Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
Related
Ray Guy, Hall of Fame punter for Raiders, dies after long illness
Ray Guy, whose punting average was 42.4 yards in 14 NFL seasons, all with the Raiders, has died after a long illness He was 72.
Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr Week 9 Update
The Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr had his weekly update on the state of the Silver and Black, and we have everything he said.
Legendary Raiders punter Ray Guy dies at 72
Pro Football Hall of Fame punter Ray Guy died at the age of 72. Guy was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and a member of the NFL’s 100th Anniversary All-Time Team. He averaged 42.4 yards over his career from 1973 to 1986. He was the first punter drafted in...
Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars Locker Room Express Excitement For Calvin Ridley Trade
The Jaguars have a new No. 1 wide receiver as a part of their future, even if he isn't in the building yet.
numberfire.com
Darren Waller (hamstring) questionable for Raiders on Sunday
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) is questionable for Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Waller is once again questionable after being a limited participant at practice this week. He received the same designation last week after practicing on a limited basis, but Waller still sat out another game. "He's working extremely hard to try to get back as soon as he can," Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said. "I know that, and nobody wants to play quicker than Darren does." Foster Moreau will start again if Waller remains out. He caught 6 passes on 9 targets for 31 yards last week.
Fox5 KVVU
Raiders use week in Florida to acclimate to heat and humidity
BRADENTON, FL (FOX5) - The Raiders are practicing all week at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, between road games at New Orleans and Jacksonville. Temperatures have been in the upper 80′s with high humidity and the team is working out at the same time as Sunday’s game against the Jaguars to get their bodies adjusted to the conditions.
Yardbarker
Kolton Miller And 2 More X-Factors On Offense Vs. Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9 of the NFL season. Both teams have just two victories and are depending on one to give them any kind of hope for the rest of the season. Let’s examine the three offensive players who must contribute to a potential Raiders turnaround.
Yardbarker
Las Vegas Raiders Thursday Roster Transactions
The Las Vegas Raiders announced a couple roster moves Thursday, via Twitter. Defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa has been placed on the practice squad injured/reserve list. Tagovailoa-Amosa, a 23-year-old Notre Dame product, was waived as part of the Aug. 31 roster cuts before being re-signed to the practice squad the following day.
FOX Sports
Raiders coming off shutout, Jags coming out of 0-for-October
LAS VEGAS (2-5) at JACKSONVILLE (2-6) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Las Vegas Raiders 3-4; Jacksonville 2-6. SERIES RECORD: Jaguars lead 5-4. LAST MEETING: Jaguars beat Raiders 20-16 on Dec. 15, 2019, in Oakland. LAST WEEK: Raiders lost at Saints 24-0; Jaguars lost to Broncos 21-17 in...
Yardbarker
The Raiders Are Excelling At One Thing Since 2011: Losing, A Lot
The Las Vegas Raiders haven’t been doing much winning save for a couple of playoff appearances that saw them get bounced early. This current regime preaches about seeing the “big picture” and not overreacting to losses on a weekly basis. However, a disconcerting 2-5 start has left fans angry and perplexed. 2022 was supposed to be the start of something new, instead, it’s more of the same.
Week 9 staff predictions: Las Vegas Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars
For the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022, the Linkin Park song "In the End" seems to come to mind: "I tried so hard and got so far, but in the end it doesn't even matter." The Jaguars (2-6) have lost all six games by eight points or less. What's even worse is their last four losses all came in the fourth quarter after either being tied or holding leads.
Biggest Opposing X-Factors for Raiders
These are the players that could swing the balance of the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars
FOX Sports
First-place Falcons hope to keep running against Chargers
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have remained consistent in their commitment to running the ball without becoming predictable. Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley says that's why the surprising Falcons are leading the NFC South. “There is a reason why they are first in their division,” Staley said....
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last year
I’ve had some bad takes, but this might have been the worst. I implied that the Raider might be a playoff team. I apologize for that. Their 0–24 loss to the struggling New Orleans Saints has opened my eyes.
Yardbarker
Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Lopsided Loss to Browns on Monday Night
The Bengals lost to the Browns 32-13 on Monday night. They fell to 4-4 on the season and 0-3 in the AFC North. They also dropped five spots in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings. Cincinnati fell from 7th to 12th after getting crushed in Cleveland. "The Bengals dropped a costly...
