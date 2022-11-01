ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mostly dry Wednesday evening with temps in the 70s

Weather looks cool and dry for Game 4 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Temperatures should stay in the 50s during the game. Locally, there might be a stray shower this evening but most should be dry. We are closely monitoring a developing storm system that will bring an increased Category 2 out of 5 severe threat to Houston late Friday through early Saturday. The main threat will be damaging winds but there will be a low tornado threat and some brief heavy rain. The highest severe threat will stay to the north of Houston. Weather should be quiet and cooler for much of the weekend but a few showers are expected to return Monday. In the tropics, Hurricane Lisa is making landfall in Belize and Hurricane Martin in the Atlantic is not expected to threaten land.
Houston Weather: Severe storms expected for Friday, possible tornadoes

HOUSTON - Our winds, humidity and temperatures are trending higher for today and tomorrow with a gulf breeze kicking in. Now, we are still concerned about a line of severe storms on the way late Friday night that could bring high winds and brief heavy rain. Beyond that system, rain chances and temperatures will be lower for the weekend and Election Day.
Next front could bring threat of severe weather to Houston-area

HOUSTON - Strong to severe storms will be possible across much of the central plains/south Thursday-early Saturday. While timing/impacts will vary by location, here's what to expect in southeast Texas. Throughout the day Friday, rain/storm chances will be on the rise. A line of strong to severe storms, with the...
Sally, Ruben visit Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA - There’s no denying the Philly sports scene is on fire, but what about the food scene?. As soon as you walk into the lively Reading Terminal, it feels like you’re in the heart of Philly. It’s one of the oldest and largest public markets in the country, dating back to 1893.
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after shooting outside Houston bowling alley, rep confirms

HOUSTON - Migos rapper Takeoff has died at the age of 28 after a shooting in Downtown Houston, a representative confirmed to The Associated Press. Takeoff — whose name was Kirsnick Khari Ball — was part of the rap trio Migos along with Quavo and Offset. A representative for Migos, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed Takeoff's death to the AP.
Rapper Takeoff of Migos shot, dead at Houston bowling alley, TMZ reports

HOUSTON - Takeoff, of the rap trio Migos, has died after a shooting at a Houston bowling alley, according to TMZ Hip Hop, who cited law enforcement sources and witnesses. According to TMZ Hip Hop, the shooting happened early Tuesday morning at the bowling alley 810 Billiards & Bowling in Downtown Houston.
HPD investigating Migos rapper Takeoff's murder in downtown Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together a shooting Tuesday that led to Migos rapper Takeoff's murder in downtown Houston. BACKGROUND: Migos rapper Takeoff dead after shooting outside Houston bowling alley, rep confirms. It happened around 2:30 a.m. at 810 Billiards & Bowling in the 1200 block of San Jacinto Street....
Houston spine surgeon with quadriplegia spreads hope after moving his arms

Houston spine surgeon with quadriplegia spreads hope after moving his arms. A prominent spine surgeon in Houston suffered a devastating injury in a bicycle crash at Memorial Park in 2019 that cracked his helmet, broke his back, and he was never expected to move his arms or legs again. With a lot of determination and concentration, he is now able to move his arms.
Migos rapper Takeoff killed in Houston, other celebrities react

HOUSTON - Migos rapper Takeoff has died at the age of 28 after a shooting in Downtown Houston. Takeoff — whose name was Kirsnick Khari Ball — was part of the rap trio Migos along with Quavo and Offset. Takeoff and Quavo were attending a private party at...
New video shows moments leading up to Takeoff deadly shooting in Houston

HOUSTON - New video obtained by TMZ shows the moments before Migos member, Takeoff, was fatally shot in downtown Houston early Tuesday morning. SECOND VIDEO: DIFFERENT ANGLE OF DEADLY TAKEOFF SHOOTING SHOWS MAN HOLDING GUN. Government to pay Camp Lejeune victims $21 billionCamp Lejeune Claims|. Video captures Quavo in an...
Deadly Takeoff shooting, two additional victims in stable condition

HOUSTON - Houston Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of Migos rapper, Takeoff. Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball was shot, along with two other people, in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The shooting occurred at 1201 Jacinto Street in Downtown Houston. Investigators say...
8th grader shot on HISD school bus speaks on 25th anniversary

HOUSTON - She was just 13-years-old when someone opened fire into her school bus as she was headed home from HISD’s Lanier Middle School. Now, Halloween is no longer a holiday, but the day Crystal Munks was shot. For 25 years now, Munks has spent the day after Halloween...
1 person arrested after shooting reported in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON - Police responded to a shooting that happened outside a local daycare in southwest Houston. Reports say Houston police received a call from the daycare about a shooting at the intersection nearby in the 6570 block of West Bellfort Blvd. near Westbury. The shooting was said to occur in...
Houston Area Urban League gifted $4.2 million from billionaire philanthropist

HOUSTON - Billionaire Philanthropist Mackenzie Scott is helping local urban league chapters across the nation by donating millions in support. Scott signed, ‘The Giving Pledge,’ promising to give away most of her fortune. "This is a transformational gift," says Eric Goodie, Sr. Vice President of the Houston Area...
