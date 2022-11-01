HIVR4P, World’s Most Important HIV Prevention Conference, To Take Place In Lima and Virtually in October 2023

Read full article on original website
Related
News-Medical.net
Third dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine offers cirrhosis patients strong protection against the virus
Cirrhosis of the liver is associated with decreased responsiveness to many vaccines, including those that protect against COVID-19. But new research, led by researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and published in the Journal of Hepatology, suggests that getting a third dose of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine could overcome the decreased response, offering cirrhosis patients strong protection against the virus, severe illness, and death from COVID-19.
The CDC has warned healthcare workers to be alert for Ebola as the deadly disease spreads in Uganda. Here’s what Americans need to know
Red Cross workers clean ambulances prior to transporting Ebola victims to a hospital on Oct. 13 in Mubende, Uganda. Emergency response teams, isolation centres and treatment tents have been set up by the Ugandan health authorities around the central Mubende district after 19 recorded deaths and 54 confirmed cases from an outbreak of the Ebola virus. The first death from this outbreak of the Ebola-Sudan strain of the virus was announced on 19 September and as yet, there is no vaccine for this strain.
COVID rebound after Pfizer treatment likely due to robust immune response, study finds
Oct 6 (Reuters) - A rebound of COVID-19 symptoms in some patients after taking Pfizer's antiviral Paxlovid may be related to a robust immune response rather than a weak one, U.S. government researchers reported on Thursday.
Ebola outbreak in Uganda puts California doctors on alert
California officials are urging doctors to be on alert for any signs of Ebola symptoms among people who have recently traveled to Uganda, the East African nation currently undergoing a significant outbreak. So far, the Ebola outbreak in Uganda has been limited to rural areas of that East African country....
Student Infected With Debilitating Virus in Undisclosed Biolab Accident
In America’s biolabs, hundreds of accidents have gone undisclosed to the public. The graduate student was alone in the lab on a Saturday, handling a mouse infected with a debilitating virus, when the needle slipped. She wore two gowns, two pairs of shoe covers, a hair net, a face mask, and two pairs of gloves. Gingerly, she had pointed the needle at the mouse’s abdomen and injected the antibody. The animal was infected with a recombinant strain of Chikungunya virus, a mosquito-borne pathogen that has sparked epidemics in Africa and the Caribbean. Chikungunya can wreak havoc in other regions when the right kind of mosquito is present; in 2007 and 2017 there were outbreaks in Italy, and in 2014 the virus hit Florida, infecting 11 people who had not recently traveled abroad. In January 2016, nine months before the researcher stood in the lab that weekend, a locally acquired infection was diagnosed in Texas.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Nigeria CDC: ‘Nigeria is at HIGH risk of importation of the virus’
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has been aware of the ongoing outbreak of the Sudan strain Ebola virus disease (EVD) in Uganda since it was first officially declared on 20th September 2022. As of 29th October 2022, the Uganda Ministry of Health had reported 128 confirmed cases and 34 deaths.
Dr Anthony Fauci: long Covid is an ‘insidious’ public health emergency
Dr Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious disease expert, has warned against prematurely declaring victory over the pandemic, not only due to short-term needs but because long Covid represents an “insidious” public health emergency for millions of people. In an interview with the Guardian, Fauci urged US Congress...
travelnoire.com
UAE Issues Visa Ban For Citizens Of 20 African Countries
The United Arab Emirates has recently banned citizens of 20 African countries from entering, according to Africa News. In addition, nationals of the Dominican Republic are also included in the ban. What we know:. A notice was issued that read, “This is to inform you that we will not be...
Idaho8.com
Covid-19 vaccine study links side effects with greater antibody response
People who reported experiencing side effects to the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines such as fever, chills or muscle pain tended to have a greater antibody response following vaccination, according to new research. Having such symptoms after vaccination is associated with greater antibody responses compared with having only pain or...
What's behind worrying RSV surge in US children's hospitals?
