The Independent

‘Looking into it’: Elon Musk unblocks Twitter of far-right GOP candidate after former Trump lawyer complained

Mark Finchem, a conspiracy theorist and election denier running on the Republican ticket for Arizona secretary of state, has credited his return to Twitter to Elon Musk. “WHOA. Arizona Secretary of State candidate @RealMarkFinchem was suspended on Twitter. @elonmusk this shouldn’t happen a week before the election!” former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis tweeted on Monday night.
Fox Business

Elon Musk scrapping Twitter's 'days of rest' from employee calendars: report

Elon Musk is reportedly scrapping Twitter's monthly, companywide day off established during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bloomberg reported that Musk has removed "days of rest" from employees' calendars, citing sources familiar with the matter. In addition, the billionaire reportedly plans to cut 3,700 jobs, or half of Twitter's workforce, cancel the social media giant's remote work policy, with some exceptions, and have staff return to the office full-time.
Newsweek

Every Advertiser to Pull Out of Twitter Since Musk's Takeover—Full List

Since Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter last week, at least six major companies have stopped advertising on the platform over concerns about how the billionaire will affect content moderation policies on the app. During the rocky process of acquiring the platform, marked by U-turns, controversies, and lawsuits, Musk pledged to...
TheDailyBeast

Elon Musk Tries to Win Advertisers Back by Threatening Them

Elon Musk is threatening to “name and shame” advertisers who have hit pause on Twitter while his takeover of the social media platform sows chaos.The idea, apparently, is that Musk’s fans would boycott those companies until they agree to start funneling ad bucks to Twitter again.General Mills, General Motors, Volkswagen, and Pfizer are among the major corporations that have stopped advertising on Twitter since Musk bought it a week ago for $44 billion.The vast majority of Twitter’s revenue comes from advertising, and the new boss was not happy to see the bottom line drying up.“Twitter has had a massive drop...
TheDailyBeast

GOP Rep. Claudia Tenney Laughs at Paul Pelosi Attack, Deletes Tweet

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) on Tuesday deleted a tweet mocking the assault of Paul Pelosi, husband of her colleague, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). “LOL,” the congresswoman wrote on Friday while boosting a heavily photoshopped right-wing meme showing men with hammers standing in front of the alleged assailant’s Berkeley home. The tweet remained online for several days and, according to journalist Aaron Rupar, the GOP lawmaker turned off her Twitter replies after users called out the mocking tweet. By midday Tuesday, Tenney appeared to have altogether deleted the post without explanation, Rupar later noted..@claudiatenney posted this remarkably cruel tweet laughing at the brutal beating of her colleague's husband and then when people started dragging her for it, she turned off the replies instead of deleting. Cowardly. pic.twitter.com/n983b03etF— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 1, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Nymag.com

Bolsonaro Blinks

After losing to challenger Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva by 51 percent to 49 percent on Sunday night, sitting Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro — who once said the election would end in his death, his arrest, or his victory — stayed quiet for almost 48 hours. Brazilians faced highways clogged with extreme-right protests led by truck drivers as Bolsonaristas alleged fraud, called for military intervention, and awaited some kind of signal from the presidential palace.
The Independent

BBC’s misinformation correspondent jokes she has a ‘new fan’ after Donald Trump Jr denounces political experiment as ‘fake news’

The BBC’s misinformation correspondent joked that she has a “new fan” after Donald Trump Jr denounced her new political experiment as “fake news”. Marianna Spring of the BBC spoke to The Associated Press about the project. She created five fake Americans and created social media accounts for each of them, trying to show the spread of disinformation and how it affects US politics.
TheWrap

Meyers Mocks Mike Lindell for Claiming He Is Watching Midterms ‘From Every Angle': He’s ‘Turned Himself Into Jigsaw’ (Video)

Seth Meyers is pretty sure Mike Lindell has officially turned into a horror movie villain. After the MyPillow CEO claimed this week that he has “cyber guys” watching the results of the midterm election “from every angle,” Meyers joked that Lindell has turned himself into Jigsaw, the terrifying antagonist of the “Saw” franchise.
Benzinga

How Many States Will Legalize Cannabis On Election Night 2022?

Markets may be down, but cannabis optimism remains high heading into election season. With five states determining adult use legislation this November, another Green Wave could soon sweep the United States. The potential green wave brings ample business opportunities, legal cannabis sales and the end to cannabis criminalization in legalized jurisdictions.
Newsweek

Elon Musk Reveals How Donald Trump Can Return to Twitter

Twitter's new head, Elon Musk, has revealed how former President Donald Trump could return to the site almost two years after getting banned. Musk announced last week that he bought Twitter for $44 billion, after spending months trying to get out of the deal. In his first moments as owner, Musk reportedly fired several top Twitter executives, including the CEO and chief legal officer.
