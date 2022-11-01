Read full article on original website
localsportsjournal.com
Ravenna facing traditional power Ithaca in district championship game
The Ravenna Bulldogs football team will hit the road Saturday with a district championship on the line. The Bulldogs are heading to traditional power Ithaca to take on the Yellowjackets in a Division 7 contest. Game time is set for noon at Ithaca Community Stadium. Ravenna is coming off a...
Saginaw-area football teams trending up heading into district finals
Ten Saginaw-area teams claimed first-round wins, moving on in the Michigan high school football playoffs with district championships on the line. That makes the list of Saginaw-area football teams trending up a pretty obvious list.
saturdaytradition.com
Barry Sanders’ son Nick Sanders makes Michigan State basketball debut in exhibition game
Barry Sanders’ son Nick is trying to make a name for himself at Michigan State. Nick Sanders successfully walked on to the Michigan State basketball team for the 2022 season. The younger Sanders got his 1st taste of game action during an exhibition match against Grand Valley State. Sanders...
thecomeback.com
New update surfaces after shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight
The aftermath of the shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight over the weekend reached another critical point Tuesday. After four players were suspended indefinitely earlier in the week, the Michigan State program announced Tuesday that four more players now must serve indefinite suspensions. “We are suspending student-athletes Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby...
Michigan State Announces Suspensions For 4 More Players Following Tunnel Incident
On Sunday, Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker announced the suspension of four Spartan players who were seen attacking Michigan defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows. Today, as more evidence of the altercation continues to surface, Michigan State's Director of Athletics and head football coach ...
I was right in the middle of the Michigan-Michigan State scuffle. Here's what I saw.
The sudden surge pushed us backward in a hallway, three reporters caught in the way of a sea of massive bodies. I used one hand to hit record on my phone (more on that later) and the other to try and prevent the unexpected wave of white from crushing me against the wall....
Michigan’s Oldest Person in 2022 Lived in Bath During the 1927 School Bombing
In 2022, the oldest person in Michigan was Irene Dunham of Dewitt. At 114 years old, Irene was the fourth oldest person in Michigan, the third oldest in the United States, and the tenth oldest in the world. Born Irene Blanche Babcock on December 16, 1907 in Clinton County, Irene officially made all three listings before she quietly passed away on May 1, 2022.
Attempt to kick yard sign in Lansing instantly backfires
A humorous video shows a yard sign being kicked, only to land perfectly back in place
WILX-TV
Michigan gas prices rise overnight
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
earnthenecklace.com
Blake Harms Leaving WLNS-TV: Where Is the Lansing Meteorologist Going?
Lansing residents love the easy-to-understand, informative, and entertaining weather forecasts by meteorologist Blake Harms, especially the fun facts. Actually, they love the entire 6 News morning team. But now, a new meteorologist is joining the morning crew as Blake Harms is leaving WLNS-TV. Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Blake Harms said about leaving WLNS-TV.
Former MSU football player allegedly strangled driver in incident before hit and run
A former MSU football player is in jail after allegedly attempting to grab a vehicle’s steering wheel and strangle the driver.
Three Craig’s Cruisers locations sold
The Craig's Cruisers locations in Grand Rapids, Holland and Muskegon have been sold.
Detroit News
Michigan election could swing in Kent County, where history, momentum collide
Grand Rapids — Michigan Democrats are hoping Kent County, a one-time GOP stronghold and home to powerful Republican financiers such as the DeVos family, will provide a set of historic victories Tuesday with a seat in Congress and control of the state Legislature up for grabs. While Republicans said...
nbc25news.com
Halo Burger to release the 'ultimate Midwest' sandwich
FLINT, Mich. — Halo Burger is partnering with a Michigan social media influencer to release the ultimate Midwest sandwich, called the Wandering Michigander burger, starting November 1. The Flint based burger joint and Taylor Dustin, also known as the Wandering Michigander, created the Wandering Michigander burger featuring:. Wisconsin cheese...
Flint judge dismisses Republican lawsuit seeking appointment of more GOP election workers
A Genesee County judge dismissed a Republican lawsuit Wednesday seeking a court ruling ordering Flint election officials to hire additional GOP election workers for the upcoming Nov. 8 midterm. The Michigan GOP and Republican National Committee filed the legal challenge last Friday, alleging that Flint election administrators violated Michigan election...
WILX-TV
Howell area bridge replacement expected to take 200 days
MARION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A bridge on Peavy Road, just south of I-96, is expected to be closed through June. According to Livingston County officials, the Peavy Road will be closed between Keddle and Mason roads Monday as crews work to replace the Peavy Road Bridge. Drivers will be...
Detroit News
Michigan Chamber endorses Tudor Dixon seven days before Election Day
Lansing — After months of sitting on the sidelines, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce got involved in the governor's race Tuesday, endorsing Republican Tudor Dixon over Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a week before Election Day. The chamber, a group that advocates on behalf of businesses in Lansing, said the...
3 admit to inside job that lifted $1.2M from courier van
Three men who authorities say orchestrated an inside job to steal more than $1.2 million from a cash courier van in the Lansing area earlier this year have pleaded guilty to federal charges.
Two Michigan Cities Named to Prettiest Towns to Visit in Winter List
You have to admit, winter in Michigan definitely has its beautiful moments. Whether it's just the picturesque look of a fresh snowfall or the many events that capitalize on the season, Michigan does winter upright. According to Country Living, Michigan has not one, but two cities landing on the list...
Davison Girl Kicks Student’s Head Through School Bus Window
A Davison High School student was suspended last week after a violent interaction with another student. A jaw-dropping video that was taken on a Davison school bus back on October 19 has been making its rounds on social media. The video shows a girl leaning over and talking to a...