Doctors are bracing for how RSV, influenza and COVID-19 could combine this winter to stress hospital resources.
Polio Recently Turned Up Again—Here’s How a Leading Infectious Disease Doctor Says You Can Help Prevent It
In September 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that the US had recorded its first case of polio since 2013. Within weeks, the virus was detected in New York City wastewater—a warning sign that the highly contagious disease may once again be circulating. What’s the...
Canada to start targeting draws for skilled immigrants next year
OTTAWA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Canada will do targeted draws for skilled immigrants for the first time starting next year, allowing it to cherry pick applicants with the most in-demand skills for the regions of the country that most need workers, the federal immigration minister told Reuters.
News-Medical.net
Italian study evaluates COVID-19 reinfection risk among previously infected and vaccinated individuals
In a recent study posted to the Research Square* preprint server, a team of researchers from Italy investigated the risk of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) reinfection and hospitalization among individuals with vaccinations and previous SARS-CoV-2 infections. Background. As of May 2022, the number of confirmed infections in...
MedicalXpress
A cost-effective alternative to a PCR test
Speed or accuracy? As far as COVID-19 tests go, this was the choice you had to make. In the future, this dilemma could be a thing of the past. The Pathogen Analyzer combines the advantages of PCR testing and rapid antigen testing—it provides a reliable result after only 20 to 40 minutes. Soon this assay will be able to simultaneously detect up to 11 other pathogens. A demonstration of the system will be exhibited at the MEDICA trade fair in Düsseldorf from November 14 to 17, 2022.
MedicalXpress
UK researchers cure man who had COVID for 411 days
British researchers announced Friday they have cured a man who was continually infected with COVID for 411 days by analyzing the genetic code of his particular virus to find the right treatment. Persistent COVID infection—which is different to long COVID or repeated bouts of the disease—occurs in a small number...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Malaria: Antibody drug 88% effective in preventing infection
One dose of an antibody drug safely protected healthy, non-pregnant adults from malaria infection during an intense six-month malaria season in Mali, Africa, a National Institutes of Health clinical trial has found. The antibody was up to 88.2% effective at preventing infection over a 24-week period, demonstrating for the first time that a monoclonal antibody can prevent malaria infection in an endemic region. These findings were published today in The New England Journal of Medicine and presented at the American Society of Tropical Medicine & Hygiene 2022 Annual Meeting in Seattle.
ajmc.com
SLE Prevalence Varies Across Low- and Middle-Income Countries
Colombia and Brazil had the highest prevalence and incidence of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), a new investigation found. A new analysis of low- and middle-income countries suggests that cases of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) are on the rise, although rates of the disease vary significantly from country to country and there is a need for more reliable data with regard to the prevalence of the disease in certain countries.
technologynetworks.com
Nasal Vaccine Bolsters Immune Responses to COVID-19 in Vaccinated Animals
A Yale-designed nasal vaccine can help bolster immune responses to COVID-19 in previously vaccinated animals and reduce viral transmission, Yale researchers report Oct. 27 in the journal Science. The new vaccine approach developed by Yale researchers — which is known as “Prime and Spike” — is designed to jumpstart immune...
Malaria in Africa: why most countries haven’t beaten it yet
Malaria remains one of the most devastating parasitic diseases affecting humans. In 2020 there were around 241 million cases and 672,000 malaria-related deaths. This is a sharp increase from 2019. One reason it’s so persistent is that the malaria parasite has a very complex life cycle. It involves many different...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Kenya: Yellow fever outbreak in Isiolo and Garissa counties
According to the Kenya Ministry of Health, an outbreak of yellow fever was confirmed in two (2) counties– Isiolo and Garissa. Suspected cases have been reported from other ten (10) counties, Samburu, Meru, Wajir, Nakuru, Mombasa, Nairobi, Tana River , Turkana, Trans-Nzoia and Laikipia. A total of 141 suspected...
Comments / 0