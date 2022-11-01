The Branson Veterans Parade will be taking place downtown, resulting in several road closures ahead of the event, and it will mark the end of an era for the parade. Parade Director Bob Sarver will be stepping down after a decade at the helm of the event. Sarver will be handing the reins to Army veteran Michael Kremper after the conclusion of this year’s event.

BRANSON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO