Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
Illinois dubbed as team to watch for College Football Playoff berth
All eyes in the Big Ten are on Ohio State and Michigan, but only one of the unbeaten arch-rivals can reach the conference championship game. The two will duke it out in the regular season finale with a berth to Indianapolis likely on the line. On the other side of the conference Illinois continues to win and looks to be the favorite to face either the Buckeyes or Wolverines in the conference title game. But the Illini shouldn't be viewed as just another stepping stone in the path to the College Football Playoff. David Pollack explained why the No. 16 ranked squad in the CFP rankings is a team to watch leading up to the coveted four-team invitational event.
ysusports.com
'Who's Who?' With Freshman Olivia Ballard
"2011. I started playing lacrosse because I wanted to be just like my older sister." "I chose YSU because of the team dynamic and culture that I got to be a part of just after one camp." What's your major, and what do you hope to do when you graduate?
offtackleempire.com
Big Ten Basketball Previews: Illinois
It was an interesting season for Illinois. After losing Ayo from a 1 seed team in 2021, Illinois looked to keep things rolling with Andre Curbelo and Kofi Cockburn. While Cockburn had another great season, Curbelo struggled with injuries and ineffectiveness. No matter, Illinois turned to a great group of seniors on their way to a share of the B1G crown, and a disappointing, if unlucky loss to Houston in the NCAA tourney.
saturdaytradition.com
BTN analyst praises Illinois defense, says unit has 'absolutely no chill'
The biggest surprise of the college football season may be the Fighting Illini of Illinois. The Illini leads the B1G West and are on the verge of wrapping up their half of the conference. The reason why Illinois has been so good this season is their defense. The Illinois defense...
Olympia Coming Off First Football Playoff Victory in 32 Years
STANFORD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Olympia hosts St. Joseph-Ogden in the class 3A football playoffs on Saturday night. It’ll be a special night in Stanford regardless of the outcome. The games marks the Spartans first trip to the second round of the playoffs since 1990. Olympia, seeded 15th in their playoff bracket, upset No. 2 seed […]
viatravelers.com
19 Fun & Best Things to Do in Bloomington, Illinois
If you’re planning a trip and looking for fun things to do in Bloomington, Illinois, you’ll find a variety of museums, theaters, restaurants, and parks that will surely fit the bill. Known for its vibrant, historic museum square, Bloomington, Illinois is full of interesting shops, delicious restaurants including...
City getting payback for McKelvey Lake
The city of Youngstown is taking steps to recoup money that was spent purchasing McKelvey Lake.
fox32chicago.com
Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire
CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
whbc.com
5 Shot in Weekend Violence in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – At least five people were shot in Akron in two separate incidents over the weekend. Two men and a woman were struck at Judd’s Bar B Que on Romig Road. A 32-year-old male is critical, with two men arrested. And two...
1470 WMBD
Pritzker: New jobs coming to central Illinois chocolate plant
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There will be roughly 200 new jobs coming to central Illinois now that a high end chocolate maker is buliding a new factory in nearby Bloomington. Ferrero has announced plans to build a brand new Kinder Bueno plant in a planned $214 million expansion. Governor J.B....
Man stabbed twice at South Side home
Officers found the man lying on his back on the porch about 9:40 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of Ferndale Avenue.
wcbu.org
Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin hospitals move closer to joining Carle Health
UnityPoint Health has signed an agreement to transfer the affiliations of Methodist, Proctor and Pekin hospitals to Carle Health. Carle Health is based in Urbana. The hospital system manages facilities in several Illinois communities, including Eureka and Normal. The agreement would add UnityPoint - Central Illinois' hospitals to those under the Carle umbrella.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Ashley Homegoods store closing
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Ashley Homegoods and Furniture Store on Knoxville Avenue in Peoria is coming to a close. Following flooding last month, the owners of the furniture store decided not to renew their lease. The store has been at that location since 2011. With the store coming...
27 First News
Germaine Yvette Ellis, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Germaine Yvette Ellis, 50, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal peace on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Mrs. Ellis was born January 4, 1972 in Youngstown, a daughter of Linda Sharpe-Hicks and two loving fathers, James Bright and Darrell Johnson. She was a 1990 graduate of...
Troopers: Sleepy driver caused Austintown crash
Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said a driver in an SUV traveling northbound fell asleep at the wheel and went left of center, striking an SUV traveling the opposite direction.
Youngstown man facing charges after crash, chase in Warren
amar Mitchell was arraigned on charges of aggravated menacing, aggravated burglary, felonious assault, driving under suspension, reckless operation of a vehicle and illegal use of plates.
Youngstown mom fed up with school bus tardiness
Candace Connelly lives near the busy intersection of Jacobs Road and Oak Street Extension.
Central Illinois Proud
Missing Bloomington teen located
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington teen who was missing for nearly a month was located Wednesday. 13-year-old Colin Harris of Bloomington has been located, according to a press release from the Bloomington Police Department. Harris had last been seen with his friends at approximately 8 p.m. on Oct....
Central Illinois Proud
Businesses prepare for Country Star Keith Urban’s arrival
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Grammy award-winning Country music star Keith Urban is returning to Peoria on Friday night. Tickets are still available but the Peoria Civic Center is expecting a full house. Marketing manager Kelsy Martin believes having Urban in town will help the local economy. “Obviously people are...
21-year-old Girard man killed in Columbus shooting
A 21-year-old Girard man was killed in a Columbus shooting early Sunday morning.
Comments / 0