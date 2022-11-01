ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

localsportsjournal.com

Ravenna facing traditional power Ithaca in district championship game

The Ravenna Bulldogs football team will hit the road Saturday with a district championship on the line. The Bulldogs are heading to traditional power Ithaca to take on the Yellowjackets in a Division 7 contest. Game time is set for noon at Ithaca Community Stadium. Ravenna is coming off a...
thecomeback.com

New update surfaces after shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight

The aftermath of the shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight over the weekend reached another critical point Tuesday. After four players were suspended indefinitely earlier in the week, the Michigan State program announced Tuesday that four more players now must serve indefinite suspensions. “We are suspending student-athletes Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby...
WILX-TV

Michigan gas prices rise overnight

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
earnthenecklace.com

Blake Harms Leaving WLNS-TV: Where Is the Lansing Meteorologist Going?

Lansing residents love the easy-to-understand, informative, and entertaining weather forecasts by meteorologist Blake Harms, especially the fun facts. Actually, they love the entire 6 News morning team. But now, a new meteorologist is joining the morning crew as Blake Harms is leaving WLNS-TV. Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Blake Harms said about leaving WLNS-TV.
nbc25news.com

Halo Burger to release the 'ultimate Midwest' sandwich

FLINT, Mich. — Halo Burger is partnering with a Michigan social media influencer to release the ultimate Midwest sandwich, called the Wandering Michigander burger, starting November 1. The Flint based burger joint and Taylor Dustin, also known as the Wandering Michigander, created the Wandering Michigander burger featuring:. Wisconsin cheese...
WILX-TV

Howell area bridge replacement expected to take 200 days

MARION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A bridge on Peavy Road, just south of I-96, is expected to be closed through June. According to Livingston County officials, the Peavy Road will be closed between Keddle and Mason roads Monday as crews work to replace the Peavy Road Bridge. Drivers will be...
Detroit News

Michigan Chamber endorses Tudor Dixon seven days before Election Day

Lansing — After months of sitting on the sidelines, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce got involved in the governor's race Tuesday, endorsing Republican Tudor Dixon over Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a week before Election Day. The chamber, a group that advocates on behalf of businesses in Lansing, said the...
