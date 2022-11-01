Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bransontrilakesnews.com
Larry Bertle Hudson
Larry Bertle Hudson, 83, of Hollister, MO passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022. Larry was born August 12, 1939, in Ellsworth, Wisconsin, the son of Warner and Marjorie (Whipple) Hudson. Larry was joined in marriage to Jackie Lundstrom, the love of his life, on June 5, 1982. His parents...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Gary Myers
Gary Myers, 80, of Branson, MO passed away November 1, 2022, at his home. Gary entered this life October 19, 1942, in Rockford, Illinois, the son of Frank and Winnie Myers. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Shirley Myers; and sister Judy Struck. Gary is survived by...
bransontrilakesnews.com
From the shores of Panama to the stages of Branson
Veterans are often asked to stand and be recognized at Branson shows, but when active and retired military rise from their seats at The Sons Music Celebration, they’ll find themselves being thanked by a fellow veteran. Rich Watson, a veteran of both the Army and the Branson stage, has...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Missouri VFW Surgeon visits Branson area
The Missouri VFW Surgeon, Quincy Myrick, attended and spoke at the VFW Post 1667 banquet on Friday, Oct. 21, in Branson. Myrick discussed the state of Missouri’s veteran homes and VA Hospitals with the Branson Tri-Lakes News before the banquet began. “As Surgeon, my job is to go to...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson Bank recognizes their 2022 Veterans of the Quarter
A group of local veterans were honored for their service and sacrifice by Branson Bank on Monday, Oct. 24, during a special ceremony in Forsyth. As part of their area appreciation day, Branson Bank welcomed the community to join them in recognition of their most recent Veterans of the Quarter. During the morning ceremony, four veterans were honored: Dale Higgins—US Navy, Richard Burkhalter—US Army, Lee Steveson—US Air Force and Lynn Behrends—US Navy.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Change coming to Branson Veterans Parade
The Branson Veterans Parade will be taking place downtown, resulting in several road closures ahead of the event, and it will mark the end of an era for the parade. Parade Director Bob Sarver will be stepping down after a decade at the helm of the event. Sarver will be handing the reins to Army veteran Michael Kremper after the conclusion of this year’s event.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Hill Family Slime Factory hosts The Grinch for Christmas
To help them celebrate their first Christmas in Branson, The Hill Family Slime Factory has brought in an expert in slime and grime to help their guests get into the holiday spirit. Now through the rest of the Christmas season, the slime factory will play host to The Grinch on...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Reawaken America Tour stops in Branson
The Reawaken America tour featuring several prominent conservative social and political figures made a stop in Branson at the Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts on Friday, Nov. 4 for the start of a two-day rally. The opening day featured speeches from event organizer and Tulsa-based entrepreneur Clay Clark, MyPillow...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Reeds Spring Middle School gets grant from Missouri Department of Conservation
Students at Reeds Spring Middle School recently received a Missouri Department of Conservation grant, which helped the district purchase fishing equipment and helped the students give back to the community with a day of service. The Discover Nature Unhooked grant, which was sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation, offered...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Reeds Spring athletes earn honors
Blandy Burall - QB Preston Blubaugh - RB Players named to the 2nd Team All-Conference were:. The following players received Honorable Mentions:. In volleyball the Lady Wolves had players named to the All-District Team. Kennedy Brown was named to the 1st Team. Shelby Evans and Hannah Rogers were named to...
bransontrilakesnews.com
SMAC to host Annual Membership Meeting in November
The Southern Missouri Arts Connection will be hosting its Annual Membership Meeting on Sunday, Nov. 13, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the SMAC Art Center located at 7 Downing Street in Hollister. The meeting is held for members to celebrate their accomplishments throughout the year, and to get a...
bransontrilakesnews.com
David Lee Smith
David Lee Smith, 59, of Branson, MO passed away on October 27, 2022. David was born May 3, 1963 in Hannibal, MO to Robert and Sharon Smith. He also served in the United States Army. He married his wife, Diane at Silver Dollar City in September of 1991. David was also very civic minded and volunteered with the Hollister Fire Department.
bransontrilakesnews.com
TCED hires Elmquist as first Executive Director
The Branson/Lakes Area Tourism Community Enhancement District has hired a man who has been a leader with the Springfield Cardinals, Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf, and the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce & CVB to be their first Executive Director. Kirk Elmquist comes to the TCED after most recently...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Veterans Day Parade to be held by Hollister School District
The Hollister School District will be honoring veterans on Thursday, Nov. 10, with a Veterans Day Parade. The parade will begin at 8:30 a.m. and will include a reception for veterans at the Hollister Central Office immediately afterward. All veterans and active duty personnel are invited to participate in the...
bransontrilakesnews.com
C of O hosts “Every Moment Holy” art exhibit through Nov. 14
The work of artist Ned Bustard is on display at College of the Ozarks, now through Nov. 14, in the Boger Art Gallery. The exhibit, titled “Every Moment Holy,” displays written liturgies with illustrated art pieces that correlate with the liturgies. “It is easy to acknowledge that praying,...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Local High School Bands march away with trophies
The Wolf Pride Band received the highest honors in the Missouri State Marching Association State Championship on Saturday, Oct. 29. Reeds Spring High School Director of Bands Josh Garoutte told Branson Tri-Lakes News he is extremely proud of the placing the band had at the inaugural championship. “Overall, we found...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson Community Christmas Tree lighting ceremony held
A ceremony to light the Branson Community Christmas Tree took place on Tuesday, Nov. 1, next to the Branson Ferris Wheel. The tree, with 187 branches and 200 stars, has a theme this year of “We All Shine On.” The Community Tree is the anchor for the Branson Christmas Coalition, which provides trees and lighting displays in the community.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Non-profits team up to provide support for Yacht Club residents
Local non-profit organizations came together Tuesday, Nov. 1, to provide help and support to residents of the Yacht Club mobile home park in Hollister. Residents of the mobile home park were informed in August of new ownership of the property, and given notice to vacate within four months. House of...
Comments / 0