ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Daniel Radcliffe ‘Wouldn’t Have Been Able to Look’ at Himself If He Hadn’t Spoken Out Against J.K. Rowling’s Comments on the Trans Community

By Kat Pettibone
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sW0gE_0ivGNOV900

She who shall be named. Daniel Radcliffe opened up about Harry Potter author J.K Rowling’s anti-trans comments — and why he felt it was imperative to speak out against them.

What the ‘Harry Potter’ Cast Has Said About Where They Stand With J.K. Rowling Amid Controversy

Read article

“The reason I was felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing Potter , I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with Potter on that,” Radcliffe, 33, said during an interview with IndieWire that was published on Tuesday, November 1.

The England native explained that seeing how “hurt” the trans community was by the 57-year-old author's remarks made him realize how “important” it was for them to understand “not everybody in the franchise felt that way.”

The backlash against Rowling first began in June 2020 after she posted a series of comments via Twitter that argued gender identity negates biological sex.

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction,” the author wrote at the time. “If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives.”

Rowling has since doubled down on her stance in the years following her initial statement.

Radcliffe, who has worked closely with The Trevor Project — a nonprofit organization that focuses on suicide prevention in the LGBTQIA+ community — published his own letter in opposition to Rowling’s comments.

“Transgender women are women,” Radcliffe said in his 2020 rebuttal. “Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.”

He added, “To all the people who now feel that their experience of the Harry Potter books has been tarnished or diminished, I am deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused you. I really hope that you don’t entirely lose what was valuable in these stories to you.”

On Tuesday, the Lost City star shared that he would have felt an immense amount of guilt had he not been vocal against the Silkworm author’s anti-trans stance.

“It was really important as I’ve worked with the Trevor Project for more than 10 years, and so I don’t think I would’ve been able to look myself in the mirror had I not said anything,” he explained to IndieWire . “But it’s not mine to guess what’s going on in someone else’s head.”

'Harry Potter' Stars: Where Are They Now?

Read article

The Lost in London actor’s recent comments come just days after Ralph Fiennes — who portrayed Voldemort in the fantasy franchise — defended Rowling in an interview with the New York Times . At the time, the Official Secrets star called "the verbal abuse" directed at Cormoran Strike author “disgusting" and "appalling."

"I mean, I can understand a viewpoint that might be angry at what she says about women. But it's not some obscene, über-right-wing fascist," he said. "It's just a woman saying, 'I'm a woman and I feel I'm a woman and I want to be able to say that I'm a woman.' And I understand where she's coming from. Even though I'm not a woman."

Other Harry Potter stars, including Tom Felton (who played Draco Malfoy), however, have stood in solidarity with Radcliffe.

“I’m pro-choice, pro-discussion, pro-human rights across the board and pro-love. And anything that is not those things, I don’t really have much time for,” the Flash alum, 35, told The Independent in October. “It is also a reminder that as much as Jo is the founder of [these] stories, she wasn’t part of the filmmaking process as much as some people might think. I think I only recall seeing her once or twice on set.”

Emma Watson , who starred as Hermoine Granger in all eight of the films , took to social media in 2020 to clarify that she did not stand in alignment with Rowling's views.

J.K. Rowling's Most Controversial Moments Through the Years

Read article

"Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are ," the Little Women actress, 32, wrote via Twitter at the time. “I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are."

Watson concluded her statement by revealing she had donated to Mermaids, a British charity and advocacy organization that supports gender variant and transgender youth.

Comments / 11

Mel
2d ago

I find myself in support of Rowling. Gender identity is no longer something based on fact but feelings. Sex is a physical trait. It determines how one may be able to contribute to increasing the population. Transgender people are perfectly free to live as the opposite sex but need to accept they are male living as women, female living as men or male or female living as neither or both and that they can not actually change their sex. A transwoman will never actually be female. A transman will never be male. A mule will never be a horse. But they can all live as such.

Reply(1)
11
jvee bklyn
1d ago

When he dates a transgender woman I will believe that he really means what he says. Until then, it's all virtue signaling.

Reply
7
Guest
2d ago

He’s a coward, denying the truth and turning on the person who made him who he is. Loser.

Reply
10
Related
OK! Magazine

Moment Of Reflection? Monica Lewinsky Says She's Had 'Issues' With 'Unavailable Men' For Years

Monica Lewinsky is looking back on her issues with dating over the years. The former White House intern took to Instagram on Thursday, October 27, in a now deleted post to poke fun at her infamous affair with married President Bill Clinton and her relationship patterns. "Looks like i had issues w/ unavailable men from an early age," Lewinsky reportedly penned alongside Bert from Sesame Street and Snoopy. MONICA LEWINSKY REVEALS HER GREATEST REGRET MORE THAN TWO DECADES AFTER HER INFAMOUS AFFAIR WITH BILL CLINTONThe writer and the 42nd President began their affair in 1995 when Lewinsky was only 22-years-old...
The Independent

Tom Felton reveals Rupert Grint was ‘fined’ £2,500 for giggling during Harry Potter scenes

Tom Felton revealed the way director Chris Columbus kept the numerous young cast members under control on the set of Harry Potter.Columbus directed the first two film adaptations of JK Rowling’s famous fantasy saga: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.In his new memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, Draco Malfoy star Felton recalled a scene that took place in Professor McGonagall’s (Maggie Smith) classroom involving “a rather ill-mannered baboon”.The scene involved a number of animals in cages and, according to the actor, the baboon...
Deadline

‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Calls Nudity In Brutal Rape Scene “Unnecessary” & Betrayed His Trust

In his just-published memoir, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Outlander star Sam Heughan opens up about a brutal scene he shot in Season 1 of the Starz show and how it affected him negatively—a topic he hasn’t broached in depth before. The moment in question is when his character, Jamie Fraser, is tortured and brutally raped by his nemesis Black Jack Randall, played by Tobias Menzies of Game of Thrones fame. The shoot included a full-frontal shot of his character after the rape. Heughan details in his memoir he had agreed to nudity in his contract, but he didn’t feel this level of nudity was...
OK! Magazine

Who Is That? Johnny Depp Appears Unrecognizable While Posing With Fans

Johnny Depp, is that you? The Pirates of the Caribbean star was spotted greeting fans on Saturday, October 8, before he took the stage at the Capitol Theatre with musician Jeff Beck in Port Chester, New York. However, Depp appeared to look a bit different with a clean shaven face and long stringy hair flowing in the breeze. The 59-year-old, who is rumored to be seeing his U.K. attorney Joelle Rich, took time out of his busy day to sign autographs and take photos with fans before making his way into the venue prior to the concert. WHAT DID SHE...
PORT CHESTER, NY
Variety

‘Harry Potter’ Fans Told to Stop Leaving Socks at Dobby’s Grave on Wales Beach: ‘It Could Put Wildlife at Risk’

“Harry Potter” fans are being urged not to leave socks at the site of a memorial for the house elf Dobby at Freshwater West Beach in Pembrokeshire, Wales. The location is where the production of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1” shot Dobby’s death scene. In the “Harry Potter” novels, Dobby dies in Harry’s arms and tells him the beach is “such a beautiful place to be with friends.” The film team settled on the expansive Freshwater West Beach to do justice to the moment. After “Harry Potter” fans erected a memorial for Dobby at the filming location,...
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

238K+
Followers
24K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy