“He was an old man who fished alone in a skiff in the Gulf Stream and he had gone eighty-four days now without taking a fish.” WAIT – wrong story. Let’s back up a little, or maybe go forward – however you want to look at it. I’m not too sure, because when I met him last Thursday, I felt like I got caught up in a time warp of sorts. I found myself in a familiar place and a familiar role where I was, once again, a game warden looking for a commercial fisherman.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO