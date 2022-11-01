Read full article on original website
What They're Saying: Washington Head Coach Kalen DeBoer on No. 23 Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. No. 23 Oregon State heads up I-5 to Seattle this week for a Friday night...
How to Watch: No. 8 Oregon vs. Colorado
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks (7-1, 5-0) continue their quest for a perfect conference play record as they travel, for the second straight week, to Boulder, CO, to take on the Colorado Buffaloes (1-7, 1-4). Week nine saw Colorado put together its best offensive performance of the season, scoring 32...
What time, what channel is the Oregon State-Washington game on?
The Washington football team (6-2 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) plays host to Oregon State (also 6-2, 3-2) in a Friday night game at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Kickoff for the 107th UW-OSU game is at 7:30 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN2. Both teams come into the game off of their bye week. Following this Friday night’s game, the Huskies travel south to play Oregon on Nov. 12.
Oregon will be without four scholarship players, maybe more for season-opener vs Florida A&M on Monday
The Oregon men's basketball team will be heavily impacted by the number of injuries the team has dealt with during training camp. As the injuries mount, it's becoming difficult for head coach Dana Altman to be able to project potential lineups to use in the team's opener Monday against Florida A&M.
Four-star wing Sammie Wagner breaks down her commitment to Oregon
The long and winding road of Sammie Wagner's recruitment has finally reached its finish line. The high-end 2023 women's basketball recruit gave her commitment to Oregon's coaching staff earlier this week before announcing it on social media this evening. The San Antonio (Tex.) product is no stranger to picking schools....
ESPN
Why Oregon could be most interesting team in College Football Playoff race
BERKELEY, Calif. -- Oregon quarterback Bo Nix took a seat, exhaled and looked out at the small, crowded room full of reporters ready to ask him about the Ducks' game against Cal. He wore frustration across his face, bordering on sheer disappointment. Had anyone not been watching the game that...
WATCH: Dana Altman previews season-opener vs Florida A&M, announces four players are out due to injury
Oregon head basketball coach Dana Altman says four, maybe five players will be held out of the team's season-opener on Monday against Florida A&M due to injuries. He discusses how the Ducks are trying to get past the injuries while also giving a scouting report of Florida A&M. Sign up...
Spending the Day On 7th Street in Toledo, Oregon
If you are looking for the best places to spend your day in Toledo, Oregon, look no further than 7th street. This street has a library, pool, gym, park, and skate park. This is an excellent spot for people of all ages and interests. The library is a great place to study or catch up on your reading. The pool is perfect for a hot day - make sure to bring your suit! The gym has everything you need for a good workout, and the park is ideal for a relaxing walk or picnic lunch. And do not forget the skate park – it is ideal for people of all ages and abilities!It even has a trail where you can explore nature. No matter what you choose to do, you are sure to have a good time on this block!
uoregon.edu
Report finds decline in local news has civic leaders worried
A new report from the UO’s School of Journalism and Communication’s Agora Journalism Center found that Oregonians are unequally served by local news media and that some communities have few places to turn for local news. The report also describes how journalists and civic leaders are deeply worried...
klcc.org
In Oregon's extremely tight US 5th District race, candidates take vastly different approaches
When it comes to party politics, Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II prides himself on being as neutral as possible. He even wears purple to all his public appearances to avoid any hint of partisanship. His city, with a population of nearly 55,000, could be critically important in one of this...
3.5 magnitude quake shakes off Oregon coast
A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the Oregon coast early Thursday morning.
Black bears were found dead in Southern Oregon trees. Authorities are now searching for poachers
A dead bear found in a tree has prompted a search for suspects in Southern Oregon.
centraloregondaily.com
Buck deer carcass left to waste along Oregon road (Graphic image)
(Editor’s note: Oregon State Police provided an image of the deer. We have put it at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). Oregon State Police are looking for whoever is responsible for leaving a buck deer, which had been shot and killed, to waste along a road last week.
Lebanon-Express
Sometimes, a Corvallis concert can be a real Bitch
For the past few years, musical artist Bitch has hidden away in a cabin in the woods to write her latest album. Back from her hiatus, Bitch has brewed a witchy pop album eight years in the making, "Bitchcraft," and is ready to share it with the world. The next stop on her broomstick ride? Corvallis.
nbc16.com
Tracking early ballot return in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. - Less than a week until election day, and we're keeping an eye on voter turnout. Our station checked in with the Lane County Elections Office Wednesday. The latest numbers they have are from Monday, when 21.6 percent of ballots had already been returned. That's slightly higher...
hh-today.com
Puzzled by something at the Ellsworth Bridge
On a bike ride last weekend I found myself under the Albany bridges over the Willamette River. That’s when I noticed a structural detail I had not seen before, something I wish somebody could explain. The concrete pier of the Ellsworth Street Bridge closest to the northern riverbank has...
Readers view on Measure 114
As a grieving aunt and professional psychologist, I urge a vote yes vote on Measure 114The first day of school should be memorable -- but never in the way it was when my niece, Sarah, started kindergarten in Scotts Mills, Oregon. The small town of Scotts Mills was meant to be a safe haven. Sarah's mother, Laura, had moved her daughters to live with her own mother, fleeing a marriage that was dangerous for Laura and her children. She secured a restraining order to protect herself and her daughters. But just before the first day of school, Dave purchased a...
kezi.com
Game deer left to waste in Eugene ditch; OSP looking for suspect
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife troopers are looking for the person or persons who they say left a buck deer to rot in a ditch. OSP said troopers heard a buck deer had been left to waste along Willow Creek Road near west 18th Avenue in Eugene on October 27. Troopers said they arrived to find the deer had been field dressed and skinned but was otherwise lightly processed with very few edible parts removed. Even so, it had been discarded into a ditch. OSP said the carcass did not show any signs giving reason for it to be left to waste.
opb.org
As Alaska cancels its snow crab season, Oregon’s commercial fishing industry feels the effect
In mid-October, the Alaska Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that it would be canceling the winter snow crab season. This is the first time the snow crab season has been canceled in the Bering Sea. The state agency says the closure follows declining numbers of the crustacean. Chuck Jackson...
Fall is the time to control slugs as they lay eggs to hatch in spring
CORVALLIS – Just as we begin to think about wrapping things up in the garden for the season, slugs slither out of their homes underground to lay their eggs for next year. That means it’s time again to slug it out with one of the gardener’s most familiar, frustrating and certainly slimiest pests.
247Sports
