"Did you hear about what happened at East Village?" "Rumor has it that there was a double homicide there!" "I heard it was a robbery…." "Nope, it was a masked armed robber, but no one died." Rumors, rumors, rumors. It is a claim or opinion spread from person to person without reliable standards of proof, typically through word of mouth. However, when put in certain situations, these rumors can be harmful.

2 DAYS AGO