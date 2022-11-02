Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) on Tuesday deleted a tweet mocking the assault of Paul Pelosi, husband of her colleague, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). “LOL,” the congresswoman wrote on Friday while boosting a heavily photoshopped right-wing meme showing men with hammers standing in front of the alleged assailant’s Berkeley home. The tweet remained online for several days and, according to journalist Aaron Rupar, the GOP lawmaker turned off her Twitter replies after users called out the mocking tweet. By midday Tuesday, Tenney appeared to have altogether deleted the post without explanation, Rupar later noted..@claudiatenney posted this remarkably cruel tweet laughing at the brutal beating of her colleague's husband and then when people started dragging her for it, she turned off the replies instead of deleting. Cowardly. pic.twitter.com/n983b03etF— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 1, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.

3 DAYS AGO