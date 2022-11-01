Read full article on original website
Gymnastics World Championships 2022: GB's Jessica Gadirova makes history with all-around bronze
Venue: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool Dates: 29 October-6 November. Coverage: Live coverage from 1-6 November on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app. Britain's Jessica Gadirova said she was "over the moon" after finishing third in the women's all-around final at the Gymnastics World Championships.
Sam Kerr helps Chelsea end Manchester United’s unbeaten WSL start
The gap between Manchester United and Chelsea is closing, but the WSL champions emphasised their continued superiority over United with a close 3-1 defeat of their title challengers. It was fitting, somewhat, that it would be former United starlet Lauren James’s goal that would be the difference between the sides...
Manchester United 1-3 Chelsea: Women’s Super League – live reaction
Minute-by-minute report: Can Manchester United maintain their perfect start to the WSL season with a win against champions Chelsea? Find out with Luke McLaughlin
