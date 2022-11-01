ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thebite.org

West Catholic Plays on Ford Field

Have you ever seen a football game? The sheer size of the stadium is jaw-dropping and I experienced the size of the field firsthand playing on it. My Football team (West Catholic) was invited to play an exhibition game kind of like a bowl game with a running clock so everything was fast.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Cars 108

The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837

According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
MUSKEGON, MI
travelawaits.com

My 5 Favorite Restaurants To Enjoy Authentic Dutch Cuisine In Holland, Michigan

I have been a Holland, Michigan, resident for over 17 years. I didn’t know much about Dutch history until I moved to this darling town with its Dutch roots. In the years I’ve lived here, I’ve learned that the Dutch know how to eat! I have made it a point to travel around town to find the top restaurants that serve Dutch food specialties, and here are the top five. So, next time you’re in town either for the Tulip Time Festival or for a summer visit to the beach at beautiful Lake Michigan, add these restaurants to your list of must-eats!
HOLLAND, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan gas prices rise overnight

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
LANSING, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Booking.com to close Michigan call center, lay off 226 workers

GRAND RAPIDS — A Dutch travel booking site is closing its Grand Rapids-area call center and laying off more than 200 employees. Amsterdam-based Booking.com will close its customer service facility at 4147 Eastern Ave. SE in the Grand Rapids suburb of Wyoming and lay off 226 workers by Dec. 18, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notice filed Monday with the state.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
airlinegeeks.com

Trip Report: Avelo Airlines Kalamazoo Inaugural Flight

Houston, Texas-based Avelo Airlines has had quite a history, they were originally founded in 1987 as Casino Express Airlines, in 2005 as Xtra Airways, and finally in April of 2021 under its current name Avelo Airlines. Under the leadership of CEO Andrew Levy, they have expanded past their original route network along the west coast and have a substantial network in the eastern portion of the United States.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Detroit News

Gov. Whitmer labels top Michigan GOP candidates 'conspiracy theorists'

Grand Rapids — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told reporters Tuesday the standard-bearers of the Michigan Republican Party for 2022 are "all election deniers and conspiracy theorists," but GOP leaders argued it was Whitmer who had been telling lies. Whitmer made the comments during a campaign stop in Grand Rapids,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

A thriving Eastbrook Homes community on the water

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When deciding where to place our roots to build or buy a home that fits all our needs, there’s a lot to consider. One place on many people’s list is a place on the water and Eastbrook Homes has just that! They have a thriving community called Hathaway Lakes that’s adding more homes and condos.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
townbroadcast.com

Is the Sinclair Broadcast Group ruining Channel 3?

“Connect the dots… and pay attention.” — What I so often tell myself. I hear tell today that weather lady Christina Anthony is leaving WWMT-TV Channel 3. Her departure is latest in a puzzling string of female reporters and broadcasters who have exited the television station, owned by the Sinclair Broadcast Group in recent years.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy