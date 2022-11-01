Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North CarolinaMark StarCarolina Beach, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNags Head, NC
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWilmington, NC
The Canetuck Rosenwald School will celebrate 100 years on Nov. 5, 2022Claudia StackPender County, NC
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC Spot Festival returns to Hampstead
Hampstead, NC (WWAY) — One of Cape Fear’s largest festivals, the NC Spot Festival, returns this weekend. The festival celebrates the saltwater fish Spot, which is local to the Carolina coast. Gates open at 9 a.m. with the opening ceremony happening at 10 a.m. on Saturday. For both...
WECT
WPD asking for public’s help in locating missing teen
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. According to a Facebook post, 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 1 in the 1100 block of S. 7th St. She was last seen wearing a red turtle neck, blue jeans and black shoes.
foxwilmington.com
Halloween display becomes a tradition for one Wrightsville Beach homeowner
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – From chainsaws to pumpkins, one Wrightsville Beach house on Live Oak Drive is the definition of Halloween. What makes it so unique is that the owners’ decorations are not store-bought, but are handmade. Walt Laughlin, the man behind the magic, says the spookiness takes...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southport Police Department begins ‘Shop with a Cop’ campaign
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — It’s time for the annual Southport Police Department Shop with a Cop campaign. The December event helps kids receive gifts for the holiday season by going on a shopping spree with a police officer. Applications to take part in the 2022 campaign are available...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
No trick: Leland neighborhood treats community with free haunted attraction
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A community in Leland came together for some frightening fun on Monday night. Hundreds of people lined up along Stoney Creek Lane in Leland on Halloween night for a free, family-friendly haunted trail in the Stoney Creek Plantation neighborhood. “Halloween’s a great holiday because it...
WECT
“I hate to see bad things happen to good people:” Community offers reward for information after resident is assaulted
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - Willie Wallide “Waddell” Davis has lived in Bladenboro for decades and has been a fixture in the community for just as long. His neighbors know him as a friendly face from his time working at local businesses and, more recently, riding his bike around town.
wpde.com
Police searching for missing woman in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are searching for a missing woman in North Myrtle Beach. Latasha Marie Tawfiq, 32, left her home in North Myrtle Beach on Oct. 25 and has not been seen since. She drives a dark gray 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a Pennsylvania...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cucalorus announces 13 filmmakers awarded Filmed in NC grant ahead of annual festival
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thirteen filmmakers from North Carolina have been selected to receive financial support from the Filmed in NC fund. The Filmed in NC fund is supported by the NC Film Office and a gift from Artless Media in conjunction with The Magnifying Glass. This year’s initiative supports narrative, documentary, and experimental film projects at all stages of production with a focus on growing support for female and non-binary identifying, African American and Latinx filmmakers.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WWAY partners with ‘Toys for Tots’, collecting donations for holidays
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The holidays are quickly approaching. With Christmas just over 7 weeks away, WWAY has once again teamed up with Toys for Tots in their annual campaign to collect toys for local children. We’re accepting donations at our station through December 15th. Feel free to...
wccbcharlotte.com
Sharks Spotted Off Carolina Coast
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It’s a good thing beach season is over, because scientists have spotted a big shark off the Carolina coast. On Halloween, a nine-foot great white shark pinged off Carolina Beach in North Carolina. Another surfaced two days earlier near Southport. The two sharks are among...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Explosion, house fire reported in New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Wednesday evening. A 911 call was placed just after 7:00 p.m. reporting an explosion and house on fire. The fire department arrived to find a house on Monticello Court in Northchase on...
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department is searching for 27-year-old Alexis Nicole Brooks. She has brown hair and dark curly hair. She is five feet and seven inches tall and is about 140 pounds. She may be wearing black leggings. She was last seen on October 26 between 5:30...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Construction begins on Hanover Pines Nature Park
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Work has begun on New Hanover County’s newest park. Construction for Hanover Pines Nature Park (formerly Battle Park) kicked off on Tuesday. Located just south of Manassas Drive, the 42.5 acre park is along Carolina Beach Road. The area will be a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Large law enforcement presence reported at New Hanover County Landfill
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A large presence of law enforcement is currently in place at the New Hanover County Landfill. WWAY has a crew on the scene, but limited details are known at this time. Our crew says the Wilmington Police Department mobile unit and New Hanover County Sheriff’s...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office collecting items for Florida Hurricane Ian victims
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is paying it forward by collecting items for those still struggling in Florida following Hurricane Ian. During Hurricane Florence, the Sheriff’s Office says they had 44 Deputies who were victims of flooding and damage to their...
‘Great Christmas Light Show’ coming to North Myrtle Beach for holiday season
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new drive-through light show aims to make the holidays merry and bright in North Myrtle Beach. The Great Christmas Light Show, featuring more than 2 million lights along a two-mile drive through the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex, will open on Nov. 21. The light show […]
The State Port Pilot
Fishing: More cool mornings are slipping in on us
As we ease into November, there have been a few chilly mornings and more days are starting out cool. Sure, there have been a few mornings that approached cold, but the days warmed quickly and we’ve enjoyed a nice fall so far. It should stay nice, but we have to remember we live on the N.C. coast and things can change quickly.
WECT
Brunswick County encourages residents and businesses to shine green lights in support of veterans
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office hosting supply drive to assist Hurricane Ian victims in Florida. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a supply drive to assist those in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. Country star Dillion Carmichael to headline benefit concert for local paramedic. Updated:...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County SRO wins award for excellence in community service
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County Deputy has won an award recognizing his work as a Student Resource Officer. Deputy Jeremy Borowski is a SRO at South Brunswick High School and received the award for Excellence in Community Service from the Southport-Oak Island Kiwanis Club.
The State Port Pilot
Southport Wooden Boat Show: A dream to reality
Each year thousands of people wander through the Southport Wooden Boat Show (SWBS) viewing the gorgeous works of wooden boat craftsmen. I’m sure many dream of one day owning one and maybe even dream bigger of actually building one. Meet a man who’s taken his dream to reality, Dean Dosher.
Comments / 0