Bay Area Safeway temporarily evacuated after customers start coughing
Six adults suddenly started coughing repeatedly at a Safeway on Tuesday, and officials still don't know why.
sonomasun.com
Rooms for sale or rent, and other oddities
Adding to Sonoma Valley’s stock of Affordable Housing is driving the rush to build out the Sonoma Developmental Center land. Up to 1,000 units are mentioned in the county’s plan, with the majority “designed for the Missing Middle” segment of wage earners. Unfortunately that term is not defined and has no legal weight. So a developer might file that under ‘loose guidelines’ rather than ‘hard rule’, and charge whatever the market will bear… Perhaps the true test of ‘affordability’ will be faced by the hundreds of people who work at the Big Fancy Resort, which is also part of the master plan. Will they be able to afford to live on campus? Or will we all be on the bus from Fairfield?… Meanwhile, Civil Rights groups including the ACLU filed a lawsuit against the city of Sebastopol for enacting an ordinance that prohibits vehicles “used for human habitation” from parking anywhere within city limits during the day. “This action, aimed at driving the city’s most vulnerable residents out of town, follows a decades-long local and state failure to build affordable housing,” the suit contends. Maybe there’ll be free parking at the SDC.
Sebastopol braces for lawsuit over RV camping ban
photo credit: Courtesy of dave_7/Wikimedia Commons Morris Street in Sebastopol may be clear of RV’s, but the reverberations from the city’s effort to relocate RV dwellers and clean up the once sprawling encampment continue. Lawyers from the ACLU of Northern California and Sonoma County Legal Aid, among others, filed suit in federal court last week against Sebastopol on behalf of a number of individuals who say they have had their constitutional rights violated by the city’s RV parking ordinance. ACLU chief counsel on the case, Bill Freeman, explained. "Several people who are housed in their RVs would like to be...
ksro.com
Showers and Rain for Sonoma County to Start November
Forecasters expect Sonoma County will kick off November with some rain. The National Weather Service says the first winter-like storm of the season will arrive today and bring at least a quarter-inch of rain to most places. The higher elevations could see up to a half-inch of rain. The heaviest rain is expected between Tuesday morning. It’ll likely rain on and off through tomorrow.
kzyx.org
Measure B to review long-term financial plan
October 27, 2022 — Measure B, the half-cent sales tax to fund mental health, is heading into its fifth year, when the tax will be reduced from a half-cent to an eighth of a cent. The behavioral health training center in Redwood Valley and the critical residential treatment center in Ukiah are now open. A crisis respite center in Fort Bragg could be open by the end of the year, and preparations to demolish a building and build a psychiatric health facility in Ukiah are underway. But now, with the prospect of much less revenue and several buildings to maintain, the 11-member oversight committee is turning its attention to how to pay for long-term maintenance of the physical infrastructure.
sonomacountygazette.com
Petaluma’s forgotten history: Rivertown riches
Today Petaluma is the intersection of all the very best of Sonoma County. From its trendy restaurants to wine-tasting rooms, and romantic Victorian architecture, there’s so much to enjoy. But behind this picturesque town lies a history of enterprise, resilience, and innovation that made it a significant economic hub before the start of the twentieth century.
ksro.com
Petaluma’s Cattlemen’s in Danger of Closing Down
Cattlemen’s Steakhouse in Petaluma may be closing after more than 50 years in business. The property owner has filed an application to redevelop the three-acre parcel of land in northern Petaluma. The landowner tells the Argus-Courier the restaurant owners haven’t paid their full rental payment in more than two years. Cattlemen’s also let its lease expire last December. It’s been on a month-to-month lease since then.
The Mendocino Voice
Commercial Dungeness crab fishery opening delayed; recreational trapping restricted due to high whale numbers offshore
FORT BRAGG, CA, 11/1/22 — The commercial Dungeness crab season will open late this year due to entanglement risk for humpback whales, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) announced Friday. CDFW said aerial and vessel-based surveys on the presence of humpback whales, blue whales, and leatherback sea turtles determined that too many animals remain in California’s fishing zones statewide for the fishery to open as scheduled. Pending results of a risk assessment later this month, the department plans to open the fishery Dec. 1.
ksro.com
Double Decker Lanes in Rohnert Park Sold
The North Bay’s largest bowling center is being sold. Rohnert Park’s Double Decker Lanes, which has been-family owned for 47 years, has been sold to the Bowlero Corporation. Bowlero is the nation’s largest bowling alley operator. The deal to buy the 50-lane facility will close on December 12th. The sale price hasn’t been announced. Owner Jim Decker says he wants to retire, and his sons aren’t interested in taking over the business.
