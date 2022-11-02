Read full article on original website
Musk Reacts To Questions Over Trump's Return On Twitter As Mexico President Urges To 'Repair Damage'
The Mexican leader reportedly also asked Musk to free Twitter from what he called "conservative control." Musk's take on the topic was evident on the platform as well. The entrepreneur said that if he "had a dollar for every time someone asked me if Trump is coming back on this platform, Twitter would be minting money!"
‘Looking into it’: Elon Musk unblocks Twitter of far-right GOP candidate after former Trump lawyer complained
Mark Finchem, a conspiracy theorist and election denier running on the Republican ticket for Arizona secretary of state, has credited his return to Twitter to Elon Musk. “WHOA. Arizona Secretary of State candidate @RealMarkFinchem was suspended on Twitter. @elonmusk this shouldn’t happen a week before the election!” former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis tweeted on Monday night.
Twitter locks out 'hundreds' of content-moderation workers. Now only about 15 people have keys to the system ahead of potential midterm disinformation, report says
Twitter Head of Safety and Integrity Yoel Roth said the restrictions reduce opportunities for "insider risk" from rogue employees as Elon Musk takes over the company.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ridiculed for censorship claim against Elon Musk: ‘AOC wants so much to be a victim’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was mocked on social media Thursday for claiming that Twitter head Elon Musk censored her account after she attacked his new proposals.
Binance CEO says he anticipates 90% of Elon Musk's newly proposed Twitter features will fail: 'The majority of them will not stick'
Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao said he anticipates about 90% of Elon Musk's ideas for Twitter will fail. Zhao said the best way to improve Twitter is to define new features and see what sticks. Musk has already proposed charging $8 a month for blue check marks and bringing back...
Elon Musk scrapping Twitter's 'days of rest' from employee calendars: report
Elon Musk is reportedly scrapping Twitter's monthly, companywide day off established during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bloomberg reported that Musk has removed "days of rest" from employees' calendars, citing sources familiar with the matter. In addition, the billionaire reportedly plans to cut 3,700 jobs, or half of Twitter's workforce, cancel the social media giant's remote work policy, with some exceptions, and have staff return to the office full-time.
Every Advertiser to Pull Out of Twitter Since Musk's Takeover—Full List
Since Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter last week, at least six major companies have stopped advertising on the platform over concerns about how the billionaire will affect content moderation policies on the app. During the rocky process of acquiring the platform, marked by U-turns, controversies, and lawsuits, Musk pledged to...
"Here we go": Judge “upbraids” Trump attorney in court for not knowing what “objectively” means
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron reportedly admonished an attorney for former President Donald Trump after he changed the definition...
Elon Musk Tries to Win Advertisers Back by Threatening Them
Elon Musk is threatening to “name and shame” advertisers who have hit pause on Twitter while his takeover of the social media platform sows chaos.The idea, apparently, is that Musk’s fans would boycott those companies until they agree to start funneling ad bucks to Twitter again.General Mills, General Motors, Volkswagen, and Pfizer are among the major corporations that have stopped advertising on Twitter since Musk bought it a week ago for $44 billion.The vast majority of Twitter’s revenue comes from advertising, and the new boss was not happy to see the bottom line drying up.“Twitter has had a massive drop...
Elon Musk Gets Word Of Advice From Jacinda Ardern: Twitter 'Can Do A Huge Amount Of Harm' If Misused
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday said Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO and the new chief of Twitter Inc, Elon Musk, needs to "stick strongly to the principle of transparency." What Happened: Ardern, speaking at a national summit on countering terrorism and violent extremism, said, "While I haven't had...
