Darren Waller (hamstring) questionable for Raiders on Sunday

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) is questionable for Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Waller is once again questionable after being a limited participant at practice this week. He received the same designation last week after practicing on a limited basis, but Waller still sat out another game. "He's working extremely hard to try to get back as soon as he can," Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said. "I know that, and nobody wants to play quicker than Darren does." Foster Moreau will start again if Waller remains out. He caught 6 passes on 9 targets for 31 yards last week.
Raiders use week in Florida to acclimate to heat and humidity

BRADENTON, FL (FOX5) - The Raiders are practicing all week at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, between road games at New Orleans and Jacksonville. Temperatures have been in the upper 80′s with high humidity and the team is working out at the same time as Sunday’s game against the Jaguars to get their bodies adjusted to the conditions.
Kolton Miller And 2 More X-Factors On Offense Vs. Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9 of the NFL season. Both teams have just two victories and are depending on one to give them any kind of hope for the rest of the season. Let’s examine the three offensive players who must contribute to a potential Raiders turnaround.
Las Vegas Raiders Thursday Roster Transactions

The Las Vegas Raiders announced a couple roster moves Thursday, via Twitter. Defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa has been placed on the practice squad injured/reserve list. Tagovailoa-Amosa, a 23-year-old Notre Dame product, was waived as part of the Aug. 31 roster cuts before being re-signed to the practice squad the following day.
Raiders coming off shutout, Jags coming out of 0-for-October

LAS VEGAS (2-5) at JACKSONVILLE (2-6) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Las Vegas Raiders 3-4; Jacksonville 2-6. SERIES RECORD: Jaguars lead 5-4. LAST MEETING: Jaguars beat Raiders 20-16 on Dec. 15, 2019, in Oakland. LAST WEEK: Raiders lost at Saints 24-0; Jaguars lost to Broncos 21-17 in...
The Raiders Are Excelling At One Thing Since 2011: Losing, A Lot

The Las Vegas Raiders haven’t been doing much winning save for a couple of playoff appearances that saw them get bounced early. This current regime preaches about seeing the “big picture” and not overreacting to losses on a weekly basis. However, a disconcerting 2-5 start has left fans angry and perplexed. 2022 was supposed to be the start of something new, instead, it’s more of the same.
