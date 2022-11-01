Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson lead first College Football Playoff rankings

Tennessee is atop the first set of College Football Playoff rankings.

The Volunteers lead Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson in the top four of the inaugural 2022 rankings released on Thursday. Tennessee (8-0) is in the top spot because it has two wins over teams ranked in the top 10.

There are currently six teams at 8-0 at the top level of college football and they occupy six of the top seven spots. Michigan is just outside the top four at No. 5 while TCU was at No. 7 ahead of one-loss Alabama.

That Alabama loss came to Tennessee on a last-second field goal. And the committee really likes LSU. The Tigers are the top two-loss team at No. 10. LSU was blown out at home by the Volunteers.

Oregon and USC are at No. 8 and No. 9. No Pac-12 team has made the College Football Playoff since Washington in 2016. If either of those two teams finishes the season with one loss and wins the Pac-12 title, the conference will have a great shot at having a team in the playoff this season.

College Football Playoff top 25

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. USC

10. LSU

11. Ole Miss

12. UCLA

13. Kansas State

14. Utah

15. Penn State

16. Illinois

17. North Carolina

18. Oklahoma State

19. Tulane

20. Syracuse

21. Wake Forest

22. NC State

23. Oregon State

24. Texas

25. UCF