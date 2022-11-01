Read full article on original website
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
thedowneypatriot.com
Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center named one of the nation’s top maternity hospitals
DOWNEY — Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center has been recognized as one of the nation’s top maternity hospitals by Money magazine and The Leapfrog Group. Fewer than 1 out of every 8 hospitals analyzed received this award. To be included in the list, eligible hospitals had to carry...
outlooknewspapers.com
La Providencia Guild of CHLA Hosts Fall Gala
First published in the Oct. 29 print issue of the Burbank Leader. This past week, members, friends and supporters of the Burbank-based La Providencia Guild of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) stepped back in time for a sentimental journey to the golden age of supper clubs as the organization presented their 75th annual fall gala.
outlooknewspapers.com
Wilson Names Gym for Beloved Principal
First published in the Oct. 29 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. He was known for his love of students, his enthusiasm for basketball, his affinity for the necktie and his perpetually messy desk. Luckily, all agreed that the Wilson Middle School gymnasium was the right place to attach Richard...
outlooknewspapers.com
LCPC Parent Ed Director Goes ‘Over the Edge’ for Union Rescue Mission
First published in the Oct. 27 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. La Cañada Presbyterian Church’s Parent Education Program Director Anne Bierling and her team, “The Soaring Eagles,” went “Over the Edge” rappelling down 24 stories of the Universal Hilton to raise $24,300 for Union Rescue Mission.
outlooknewspapers.com
Laura’s Corset Shoppe Named Small Business of the Year
First published in the Oct. 29 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Assemblywoman Laura Friedman recently honored Laura’s Corset Shoppe as the 43rd Assembly District’s Small Business of the Year. Laura’s Corset Shoppe is a 100-year-old Glendale-based lingerie store focused on supporting people who have had mastectomies and...
outlooknewspapers.com
Flintridge Sacred Heart Raises Funds Through Golf Event
First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Flintridge Sacred Heart recently held its 48th annual Harry G. Johansing Golf Tournament at Brookside Golf Club to support a scholarship fund in his honor. The scholarship provides students who would otherwise not be able to attend the school an opportunity to join the Flintridge Sacred Heart family.
outlooknewspapers.com
Harambee Ministries Gala Commemorates 40 Years of Service
First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Harambee Ministries celebrated the organization’s 40th anniversary with its first in-person gala in three years last Friday evening in Pasadena. The evening included a silent auction, dinner and live entertainment. All funds raised went to support the...
outlooknewspapers.com
Cancer Support Community Has Fun With Ladies’ Night Out
First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Cancer Support Community Pasadena recently held its Ladies’ Night Out event at Bowlero Pasadena, with the theme “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.”. Chaired by R-Lene Mijares De Lang, the fundraising event featured a raffle and live...
outlooknewspapers.com
Pickleball at Glenhaven Park Is No More
First published in the Oct. 27 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. On Oct. 18, 2022, with a vote of 3-2, the La Cañada Flintridge City Council dismantled the pickleball privileges at Glenhaven Park beginning on Oct. 28. Glenhaven Park is the only city owned outdoor space in...
Rick Caruso says building malls a skill that's 'transferable' to creating housing for homeless
"My business has been building shopping centers ... That skill is so transferable," Caruso said about his plans to build housing for the homeless if he's elected Los Angeles mayor.
webbcanyonchronicle.com
High school fentanyl outbreak shocks LA county
Unsuspecting teenagers as young as 15 face the danger of substances laced with Fentanyl, as they risk overdosing with things as simple as headache relief. According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, fentanyl is a pharmaceutical drug, used for treating severe pain. This drug is often prescribed to cancer patients as its effects are stronger than morphine. Taken as prescribed, the drug relaxes patients and helps numb their pain. However, when taken in excessive and non-prescribed doses, fentanyl can cause a consumer’s breathing to slow or stop, which may lead to death or brain damage. Non-prescribed fentanyl has been developed and sold illegally for years; it’s main appeal being the euphoric effects it is known to produce.
hotelnewsresource.com
Pasadena Hotel & Pool in Pasadena, CA Opens
MCR has reopened the historic, 161-room Pasadena Hotel & Pool on Colorado Boulevard and Lake Avenue following an extensive restoration of the hotel’s public spaces. It is the company’s second hotel in California. MCR purchased the hotel, formerly named Hotel Constance, in February 2022. The hotel had been...
LA Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass Stands Behind Calling Rick Caruso a ‘Con': ‘What Are His Values?’
The Congresswoman tells TheWrap how she plans to meet the city’s challenges and what it’s like to face an opponent who’s spent $100 million on his campaign. With less than a week until election day in Los Angeles, voter polls show mayoral candidates U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire businessman Rick Caruso locked in a dead heat, even though Caruso is on track to spend more than $100 million on his campaign, compared to Bass’ $8 million.
outlooknewspapers.com
BUSD Struggles With Custodian Shortages
First published in the Oct. 29 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Schools throughout the state are slowly but surely still working on recovering from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, but the Burbank Unified School District’s struggle with employment remains persistent, specifically in the custodial department. Diana Abasta,...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Council vetoes support for measure that could allow supervisors to remove rogue sheriffs
This election cycle, LA County voters will be asked to decide whether the Board of Supervisors should be empowered to remove sheriffs “for cause.” Whatever voters choose, the City of Santa Monica has elected to not take a formal position on the matter. Simmering tensions between the LA...
Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Nov. 4 - 6
Celebrate Dia De Los Muertos with Self Help Graphics. Explore ancient Egyptian artifacts through a new multimedia exhibition. Shop at a BIPOC craft fair. View art at a Henry Taylor retrospective.
scvnews.com
Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Deaths, Positive Cases Continue Decline
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday no additional deaths and 21 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of seven new deaths and 868 new cases countywide. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,981, county case totals to 3,489,106...
cottagesgardens.com
The Insta-Famous ‘Blanco Bungalow’ in California Lists for Just Under $1M
If this stucco Long Beach home looks familiar to you, it might be because it has a following of 44,500 Instagram followers. The circa-1920s Spanish-style bungalow has been caringly restored over the years, all of which has been documented on the property’s Instagram page. The owners are now looking to sell their labor of love, The Blanco Bungalow, for $999,000—down from its original $1.1 million price tag.
KTLA.com
Report highlights exodus of businesses from California
Businesses in California are leaving the state at an exponential pace, according to a new report from a research institute at Stanford University. According to the report, the rate that businesses left California last year was twice that of 2020 and 2019 and three times higher than in 2018. Los...
foxla.com
Over 223,000 Section 8 housing lottery waitlist applications under review: HACLA
LOS ANGELES - The application deadline for Los Angeles' Section 8 housing waitlist lottery is now closed and all those submitted are currently under review. Following a two-week period of accepting applications, a total 223,375 applications were received, representing 505,946 total household members, the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) said Monday.
