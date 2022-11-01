ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Food: Beyond Meat is Selling Its New FAKE STEAK Nationwide.

Beyond Meat is selling its new FAKE STEAK at 5,000 grocery stores nationwide. It's called Beyond Steak, and they started rolling it out yesterday. But will the 70% of Americans who love the real thing even try it?. McDonald's has been teasing the McRib's return as a "farewell tour," but...
Distractify

Customer Puts Whole Foods on Blast After His Lunch Order Totals $22

"Whole Foods, more like WHOLE PAYCHECK." You've probably heard folks criticize the supermarket chain for its enormous price tags. On average, the chain's prices are 10–20 percent higher than competing franchises, according to The Grocery Store Guy. Article continues below advertisement. Brand devotees would argue, however, that many of...
Popculture

Potato Chips Recalled

The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Sodas and Soft Drinks Being Discontinued in 2022

Large corporations continue to shift their business models into the fourth quarter of the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, Coca-ColaCompany.com, Wikipedia.org, EatThis.com, The-Sun.com, 7News.com.au, Google.com, and BeverageDigest.com.
Cadrene Heslop

Walmart and Walgreens Will Discontinue One Free Service

American states are slowly passing one environment-focused law. Once in effect, it will change how consumers and physical stores do business forever. The ban is slowly gaining traction. Stores are no longer changing the policy per state. Soon all locations will mandate customers follow one specific rule. A new law requires large retailers, like Walmart and Walgreens, to ban plastic bag use in their stores. (source)
COLORADO STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Former Bed Bath & Beyond Employees Warn Customers

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/ind. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Costco Closes This Location Next Month

Another location closes its doors. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
SPRINGDALE, OH
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Greyson F

Legendary Pizza Restaurant Forced to Close

It's going to be a little harder finding that perfect slice of pizza.Sahand Hoseini/Unsplash. No publicity is bad publicity is a commonly uttered phrase in business. While that may not always prove accurate, for one local Phoenix restaurant, it’s been nothing but fantastic publicity. In fact, in the culinary world, it would be difficult to surpass the kind of attention and accolades received over the past six months. And yet, the restaurants are struggling, with difficult times ahead and are now forced to close down shop for multiple days a week.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Restaurant Served Moldy, Expired Food to Customers

Moldy food was served to customers to eat.Sandy Miller/Unsplash. Every kind of business or organization that works with food undergoes an annual health inspection here in Tucson. From fine dining restaurants to elementary school cafeterias, no food provider goes unchecked. Many of these locations strive for perfection, although the occasional minor infraction is common. These minor infractions have no impact on the overall quality and health safety of the food and what consumers eat. However, from time to time, some restaurants fail their inspections at such a grand level, it proves dangerous to eat the food provided until the facility makes dramatic improvements. Such is the case with one local restaurant, which received a whopping 24 violations, which makes it the worst-tested restaurant in all of Tucson for 2022.
TUCSON, AZ
Thrillist

Taco Bell Is Giving Out Free Cheesy Gordita Crunches for the Next 2 Weeks

November is a month culinarily associated with turkey and stuffing and cranberry sauce and, if you celebrate National Sandwich Day, sandwiches. Taco Bell has none of these things. (Though, there are some hot dog sandwich-loving individuals who might argue a taco is a sandwich.) With those significant (not real) obstacles...
The Sacramento Bee

‘You don’t want it to be your store.’ California grocer fears for job as Kroger, Albertsons merge

Gary Renner knows how mergers can end. The 47-year-old lost his produce manager job at Albertsons after the company merged with rival Safeway in 2015. Renner said he and his colleagues had to go out and find new positions on their own. He found a job the day before his store shuttered, but had to give up his manager status, take a paycut and work nights. Many of his colleagues couldn’t get rehired.
WHITTIER, CA
Allrecipes.com

Will Canned Tomato Products Disappear From Shelves This Winter?

Soup season is upon us, but one of the main ingredients for soups, chilis and stews may be in short supply: canned tomatoes. We've been hearing for a few months now that a historic drought in California is impacting farmers' tomato crop yields this year and unfortunately, it doesn't look like the drought is going to end anytime soon.
CALIFORNIA STATE

