Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Lil Nas X resigns as President of League of Legends
Lil Nas X has stepped down from his position as President of League of Legends in a promotional campaign from the artist and Riot Games. The performer took over in the fictional position, created the world championship anthem, helped create a skin for a new champion, and will perform at the grand final opening ceremony.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 player thanks random Genji after kind gesture
An Overwatch 2 player has shared the heartwarming story of their encounter with a Genji player during a recent match. The public often regards the Overwatch community as one filled with toxicity, a label placed on it by regular players and non-fans alike. Many would argue this represents a fair...
dexerto.com
League of Legends Worlds betting odds: T1 vs DRX Grand Final showdown
Following a grueling month-long tournament, the League of Legends 2022 World Championship is set to come to an end, as both T1 and DRX gear up for battle in hopes of lifting the Summoners Cup and be crowned champions of the world. No one could’ve predicted it’d come down to...
dexerto.com
Ramattra confirmed as next Tank hero in Overwatch 2: Release date, abilities, more
Ramattra may be a familiar name to experienced Overwatch 2 players but the Null Sector leader is now stepping into the spotlight for all to see, as the character joins in Season 2 as the game’s latest Tank. From early intel on the Omnic’s abilities to a rundown on their lore, here’s what we know.
dexerto.com
Andrew Tate calls out Logan Paul for “juicing” on Adin Ross stream
Andrew Tate has called out Logan Paul for “juicing” while on Adin Ross’s stream, just days after Logan confirmed a fight with Andrew Tate will be happening soon. Over the last few months, Andrew Tate and Logan Paul have been going at it over whether or not the two will ever step into a fight together.
dexerto.com
Knights Arena partners with Riot Games to run North American Valorant Challengers and Game Changers
Riot Games has announced that it has partnered with Knights Arena, the event operational arm of esports organization Pittsburgh Knights, to run the North American Valorant Challengers League and Game Changers tournaments. Knights have been a staple in Valorant almost since the game launched. The esports organization has run many...
dexerto.com
Valorant PBE to test changes to Cypher and Fade
Riot Games is looking to test changes to two Agents on the Valorant PBE, according to the game’s community lead Jeff Landa. As Valorant deepens its roster of Agents, some have been sinking to the bottom of the pick rate ladder and others have risen to the top. Cypher is an Agent in Valorant that has seen his pick rate taper off as time has gone on and is one of the agents that will see changes in the PBE.
dexerto.com
GTA Online player sparks debate for doing Heists alone on two computers
A GTA Online player who does Heists alone on two computers sparked debate about the need for solo Heist missions. The ability to go it alone in Grand Theft Auto Online’s Heist-centric content is a rarity. As it stands, the Cayo Perico Heist serves as the only reliable option for players who don’t have teammates or hate depending on random strangers.
dexerto.com
Activision u-turn on Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition after owners call it a “scam”
Call of Duty players were left frustrated after discovering that not all copies of the Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition came with Double XP tokens — but now Activision and Infinity Ward have rolled back their initial rules and will be providing all Vault Edition owners with 10 hours of Double XP tokens.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players want scrapped environmental feature to return
Overwatch 2 players continue to wonder why features like the environmental kill icon were not implemented in the sequel. Overwatch’s Killfeed displays need-to-know information about the match in a corner of the HUD. Most importantly, these details consist of who killed who and how. If one player takes out...
dexerto.com
Wild Rift Kayn champion guide: release date, abilities, more
Kayn was teased for Wild Rift patch 3.5, and is an assassin jungler who walks through walls. To help inform players of the upcoming champion, here is everything to know regarding Wild Rift Kayn. This champion practices lethal shadow magic, and battles to achieve his destiny. He hopes to one...
dexerto.com
New Scarlet & Violet “coin Pokemon” appearing in Pokemon Go amid cryptic teasers
As the Pokemon Go Community Day Classic events came to a close around the world on November 5, players began to encounter mysterious golden Pokestops, a new evolution item, and a strange “coin Pokemon” from Scarlet & Violet. On November 5, Pokemon Go players were treated to a...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends players left confused over strange KD ratio glitch in Season 15
Apex Legends players have found an interesting bug outside of gameplay, which displays a player’s Kill/Death ratio higher than what it should be. Apex Legends Season 15 is finally here, offering up a bunch of brand-new content like the expansive Broken Moon map. Though, another massive game update means...
dexerto.com
MW2 players roast “grilled cheese” skin over hilarious bug
Game-breaking bugs have outraged the Modern Warfare 2 community, so it’s a nice change of pace when players join together to joke over less severe glitches. It feels like everyday players discover a new bug in Modern Warfare 2. A visual glitch caused player’s screens to be temporarily consumed by darkness and that’s only the tip of the ice berg.
dexerto.com
FNS says there is “no bad blood” from OpTic Valorant split
Pujan ‘FNS’ Mehta has insisted that there is no bad blood between the former OpTic Valorant players over the team splitting up after the organization did not get a partnership spot in Riot Games’ Americas league. The OpTic Gaming roster was the best team over the course...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs have long-term plan to combat queue times following Ramattra’s launch
Lengthy queue times for certain roles in Overwatch 2 can certainly be a point of frustration, much like it was for DPS players in the original game, but rest assured Blizzard has a long-term plan to help balance things out. Regardless of whether you opt for Damage, Support, or Tank...
dexerto.com
Further Valorant UI changes planned as players request revert
Riot changed up Valorant’s main menu interface in patch 5.08, modernizing it. However, players weren’t satisfied with the update after removing all the one-click access to tabs. The developers are heeding that feedback, with changes planned for Valorant patch 5.10. Valorant’s UI received a significant overhaul in October...
dexerto.com
Catalyst’s ferrofluid is breaking Wraith’s abilities in Apex Legends
A frustrating bug with Catalyst’s ferrofluid is breaking Wraith’s Tactical in Apex Legends, making her a major counter to the Interdimensional Skirmisher. Season 15 of Apex Legends arrived on November 1 and the community is enjoying the Broken Moon map, gifting feature, and fresh sticker cosmetics. Despite this,...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go trainers split after recent map changes affect spawns
The community of Pokemon Go players is left split after recent map changes have affected in-game spawn points in different ways for players. On October 20, 2022, Niantic revealed that they had plans to update the in-game map for the first time in nearly three years. The update would affect...
dexerto.com
Chawy opens up on dealing with “toxic” TSM fans
In an interview with ONE Esports, TSM head coach Wong ‘Chawy’ Xing Lei talked about his experience during the team’s tumultuous season and dealing with toxic fans. Chawy joined TSM on December 9, 2021, along with the Chinese duo of Wei ‘Shenyi’ Zi-Jie and Zhu ‘Keaiduo’ Xiong. The trio was supposed to usher in a new era for TSM as they looked to return to the upper echelon of North American League of Legends.
Comments / 0