kymkemp.com
A Rising Tide: The Impact of Redheaded Blackbelt on Solving the North Coast’s Rural News Desert
A review of historical newspaper archives from across Mendocino, Humboldt, and Trinity County is a crash course in the rise and fall of the American small-town newspaper. At points, every logging and fishing outpost had a daily broadsheet, some full-fledged newspapers. The community used these writings to reflect on themselves, their neighbors, and the future.
ksro.com
David Pelaez-Chavez’s Family Sue Over His Death
The family of a man who was shot to death by a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy is now suing the county and the deputy who shot him. The Lake County resident, David Pelaez-Chavez, was shot to death on July 29th. The federal lawsuit claims excessive force, and argues his civil rights were violated because the deputies’ actions caused him to suffer pain and fear before his death. Sonoma County is accused of encouraging excessive force and inadequately training its deputies. Pelaez-Chavez was shot three times after two deputies chased him for 45 minutes through rugged terrain in Geyserville.
sonomastatestar.com
Housing facility for homeless opens in Rohnert Park
In an effort to curb the rising number of individuals experiencing homelessness in Rohnert Park, the city opened the doors to a new 60-unit supportive housing facility last Monday on Labath Avenue. The site, called, “Labath Landing,” will act as an interim housing program to address the city’s estimated 250 homeless individuals, and per their website, will provide mental health counseling and job training to help residents become stable enough to eventually move out into permanent housing.
ksro.com
RSV Cases Growing in Sonoma County
A growing number of Sonoma County’s kids are getting infected with respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV. Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital reports 222 children were suffering from RSV and other respiratory viruses between October 15th and 31st. The hospital treated 59 kids for respiratory viruses during the same period last year. In the past two months, four children between the ages of eleven months and three years have been hospitalized with RSV at Sonoma Valley Hospital. Two children in the same age group were hospitalized with respiratory illnesses at that facility all of last year.
Willits News
Mendocino County Animal Shelter page removed by Facebook
In June, The Ukiah Daily Journal published an article seeking the public’s help in lowering the population of the Mendocino County Animal Shelter. The shelter population had crept up to its maximum, but through reduced adoption fees and publicizing adoptable animals on social media, the immediate crisis was averted.
The Mendocino Voice
Sea lion rescued from Glass Beach on day of high surf, sneaker waves
FORT BRAGG, CA, 10/31/22 — Volunteers rescued an adult male California sea lion from Fort Bragg’s popular Glass Beach on Monday afternoon, just one day after rescuing another sea lion from a beach near Russian Gulch State Park. Giancarlo Rulli, a spokesperson for The Marine Mammal Center (TMMC),...
kymkemp.com
Intoxicated Man With Hose and Bucket for Stealing Gasoline Arrested, Alleges MCSO
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 10-31-2022 at 5:26 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched regarding a subject dressed in...
ksro.com
Lake County Sheriff Martin Retiring at End of 2022
Lake County’s Sheriff will be turning in his badge at the end of the year. Sheriff Brian Martin made the announcement last week in a five-minute Facebook video. A replacement will be appointed by the Lake County Board of Supervisors. Martin has been Lake County Sheriff since 2015 having led the department during several emergencies including the Rocky and Valley Fires.
lakecountybloom.com
Anderson Marsh Reforestation Project Update at Sierra Club Lake Group’s Next Community Meeting
Photo Credit Henry Bornstein: A mature Valley Oak on the Cache Creek Trail. The Sierra Club Lake Group will host Anderson Marsh Interpretive Association (AMIA) board member Henry Bornstein at their next community meeting on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 6:00 PM. The presentation and discussion will be held via Zoom video conference and live-streamed on Facebook. The meeting is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required to attend via Zoom.
lakecountybloom.com
Lake County Music Guide – 11.01.22
There’s an old saw, (cliché), which is often said when you’re about to enter a small town – “If you blink, you’ll miss it”… I’m not really sure how this can apply to this week’s music guide, but I think you’ll get the connection… As I have said many times during the 6+ years I’ve been writing up the music guide, sometime after the start of the Autumn season, our local live music scene significantly slows down, mostly due to cooler weather making outdoor events less comfortable. What’s most important, though, is that the next 4-5 months are when our venues that provide live music need you the most. Even something as simple as popping in for a meal or a drink every so often is greatly appreciated. I’m sure we all remember the great music establishments that shut down due to the pandemic. Just because live music is over for the next few months doesn’t mean these businesses are. Please support our local businesses. Thank you. Here’s the live music schedule for the week of 11/1 through 11/7…
Paradise Post
Petaluma woman recognized at Mendocino County Fair for 411-pound pumpkin
When Cathy Henning swapped fertilizer for rose food to grow her pumpkins this year, she had no idea her whim would yield 411 pounds of squash. Her decision, though, turned out to be a happy accident as the king-sized gourd won Henning a blue ribbon for “Best in Class” for large pumpkins, as well as a purple Champion ribbon for “Best Entry” in the Harvest division at the Mendocino County Fair and Apple Show in late September.
