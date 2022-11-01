ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Monster Bash! Inside the 3rd Annual Unruly Agency Halloween Party Attended By Tyga, Akon and More

By Kat Pettibone
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1224aO_0ivGNnNC00

A monster bash! Several A-list stars and influencers celebrated spooky season the right way by attending the third annual Unruly Agency Halloween Party this holiday weekend.

The event, which took place on Saturday, October 29, at the FazeClan Warehouse in Los Angeles, California, brought in some of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities including Tyga , Akon , Tana Mongeau and YK Osiris .

Sponsored by Limitless, VYBE and Moonpay, the party was filled with complimentary treats from the respective brands, as well as festive Halloween decor, mazes, and branded photo moments that could be enjoyed by all those in attendance.

In addition to all the ghoulish treats and games, singer Akon took to the stage for a private show. Vintage Culture , meanwhile, closed out the night's entertainment with a memorable performance behind the DJ booth.

Other VIPs who enjoyed the festivities were DJ Charley Jordan , gamer superstar Adin Ross , Desi Schlotz , comedian King Bach , reality star Harry Jowsey , Shameless alum Ethan Cutkosky , producer Diablo , super model Gabby Epstein and Abby Rao , Drake ’s father Denis Graham , Nathan Webb , Chase Demore and Million Dollar Wheels star Chadwick Hopkins and Peter Vigilante .

Throughout the evening, top influencers and celebs supported the sponsors by giving shout-outs via their social media accounts. The guests made the most of the bash by trying out the various products and learning all they could about the different companies as they spent time with their famous friends .

With such incredible music and entertainment, many attendees waited nearly two hours to enter the packed venue, with some traveling from all around the world to attend the Unruly Halloween party — which continues to become bigger and more extravagant each year.

“It’s truly the best way for us to show how much we appreciate our talent and to bring them all together,” Tara Electra , owner of Unruly Agency, said about the now-infamous event.

However, the get-together wouldn't have been a success without its sponsors.

Founded by Jas Mathur , Limitless builds and grows meaningful brands. The company recently went public with VYBE and showcased their products, including the new VYBE Vapes, during the function for people to enjoy.

Meanwhile, MoonPay is a company that specializes in fast and simple ways to buy and sell crypto. They were heavily involved in making the party memorable for every person who attended.

Keep scrolling for a look at some of the stars who attended the Halloween event:

