ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bassmaster.com

Daily Limit: A lifetime of fishing for Capt. Dee Wallace

PORT ARANSAS, Texas – Capt. Dee Wallace is a product of his environment, and he’s continuing the traditions that helped Port Aransas become the “Fishing Capital of Texas.”. The sea called Wallace early on this Gulf of Mexico town near Corpus Christi, and it’s provided a living...
PORT ARANSAS, TX
travelyouman.com

Fishing Guides In Port Aransas (To Catch Fish)

Is one of your pastimes fishing? Fishing may be highly thrilling for individuals who are aware of the hidden procedures and methods that go into the sport, even if other people think it’s boring and a waste of time. Also, fishing isn’t simple, despite what many people think. Because it involves a lot of patience and effort, it is really quite difficult and rewarding.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KIII 3News

Two dead after major accident on Harbor Bridge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Update: As of 12:12 a.m. Corpus Christi Police Department confirmed northbound and southbound lanes on the Harbor Bridge reopened. Corpus Christi Police are currently working a major crash that happened off the Harbor Bridge around 7:24 p.m. Wednesday. Three cars were involved in the accident....
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Pleasanton Express

The old man and the typewriter

“He was an old man who fished alone in a skiff in the Gulf Stream and he had gone eighty-four days now without taking a fish.” WAIT – wrong story. Let’s back up a little, or maybe go forward – however you want to look at it. I’m not too sure, because when I met him last Thursday, I felt like I got caught up in a time warp of sorts. I found myself in a familiar place and a familiar role where I was, once again, a game warden looking for a commercial fisherman.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Port A Days festival set Friday, Saturday

The town’s annual birthday celebration is set for Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5. It will have a new theme and activities different from years past. Port A Days, renamed from Old Town Festival, is hosted by the Port Aransas Preservation and Historical Association and is bringing back some of the events from yesteryear. “We want to bring the […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy