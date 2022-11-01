Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Craig’s Cruisers West Michigan locations sold to out-of-state company
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Three West Michigan Craig’s Cruisers locations are now under the ownership of a Missouri-based family entertainment center company. The company, Five Star Parks and Attractions, announced the sale Wednesday, Nov. 2, of the Grand Rapids, Holland and Muskegon Craig’s Cruisers locations. “We’re big...
Michigan won 5 big electric vehicle projects this year – at a $2B taxpayer cost
It’s been called a “once-in-a-century-project” for northern Michigan. Gotion, a Chinese electric vehicle battery manufacturer, plans to invest $2.4 billion and create a couple thousand jobs at two large plants near Big Rapids – a bustling college town on the banks of the Muskegon River. “Make...
Detroit News
Michigan election could swing in Kent County, where history, momentum collide
Grand Rapids — Michigan Democrats are hoping Kent County, a one-time GOP stronghold and home to powerful Republican financiers such as the DeVos family, will provide a set of historic victories Tuesday with a seat in Congress and control of the state Legislature up for grabs. While Republicans said...
The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837
According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
travelawaits.com
My 5 Favorite Restaurants To Enjoy Authentic Dutch Cuisine In Holland, Michigan
I have been a Holland, Michigan, resident for over 17 years. I didn’t know much about Dutch history until I moved to this darling town with its Dutch roots. In the years I’ve lived here, I’ve learned that the Dutch know how to eat! I have made it a point to travel around town to find the top restaurants that serve Dutch food specialties, and here are the top five. So, next time you’re in town either for the Tulip Time Festival or for a summer visit to the beach at beautiful Lake Michigan, add these restaurants to your list of must-eats!
Western Michigan University to weigh selling downtown block to Kalamazoo County for $1.15M
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Western Michigan University’s board on Thursday will consider selling a block of property downtown to Kalamazoo County for $1.15 million. The county is eyeing the land for a new parking lot for the new county justice facility now under construction. The university’s Board of Trustees will...
WILX-TV
Michigan gas prices rise overnight
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Booking.com to close Michigan call center, lay off 226 workers
GRAND RAPIDS — A Dutch travel booking site is closing its Grand Rapids-area call center and laying off more than 200 employees. Amsterdam-based Booking.com will close its customer service facility at 4147 Eastern Ave. SE in the Grand Rapids suburb of Wyoming and lay off 226 workers by Dec. 18, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notice filed Monday with the state.
airlinegeeks.com
Trip Report: Avelo Airlines Kalamazoo Inaugural Flight
Houston, Texas-based Avelo Airlines has had quite a history, they were originally founded in 1987 as Casino Express Airlines, in 2005 as Xtra Airways, and finally in April of 2021 under its current name Avelo Airlines. Under the leadership of CEO Andrew Levy, they have expanded past their original route network along the west coast and have a substantial network in the eastern portion of the United States.
Detroit News
Gov. Whitmer labels top Michigan GOP candidates 'conspiracy theorists'
Grand Rapids — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told reporters Tuesday the standard-bearers of the Michigan Republican Party for 2022 are "all election deniers and conspiracy theorists," but GOP leaders argued it was Whitmer who had been telling lies. Whitmer made the comments during a campaign stop in Grand Rapids,...
Wolverine Worldwide cited for delay in tannery PFAS cleanup
ROCKFORD, MI — Wolverine Worldwide has earned a legal citation from Michigan environmental regulators for delaying the launch of a long-awaited system to remove contaminated groundwater entering the Rogue River where the company’s century-old shoe leather tannery once stood. On Oct. 19, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great...
Tudor Dixon, other GOP candidates rally in Grand Rapids
Tudor Dixon and three other GOP names on the ballot are working to win their respective elections and reinstate Republican leadership statewide.
This Dude Just Smashed An Entire 28″ Pizza In 24 Minutes In Kalamazoo
There is a guy who has been making a big name for himself doing some insane food challenges around the Kalamazoo and Southwest Michigan area. Nathan Klein has taken down some of the most arduous food attempts in recent years. He most recently took the challenge at Ray Ray's where,...
WOOD
A thriving Eastbrook Homes community on the water
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When deciding where to place our roots to build or buy a home that fits all our needs, there’s a lot to consider. One place on many people’s list is a place on the water and Eastbrook Homes has just that! They have a thriving community called Hathaway Lakes that’s adding more homes and condos.
townbroadcast.com
Is the Sinclair Broadcast Group ruining Channel 3?
“Connect the dots… and pay attention.” — What I so often tell myself. I hear tell today that weather lady Christina Anthony is leaving WWMT-TV Channel 3. Her departure is latest in a puzzling string of female reporters and broadcasters who have exited the television station, owned by the Sinclair Broadcast Group in recent years.
