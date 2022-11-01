Read full article on original website
Bad News Eagles are restoring CSGO to its purest form. Again.
Bad News Eagles are once again in the top 16 of a Major after cruising through the Challengers Stage of IEM Rio. Theirs is the type of story that is growing ever so rare in the CS:GO scene. “They are not part of the circuit, they are not there with...
FIFA 23 Team of the Group Stage: Expected start date, player predictions & more
FIFA 23 Team of the Group Stage celebrates the best performers from the opening round of each European competition by handing them huge stat upgrades. Here’s when we expect FIFA 23 TOTGS to arrive, as well as our predictions of who will be included. The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team...
Chawy opens up on dealing with “toxic” TSM fans
In an interview with ONE Esports, TSM head coach Wong ‘Chawy’ Xing Lei talked about his experience during the team’s tumultuous season and dealing with toxic fans. Chawy joined TSM on December 9, 2021, along with the Chinese duo of Wei ‘Shenyi’ Zi-Jie and Zhu ‘Keaiduo’ Xiong. The trio was supposed to usher in a new era for TSM as they looked to return to the upper echelon of North American League of Legends.
Treyarch confirm Modern Warfare 2 ranked play for 2023
Treyarch, the development studio behind all of the Black Ops games and the ranked play system utilized in Vanguard, has announced that they’re developing ranked play for Modern Warfare 2, and given a timeline for its launch too. Ranked play is a staple of almost all competitive shooters in...
How to watch The Flank $30k Modern Warfare 2 tournament: Stream, schedule, teams
The Flank, the Call of Duty esports Twitch show hosted by former pro Thomas ‘ZooMaa’ Paparatto, is organizing a $30,000 Modern Warfare 2 tournament for current and former pros to play. Here’s how you can tune in and all the teams that will be taking to battle.
Knights Arena partners with Riot Games to run North American Valorant Challengers and Game Changers
Riot Games has announced that it has partnered with Knights Arena, the event operational arm of esports organization Pittsburgh Knights, to run the North American Valorant Challengers League and Game Changers tournaments. Knights have been a staple in Valorant almost since the game launched. The esports organization has run many...
Call of Duty League 2023 pre-season predictions: Champs, MVP, roster changes & more
With the 2023 Call of Duty League season fast approaching, it’s time to predict who will be the biggest winners of the Modern Warfare 2 year, including the eventual world champions, MVP, and the Rookie of the Year. 2023 will mark the fourth season of the franchised Call of...
Further Valorant UI changes planned as players request revert
Riot changed up Valorant’s main menu interface in patch 5.08, modernizing it. However, players weren’t satisfied with the update after removing all the one-click access to tabs. The developers are heeding that feedback, with changes planned for Valorant patch 5.10. Valorant’s UI received a significant overhaul in October...
Jankos “considering” swap to full-time streaming in 2023
Jankos left G2 after 5 years of playing under their banner. While he intends to play professionally in 2023 if he can, his expensive contract buyout might make a swap to full-time streaming his best option. Jankos’ departure from G2’s roster came as a shock to many, even the man...
FIFA 23 World Cup Swaps: Start date, Tokens & rewards
FIFA 23 World Cup Swaps gives players the opportunity to earn Qatar 2022-themed rewards by completing special objectives. Here’s everything you need to know about FIFA 23 World Cup Swaps, from the expected start date to the prizes up for grabs with your Tokens. FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is...
Lil Nas X resigns as President of League of Legends
Lil Nas X has stepped down from his position as President of League of Legends in a promotional campaign from the artist and Riot Games. The performer took over in the fictional position, created the world championship anthem, helped create a skin for a new champion, and will perform at the grand final opening ceremony.
Misfits launches new Twitch shows for Hikaru, Ranboo & more in $20M creator project
Misfits Gaming Group has just announced a $20 million dollar Creator Fund aimed at helping creators and influencers innovate new projects. And, Misfits creators Hikaru, Ranboo, and Aimsey are among the first to make use of it. Over the last few years, more and more Twitch streamers and YouTube creators...
Marvel Snap tie: How to win a tiebreaker
Marvel Snap tiebreakers aren’t a frequent occurrence, but when they eventually do happen, it’s important to know how to gain the advantage. Here’s how to win a tie in Marvel Snap. Marvel Snap exploded onto the digital card game scene in October 2022 and instantly became one...
Overwatch 2 devs give Dr Disrespect his own custom hero abilities
In a fun little nod to one of gamings most popular streamers, Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard has turned Dr Disrespect into an Overwatch hero, making up an outline of what a hero based on him would be like. While the initial launch of Overwatch 2 was less than perfect, the...
Catalyst mains discover cheeky voice line combo in Apex Legends
Apex Legends fans have already started trolling other players with an inappropriate voice line combo for the new Defense Legend Catalyst. Apex Legends Season 15 is here and with it came a brand new map, Broken Moon, and the new Defense Legend Catalyst. With any new Legend, players quickly try...
Pokemon Go players are slam Niantic over “useless” Fall 2022 Breakthrough rewards
Pokemon Go plays have called out Niantic for its lackluster and “useless” Breakthrough rewards for October and November 2022. The topic of lackluster Pokemon Go rewards has been a hot topic among the Pokemon community for some time. Some players feel that Niantic’s updates have been on a...
Game-breaking Overwatch 2 bug makes Brigitte’s shield unbreakable with Kiriko
A game-breaking Overwatch 2 bug has been discovered making Brigitte’s shield indestructible — again. When paired with fellow support hero Kiriko, she can being near-unkillable and a menace to the enemy team with this glitch. Brigitte is in the firing line of the Overwatch community again. The...
ImperialHal in disbelief over new $3 sticker packs in Apex Legends
Apex Legends pro Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen was left in disbelief at the contents of one of the new sticker packs that he opened. Over the last few years, Respawn Entertainment has dipped deeper and deeper into the cosmetics market with Apex Legends. Of course, there are legend and weapon skins, but there are holo-sprays and weapon charms.
Apex Legends Wintertide Collection Event: Winter Express, Wraith Mythic skin, more
Although it hasn’t been officially announced yet, Apex Legends’ next collection event, Wintertide has been revealed early in-game. Here’s everything we know about the event so far, including the return of Winter Express and Wraith’s Mythic skin. Season 15 of Apex Legends has only just started,...
Catalyst’s ferrofluid is breaking Wraith’s abilities in Apex Legends
A frustrating bug with Catalyst’s ferrofluid is breaking Wraith’s Tactical in Apex Legends, making her a major counter to the Interdimensional Skirmisher. Season 15 of Apex Legends arrived on November 1 and the community is enjoying the Broken Moon map, gifting feature, and fresh sticker cosmetics. Despite this,...
