'We will come in the middle of the night;' Turkey Threatens Greece With War During A Recent EU Summit
Recently, the rivalry between Turkey and Greece has escalated even further. Turkey has accused Greece of "militarizing its Aegean islands." On the other hand, Athens points to Turkey, stating that Recap Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president, "had been carrying out military exercises near their border and asserting their right to sovereignty." [i]
U.S. wants to find a country to lead Haiti military intervention by early November
The State Department is pushing back against the notion that a U.S. resolution proposing a rapid reaction force to Haiti is in peril and expects the dimensions of a force to be settled by early November.
UK-India free trade deal 'on the verge of collapse' after 'disrespectful' Home Secretary Suella Braverman sparks outrage in Delhi with attack on Indian migrants saying they are worst offenders for overstaying their visas
Britain's key trade deal with India is in danger of being scrapped by Delhi after comments by the Home Secretary about Indian migrants in the UK sparked outrage. The Modi administration is furious at comments made by Suella Braverman last week in which she warned Prime Minister Liz Truss against easing immigration rules in any post-Brexit agreement.
The Ethiopian government and Tigray have agreed to end a 2-year war
Ethiopia's warring sides formally agreed during talks in South Africa to a permanent cessation of hostilities in a conflict whose victims could be counted in the hundreds of thousands.
China warns UK that protecting Hong Kong independence protesters will ‘bring disaster to Britain’
A Chinese spokesman said “protecting shelter to the Hong Kong independent elements” would “bring disaster to Britain” in the wake of a fight between Chinese consulate staff and pro-democracy protestors outside the Chinese embassy in Manchester. During a recent online press conference, Minister Yang Xiaoguang remarked...
Germany reviewing possible Chinese takeover of chip factory
The German government is reviewing a possible sale of a local chip factory to a Chinese-owned firm, sources said Thursday, despite the reported concerns of intelligence agencies. Germany's coalition government on Wednesday allowed a Chinese firm to buy a reduced stake in a Hamburg port terminal, after Scholz resisted calls to ban the disputed sale outright over security concerns.
Rishi Sunak abandons Truss plan to move British embassy in Israel to Jerusalem OLD
Rishi Sunak has abandoned moves by his predecessor to relocate Britain’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, Downing Street has disclosed.Liz Truss, when she was prime minister, ordered a review into whether the UK should follow the Trump administration in moving its embassy from Tel Aviv.She told her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was considering the switch.However, a No 10 spokeswoman told reporters on Thursday: "It has been looked at. There are no plans to move the British embassy."The move was welcomed by Husam Zomlot, the Palestinian mission ambassador to Britain, who said: “We would like to thank the UK...
‘Come to Germany and learn’: Albanian PM criticises UK’s immigration stance
Edi Rama tells press conference in Berlin that UK rhetoric sounds like ‘screams from a madhouse’
War in Ukraine strains ties between Africa and West
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has dug a rift between African countries and supporters in the West who are urging the continent to show solidarity with Europe. Russia's invasion is "an existential threat to the stability and integrity of our continent", French minister of state Chrysoula Zacharopoulou told the conference.
South Africa's new Zulu king officially recognised by government
DURBAN (Reuters) - Misuzulu, who has promised to unite his nation and protect tradition, was officially recognised as the AmaZulu King by the South African government on Saturday in the first Zulu coronation since 1971.
Mette Frederiksen, the face of the anti-immigration left in Denmark
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, poised to form a new government after winning Denmark's election this week, is a social-media loving leader who has overseen her Social Democrats' monumental shift to a "zero refugee" policy. She went on to become prime minister after the 2019 election, and has since led an all-Social Democrat minority government.
Blow to hopes of a deal with Albania as its PM warns Braverman to treat his country with respect OLD
Plans to speed up the removal of Albanians who arrive on small boats have been dealt a blow after the country’s prime minister warned Suella Braverman the UK must treat his country with “respect” if it wants a deal. In an extraordinary attack, the already embattled home secretary was accused of discriminating against Albanians to excuse homegrown “policy failures”.Edi Rama also hit out at what he said were “insane” beliefs and “easy rhetoric”. Ms Braverman, who was reappointed last week just days after she resigned over a security breach, singled out Albanians as part of what she described as...
We Visited a ‘Secret Chinese Police Station’ in London
LONDON – The nondescript real estate agent’s office on a shabby stretch of north London high road is, at first glance, an unlikely hub of international intrigue. But Hunter Realty, in Hendon, northwest London, is under intense scrutiny following reports it shares its premises with one of a network of 54 illegal overseas Chinese police “service stations,” allegedly operating in 33 countries spanning five continents. Most are in Europe, with nine in Spain, four in Italy, and three in the UK.
Kenya Deploys Troops to Congo to Help End Decades of Bloodshed
NAIROBI (Reuters) -Kenya's President William Ruto on Wednesday officially deployed troops to eastern Democratic Republic of Congo to join an East African regional force aiming to end decades of bloodshed. The seven countries of the East African Community (EAC), which Congo joined this year, agreed in April to set up...
UK agrees to negotiate with Mauritius over handover of Chagos Islands
The UK has agreed to open negotiations with Mauritius over the future handover of the Chagos Islands, in a major reversal of policy following years of resistance and legal defeats in international courts. The intended agreement will allow for the return of former inhabitants of the Chagos archipelago who were...
Sharp fall in China’s global standing as poll shows backing for Taiwan defence
China’s reputation has deteriorated rapidly over the last four years, particularly in the west, and a large share of global opinion would back some form of international help for Taiwan if Beijing tries to take the island by force, according to a survey. It comes as Xi Jinping warned...
Japan, U.S. to conduct major military drill from Nov. 10
TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Japan and the United States will conduct a joint military exercise from Nov. 10, the Japanese Defence Ministry said on Friday, as countries in the region and beyond are increasingly wary of China's growing military might and assertiveness.
Firebombing at UK immigration office handling Channel migrants
An attacker on Sunday threw firebombs at an immigration office used to process asylum seekers crossing the Channel in small boats and was later found dead. The BBC quoted the Home Office as saying the attack took part at the Western Jet Foil Border Force centre in the major Channel port town, used to process asylum seekers.
Rebels makes new advance, and Congo expels Rwandan envoy
GOMA, Congo (AP) — Rebels have seized control of two major towns in eastern Congo and doubled the territory they hold after fierce fighting with the Congolese military. Congo’s government ordered the Rwandan ambassador to leave the country within 48 hours after M23 rebels seized both Kiwanja and Rutshuru Centre near their shared border Saturday. Congo has repeatedly accused Rwanda of backing the rebels, an allegation Rwanda has repeatedly denied. The decision by Congo’s high defense council to expel the ambassador is expected to further ratchet up tensions between the two countries whose relations have been fraught for decades.
‘We’re a thorn in their side’: the battle over green space in London’s estates
Social housing residents on a London estate feel they are being “gagged” in discussions about the future of the place where they live, as the council prepares one of the capital’s controversial “infill” plans, which cover green spaces with homes. Residents on the Dodson and...
