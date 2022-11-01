Read full article on original website
vanishinggeorgia.com
Abandoned House, Jeff Davis County
This simple old house was a landmark in my regular travels on US Highway 341 for many years, and I’m glad I stopped to photograph it one day in 2017, when it was being strangled by wisteria. As of early 2022, it is no more. I’m calling it a...
WJCL
Georgia Election Results: Appling County, Bulloch County, Bryan County, Effingham County
There are several seats up for grabs in the 2022 midterm impacting Effingham, Appling, Bulloch and Bryan counties. Georgia state seats: Secretary of State, etc. In addition to Effingham and Bulloch County Commissioner seats and Bryan County Board of Education seats, voters will be able to vote on measures affecting sales tax and alcohol sales.
douglasnow.com
Broxton's Chicken Liver and Gizzard Festival set for this weekend in new location
The city of Broxton is gearing up for its Liver and Gizzard Festival this Saturday, with organizers recently announcing a new home for the event to accommodate more vendors. In September, Broxton officials and event planners announced that the festival, previously located on Highway 441, will be held at the new City of Broxton Park to have space for additional vendors and more attendees.
douglasnow.com
Judge: Justin and Jason Anderson will be tried separately in Vann Brown death case
Justin Anderson will stand trial alone this month in the 2020 death of Vann Brown after Judge Kelly Brooks denied a motion to consolidate his trial with the State's case against his brother, Jason Anderson. Jury selection for the proceeding will begin on November 14, with the State expected to start presenting evidence the following day.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Accident Witnesses Credited for Quick Lifesaving Actions
A medical evacuation helicopter arrives on-scene to carry three accident victims for treatment. Five civilians are being hailed as heroes by Toombs County Fire Chief Johnny Moser after they quickly rushed to the aid of five occupants at a vehicle crash that resulted in the SUV bursting into flames late Thursday afternoon.
wfxl.com
South Central Drug Task Force arrests 4, seized narcotics during Ocilla hotel bust
Four have been arrested in Ocilla for warrants and possessions of drugs. Thursday, November 3, 2022, the Fitzgerald Police Department, agents with the South Central Drug Task Force, Irwin County Deputies, and Ocilla Police Officers executed a search warrant at the Regents Inn, in Ocilla. According to the report, upon...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Drugs, Firearms Arrests Made in Montgomery County
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Mount Vernon Police Department, and the Oconee Drug Task Force worked together in executing a search warrant last Friday at 288 Geiger Street in Mount Vernon, taking drugs and firearms off the street. Sheriff Doug Maybin reports that officers found approximately 2 grams...
Ten people charged in Augusta-area drug trafficking conspiracy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Ten people have been charged in an Augusta-area drug trafficking conspiracy, which authorities say is linked to another large-scale drug trafficking prosecution. According to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, this was a conspiracy to transport and distribute large amount of methamphetamine and heroin in the […]
South Georgia police chief arrested, charged with burglarizing home
WILLACOOCHEE, Ga. (AP) — State officers have arrested a south Georgia police chief who’s accused of burglarizing a home. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Willacoochee Police Chief Anthony Williams and charged him with burglary, an agency news release says. Williams, 49, turned himself in Wednesday and was booked into the Atkinson County Jail and was released on bond, the GBI said.
douglasnow.com
CCSO charges 53-year-old with intent to commit rape
A 53-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly entered a home without permission, then "forcibly" got on top of a woman and tried to kiss her without her consent." According to a Coffee County Sheriff's Office incident report, a corporal was dispatched to a residence on Sand Street on October 25 around 3:30 a.m. about an assault. Upon arrival, a witness reported that he witnessed an individual, later identified as Tyrone Hamilton of Valdosta, walk into the residence. The witness knew a woman was inside the home alone. The complainant stated that Hamilton was "known to take advantage of females," so he went inside the residence to check on the woman. When he entered the room, he found a woman crying, with Hamilton "leaning on [the victim]." He reported that when Hamilton noticed him, the suspect quickly exited the residence.
Georgia: Taxi driver’s killing still unsolved after 24 years. Who murdered John McKinnon?
GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of this month, the murder of a Georgia taxi driver has gone unsolved in Coffee County for 24 years. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, John McKinnon, of Douglas, was shot and killed on Nov. 2, 1998. GBI officials said McKinnon, 67, left his house to go pick a passenger. […]
douglasnow.com
Broxton officer busts driver for DUI, possessing suspected ecstasy
Marteze Turner, 35, was recently arrested in Broxton after an officer discovered suspected ecstasy during a traffic stop. According to a Broxton Police Department report, on October 29, a concerned motorist called 911 to advise dispatchers of "bad driving" by a person operating a silver car traveling south on 441 coming into Broxton.
douglasnow.com
It's time to allow deer hunting inside the city limits
Several years ago, the Douglas city commission passed a local ordinance deeming the city a wildlife sanctuary. According to paragraph C of Section 10-4 of the ordinance, “It shall be unlawful to trap, hunt, molest or kill any other wild game in the city except by order of the city manager.”
WTVM
MILITARY MATTERS: Gold Star Mom in GA and Her Non-Profit Trying to Prevent Veteran Suicides
RAY CITY, Ga. (WTVM) - A total of 22 veterans per day die by their own hands, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. A Georgia mother has made it her life mission to never lose another veteran to suicide. Laura Busbin’s son, Jon, took his own life in...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
1st Annual Toombs Community Pep Rally and Fan of the Year Recognition
Left to Right: Coach Buddy Martin (Toombs Athletic Director), James Johnson (Toombs Fan of the Year), Principal Marissa Morris (TCHS) The Toombs County Cheerleaders and their coach, Mrs. Tilly Christian, hosted a Toombs Community Pep Rally at The Pit Thursday evening. The Redcoat Band and Cheer Dawgs motivated the athletes and fans. The pep rally involved all fall sports and fans of all ages. The event included motivational messages from Superintendent Barry Waller, Principal Marissa Morris, Coach Richie Marsh, and Coach Buddy Martin. The fun competitions included a field goal contest, a tissue box race, and a relay race to suit up as a Toombs County football player. Superintendent Waller and Coach Tom Brodnax volunteered to receive a pie in the face at the pep rally as a result of the FCA fundraising goal that students met this week. A “Fan of the Year” award was also presented by Coach Martin and Principal Morris to Mr. James Johnson for his years of being an outstanding Toombs County Bulldog fan! At the conclusion of the pep rally, fans were invited on the field, given fall sports posters and allowed to mingle with the fall sports athletes to get their autographs.
southgatv.com
WILLACOOCHEE CHIEF OF POLICE ARRESTED ON BURGLARY CHARGES
49-year-old Anthony Williams of Adel was taken into custody and charged with burglary. At the request of the ALAPAHA JUDICIAL CIRCUIT DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S OFFICE, the GBI was asked to investigate the actions of the Willacoochee Police Chief. According to preliminary information, Williams burgled a house on October 11. WILLIAMS...
WJCL
Missing in Vidalia: Police searching for teenager who disappeared overnight
VIDALIA, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Vidalia need your help finding a missing teen. The police department reported Tuesday that Andrew Patterson was last seen Monday around 9:30 p.m. at his home on W 9th Street. Andrew is described as 5 feet 9 inches, 150...
Power outage in downtown Hinesville Friday night
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Some in Hinesville are without power late Friday night. A car drove into a power pole on South Main and Ryan Avenue, taking the power lines down. WSAV is being told that the outage has affected several businesses and traffic lights in the area. There is no word yet on when the […]
douglasnow.com
DPD charges one for allegedly assaulting girlfriend
A 34-year-old man is now in custody after he allegedly jumped his girlfriend before assaulting her "as if he was trying to break her neck,” according to the incident report. A Douglas Police Department report indicates that on Halloween, around 1:44 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a home on Chester Avenue after a female called 911 to report that her boyfriend had jumped her.
WJCL
Authorities confirm woman killed in crash near Metter
METTER, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating following a deadly crash in Candler County Friday. According to GSP, 31-year-old Kristina Sherrod-Castor was killed after she lost control of the Ford Explorer she was driving while negotiating a curve on Ga Hwy-23 at Ollifftown Road just after 5 p.m.