GOP Rep. Claudia Tenney Laughs at Paul Pelosi Attack, Deletes Tweet
Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) on Tuesday deleted a tweet mocking the assault of Paul Pelosi, husband of her colleague, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). “LOL,” the congresswoman wrote on Friday while boosting a heavily photoshopped right-wing meme showing men with hammers standing in front of the alleged assailant’s Berkeley home. The tweet remained online for several days and, according to journalist Aaron Rupar, the GOP lawmaker turned off her Twitter replies after users called out the mocking tweet. By midday Tuesday, Tenney appeared to have altogether deleted the post without explanation, Rupar later noted..@claudiatenney posted this remarkably cruel tweet laughing at the brutal beating of her colleague's husband and then when people started dragging her for it, she turned off the replies instead of deleting. Cowardly. pic.twitter.com/n983b03etF— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 1, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Ex-D.C. Cop Michael Fanone Shares Uncensored Opinion Of Kari Lake On Live TV
The Capitol riot survivor had choice words for Arizona's election-denying Republican nominee for governor.
Nymag.com
Bolsonaro Blinks
After losing to challenger Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva by 51 percent to 49 percent on Sunday night, sitting Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro — who once said the election would end in his death, his arrest, or his victory — stayed quiet for almost 48 hours. Brazilians faced highways clogged with extreme-right protests led by truck drivers as Bolsonaristas alleged fraud, called for military intervention, and awaited some kind of signal from the presidential palace.
BBC’s misinformation correspondent jokes she has a ‘new fan’ after Donald Trump Jr denounces political experiment as ‘fake news’
The BBC’s misinformation correspondent joked that she has a “new fan” after Donald Trump Jr denounced her new political experiment as “fake news”. Marianna Spring of the BBC spoke to The Associated Press about the project. She created five fake Americans and created social media accounts for each of them, trying to show the spread of disinformation and how it affects US politics.
Autoblog
Elon Musk brings Tesla engineers to Twitter who use entirely different programming language
New Twitter owner Elon Musk is bringing engineers from his other businesses to work on the social network. Insider previously reported that Tesla engineers are reviewing existing Twitter code. Tesla engineers have little experience designing for social media and use a different programming language, CNBC reported. As the new owner...
Meyers Mocks Mike Lindell for Claiming He Is Watching Midterms ‘From Every Angle': He’s ‘Turned Himself Into Jigsaw’ (Video)
Seth Meyers is pretty sure Mike Lindell has officially turned into a horror movie villain. After the MyPillow CEO claimed this week that he has “cyber guys” watching the results of the midterm election “from every angle,” Meyers joked that Lindell has turned himself into Jigsaw, the terrifying antagonist of the “Saw” franchise.
'That's The Sexy Part': Wild Takes From New Donald Trump Book Including Who He'd Fire Via Tweet
Maggie Haberman's new book details the raging bias the former president felt in terms of race and gender. Trump suggested bombing drug labs in Mexico during an Oval Office meeting. Former President Donald Trump was critical of the revelations described in New York Times columnist Maggie Haberman’s new book “Confidence...
Americans Shouldn't Blame Joe Biden For Inflation, This Economist Says: Look Beyond The Borders
In a poll conducted on Oct. 30 of 1,500 eligible voters in the U.S., 61% of respondents said that President Joe Biden and his policies are "significantly" or "fairly" to blame for the country's 40-year-high inflation rate. Forty-three percent of respondents blamed Biden and his policies significantly for inflation, 18%...
How Many States Will Legalize Cannabis On Election Night 2022?
Markets may be down, but cannabis optimism remains high heading into election season. With five states determining adult use legislation this November, another Green Wave could soon sweep the United States. The potential green wave brings ample business opportunities, legal cannabis sales and the end to cannabis criminalization in legalized jurisdictions.
Elon Musk Reveals How Donald Trump Can Return to Twitter
Twitter's new head, Elon Musk, has revealed how former President Donald Trump could return to the site almost two years after getting banned. Musk announced last week that he bought Twitter for $44 billion, after spending months trying to get out of the deal. In his first moments as owner, Musk reportedly fired several top Twitter executives, including the CEO and chief legal officer.
