Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
fox26houston.com
Mostly dry Wednesday evening with temps in the 70s
Weather looks cool and dry for Game 4 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Temperatures should stay in the 50s during the game. Locally, there might be a stray shower this evening but most should be dry. We are closely monitoring a developing storm system that will bring an increased Category 2 out of 5 severe threat to Houston late Friday through early Saturday. The main threat will be damaging winds but there will be a low tornado threat and some brief heavy rain. The highest severe threat will stay to the north of Houston. Weather should be quiet and cooler for much of the weekend but a few showers are expected to return Monday. In the tropics, Hurricane Lisa is making landfall in Belize and Hurricane Martin in the Atlantic is not expected to threaten land.
fox26houston.com
Houston Weather: Severe storms expected for Friday, possible tornadoes
HOUSTON - Our winds, humidity and temperatures are trending higher for today and tomorrow with a gulf breeze kicking in. Now, we are still concerned about a line of severe storms on the way late Friday night that could bring high winds and brief heavy rain. Beyond that system, rain chances and temperatures will be lower for the weekend and Election Day.
fox26houston.com
Next front could bring threat of severe weather to Houston-area
HOUSTON - Strong to severe storms will be possible across much of the central plains/south Thursday-early Saturday. While timing/impacts will vary by location, here's what to expect in southeast Texas. Throughout the day Friday, rain/storm chances will be on the rise. A line of strong to severe storms, with the...
fox26houston.com
Sally, Ruben visit Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA - There’s no denying the Philly sports scene is on fire, but what about the food scene?. As soon as you walk into the lively Reading Terminal, it feels like you’re in the heart of Philly. It’s one of the oldest and largest public markets in the country, dating back to 1893.
fox26houston.com
City of Houston collecting discarded Halloween pumpkins
Don't throw away your Halloween pumpkins just yet. The City of Houston is collecting them to turn into compost.
fox26houston.com
Preparing our health for daylight savings to end
Daylight savings is coming to an end, with the time change coming this weekend. Dr. Kristin Eckel Mahan at UTHealth Houston explains how to prepare.
fox26houston.com
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after shooting outside Houston bowling alley, rep confirms
HOUSTON - Migos rapper Takeoff has died at the age of 28 after a shooting in Downtown Houston, a representative confirmed to The Associated Press. Takeoff — whose name was Kirsnick Khari Ball — was part of the rap trio Migos along with Quavo and Offset. A representative for Migos, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed Takeoff's death to the AP.
fox26houston.com
Rapper Takeoff of Migos shot, dead at Houston bowling alley, TMZ reports
HOUSTON - Takeoff, of the rap trio Migos, has died after a shooting at a Houston bowling alley, according to TMZ Hip Hop, who cited law enforcement sources and witnesses. According to TMZ Hip Hop, the shooting happened early Tuesday morning at the bowling alley 810 Billiards & Bowling in Downtown Houston.
fox26houston.com
HPD investigating Migos rapper Takeoff's murder in downtown Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together a shooting Tuesday that led to Migos rapper Takeoff's murder in downtown Houston. BACKGROUND: Migos rapper Takeoff dead after shooting outside Houston bowling alley, rep confirms. It happened around 2:30 a.m. at 810 Billiards & Bowling in the 1200 block of San Jacinto Street....
fox26houston.com
Houston spine surgeon with quadriplegia spreads hope after moving his arms
Houston spine surgeon with quadriplegia spreads hope after moving his arms. A prominent spine surgeon in Houston suffered a devastating injury in a bicycle crash at Memorial Park in 2019 that cracked his helmet, broke his back, and he was never expected to move his arms or legs again. With a lot of determination and concentration, he is now able to move his arms.
fox26houston.com
Migos rapper Takeoff killed in Houston, other celebrities react
HOUSTON - Migos rapper Takeoff has died at the age of 28 after a shooting in Downtown Houston. Takeoff — whose name was Kirsnick Khari Ball — was part of the rap trio Migos along with Quavo and Offset. Takeoff and Quavo were attending a private party at...
fox26houston.com
Man shot 8-year-old after argument near Houston's Third Ward in 2019
HOUSTON - A Houston man shot a young boy after his son got into an argument with the boy while playing with a ball. Richard Spiller, now 31, reportedly fired into a crowd of people on April 5, 2019, in the 7800 block of Tierwester Street in south Houston. Reports...
fox26houston.com
Jose Altuve partners with Houston non-profit Lily's Toy Box to give back to Venezuela
HOUSTON - Even in the middle of the postseason, Astros players are still doing their part to give back to the Houston community and their home countries. Second baseman Jose Altuve went above and beyond to help children in Venezuela by partnering with 13-year-old Lily DuBose and her non-profit Lily's Toy Box.
fox26houston.com
New video shows moments leading up to Takeoff deadly shooting in Houston
HOUSTON - New video obtained by TMZ shows the moments before Migos member, Takeoff, was fatally shot in downtown Houston early Tuesday morning. SECOND VIDEO: DIFFERENT ANGLE OF DEADLY TAKEOFF SHOOTING SHOWS MAN HOLDING GUN. Government to pay Camp Lejeune victims $21 billionCamp Lejeune Claims|. Video captures Quavo in an...
fox26houston.com
Deadly Takeoff shooting, two additional victims in stable condition
HOUSTON - Houston Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of Migos rapper, Takeoff. Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball was shot, along with two other people, in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The shooting occurred at 1201 Jacinto Street in Downtown Houston. Investigators say...
fox26houston.com
Alvin ISD teacher, Michelle Reynolds, found alive after missing since September
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas - Authorities in Brazoria County have confirmed a missing teacher with Alvin ISD has been found safe Tuesday afternoon. Michelle Reynolds was first reported missing back on September 22 by her husband. However, the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday she was found in New Orleans by the Louisiana State Police.
fox26houston.com
8th grader shot on HISD school bus speaks on 25th anniversary
HOUSTON - She was just 13-years-old when someone opened fire into her school bus as she was headed home from HISD’s Lanier Middle School. Now, Halloween is no longer a holiday, but the day Crystal Munks was shot. For 25 years now, Munks has spent the day after Halloween...
fox26houston.com
1 person arrested after shooting reported in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON - Police responded to a shooting that happened outside a local daycare in southwest Houston. Reports say Houston police received a call from the daycare about a shooting at the intersection nearby in the 6570 block of West Bellfort Blvd. near Westbury. The shooting was said to occur in...
fox26houston.com
SE Harris County woman stabbed during random attack at Metro rail station
HOUSTON - Metro police are looking for a male suspect they say stabbed a woman he didn't know in a random attack. Residents in the neighborhood in southeast Harris County spoke with FOX 26 anonymously. "It’s alarming, because this is a high-volume spot. There are kids here, and there’s a...
fox26houston.com
Houston Area Urban League gifted $4.2 million from billionaire philanthropist
HOUSTON - Billionaire Philanthropist Mackenzie Scott is helping local urban league chapters across the nation by donating millions in support. Scott signed, ‘The Giving Pledge,’ promising to give away most of her fortune. "This is a transformational gift," says Eric Goodie, Sr. Vice President of the Houston Area...
Comments / 0