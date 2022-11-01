ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Sam Kerr helps Chelsea end Manchester United’s unbeaten WSL start

The gap between Manchester United and Chelsea is closing, but the WSL champions emphasised their continued superiority over United with a close 3-1 defeat of their title challengers. It was fitting, somewhat, that it would be former United starlet Lauren James’s goal that would be the difference between the sides...

