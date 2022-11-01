Read full article on original website
KIII TV3
Heavy rain becoming isolated this afternoon in the Corpus Christi weather forecast
Heavy rain creates hazardous conditions during the morning commute. Rain becomes isolated this afternoon. We look ahead to the next cold front late this week.
KIII TV3
Trick-or-treating with isolated showers in the Corpus Christi Halloween forecast
Isolated showers may impact trick-or-treating, rain becomes widespread overnight. Watch out for storms impacting the Tuesday morning commute.
Flooding forces Rockin' K Farms to close Fall Festival early
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday’s heavy rains meant the end of the season for one popular local attraction. Rockin’ K Farms Fall Festival out in Robstown is shutting down after being overrun with mud and standing water. The farm featured several fall activities including a pumpkin patch,...
Locals awoke to a loud boom at Valero East Plant
Following up on the fire a Valero East Plant earlier today. Residents tell us it's not the first time this happens.
Reverse Alert system informed residents about the Valero East fire
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several viewers called and messaged the newsroom Thursday morning saying they felt some sort of explosion near refinery row around 6 a.m. A Reverse Alert, sent around 7:10 a.m., said units are responding to a "localized fire at the Valero East Plant." The alert said...
bassmaster.com
Daily Limit: A lifetime of fishing for Capt. Dee Wallace
PORT ARANSAS, Texas – Capt. Dee Wallace is a product of his environment, and he’s continuing the traditions that helped Port Aransas become the “Fishing Capital of Texas.”. The sea called Wallace early on this Gulf of Mexico town near Corpus Christi, and it’s provided a living...
'Last year was tough': Farmers hope recent rainfall will help area agriculture
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Area farmers say that the recent rainfall will be the perfect setup for their 2023 crops. "This is the third year in a row to the best of my memory that planting conditions are extremely difficult," said area farmer Jon Gwynn. Gwynn is a Pioneer...
Corpus Christi fire crews respond to major crash off of Hwy 361, Beachcomber
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department and Nueces County ESD No. 2 were called to Hwy 361 and Beachcomber for a major accident. Three people were taken to the hospital for various injuries, according to a social media post from ESD No. 2. The highway was...
Beeville Vineyard provides beacon of hope for South Texas families down on their luck
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The South Texas non-profit was organized in 1984 by local churches in Bee county after they saw the need that some residents faced situations beyond their control. They have continued this effort since that time. They rely entirely on donations from the community, churches and...
Faded lane lines a concern for drivers as SPID Ramp Reversal Project continues
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With recent rainfall, drivers may have had a hard time seeing the faded lines on South Padre Island Drive. Whether it is a city road or a state highway, it can sometimes be difficult to see where one lane ends and another begins--even for the most seasoned driver.
travelyouman.com
Fishing Guides In Port Aransas (To Catch Fish)
Is one of your pastimes fishing? Fishing may be highly thrilling for individuals who are aware of the hidden procedures and methods that go into the sport, even if other people think it’s boring and a waste of time. Also, fishing isn’t simple, despite what many people think. Because it involves a lot of patience and effort, it is really quite difficult and rewarding.
Two dead after major accident on Harbor Bridge
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Update: As of 12:12 a.m. Corpus Christi Police Department confirmed northbound and southbound lanes on the Harbor Bridge reopened. Corpus Christi Police are currently working a major crash that happened off the Harbor Bridge around 7:24 p.m. Wednesday. Three cars were involved in the accident....
Work to join Padre Island canals is more than halfway done, developer says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Whitecap Preserve project is underway, and when driving down Aquarius Street on Padre Island, you can’t really miss it. Although it serves many purposes, one of the major improvements will be tying all of the canals on the island together. "They’ve got most...
viatravelers.com
30 Fun and Best Things to Do in Corpus Christi, Texas
If you’re planning things to do in Corpus Christi for an upcoming vacation or weekend getaway, it’s time to take out a pen and jot down some ideas. Yes, some of us still use pens, but you’re welcome to have Alexa add them to your to-do list.
Deadly crash Wednesday night on Harbor Bridge
Betsy Mandujano, a San Patricio County Sheriff's Office Communications Operator, was one of the people killed in Wednesday night's crash.
Pleasanton Express
The old man and the typewriter
“He was an old man who fished alone in a skiff in the Gulf Stream and he had gone eighty-four days now without taking a fish.” WAIT – wrong story. Let’s back up a little, or maybe go forward – however you want to look at it. I’m not too sure, because when I met him last Thursday, I felt like I got caught up in a time warp of sorts. I found myself in a familiar place and a familiar role where I was, once again, a game warden looking for a commercial fisherman.
portasouthjetty.com
Port A Days festival set Friday, Saturday
The town’s annual birthday celebration is set for Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5. It will have a new theme and activities different from years past. Port A Days, renamed from Old Town Festival, is hosted by the Port Aransas Preservation and Historical Association and is bringing back some of the events from yesteryear. “We want to bring the […]
Second person killed in Harbor Bridge crash ID'ed as Mathew Banda
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A second victim from Wednesday’s wrong-way crash on the Harbor Bridge has been identified as 27-year-old Mathew Adam Banda. Banda is the brother of Major League Baseball pitcher Anthony Banda. Sinton baseball coach Adrian Alaniz tells 3NEWS that Mathew Banda played baseball and football until his junior year.
Valdar the Viking receives new wardrobe as part of Del Mar College's rebranding
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A big reveal took place at Del Mar College as the Valdar the Viking strutted his new look down the runway. It comes as Del Mar College has been working on rebranding the college by updating the logo and changing the color palate at all three campuses.
Harbor Bridge re-opens after being shut down Thursday for fatal wrong-way crash investigation
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department will shut down the southbound lanes of the Harbor Bridge to investigate Wednesday night's deadly head-on crash that was caused by a drunk driver going the wrong way, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Traffic will be detoured to...
