Weather looks cool and dry for Game 4 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Temperatures should stay in the 50s during the game. Locally, there might be a stray shower this evening but most should be dry. We are closely monitoring a developing storm system that will bring an increased Category 2 out of 5 severe threat to Houston late Friday through early Saturday. The main threat will be damaging winds but there will be a low tornado threat and some brief heavy rain. The highest severe threat will stay to the north of Houston. Weather should be quiet and cooler for much of the weekend but a few showers are expected to return Monday. In the tropics, Hurricane Lisa is making landfall in Belize and Hurricane Martin in the Atlantic is not expected to threaten land.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO