembly District’s Small Business of the Year. Laura’s Corset Shoppe is a 100-year-old Glendale-based lingerie store focused on supporting people who have had mastectomies and...
