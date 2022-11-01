ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

247Sports

How to Watch: No. 8 Oregon vs. Colorado

The No. 8 Oregon Ducks (7-1, 5-0) continue their quest for a perfect conference play record as they travel, for the second straight week, to Boulder, CO, to take on the Colorado Buffaloes (1-7, 1-4). Week nine saw Colorado put together its best offensive performance of the season, scoring 32...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

What time, what channel is the Oregon State-Washington game on?

The Washington football team (6-2 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) plays host to Oregon State (also 6-2, 3-2) in a Friday night game at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Kickoff for the 107th UW-OSU game is at 7:30 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN2. Both teams come into the game off of their bye week. Following this Friday night’s game, the Huskies travel south to play Oregon on Nov. 12.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Four-star wing Sammie Wagner breaks down her commitment to Oregon

The long and winding road of Sammie Wagner's recruitment has finally reached its finish line. The high-end 2023 women's basketball recruit gave her commitment to Oregon's coaching staff earlier this week before announcing it on social media this evening. The San Antonio (Tex.) product is no stranger to picking schools....
EUGENE, OR
Oregon Coast Journey

Spending the Day On 7th Street in Toledo, Oregon

If you are looking for the best places to spend your day in Toledo, Oregon, look no further than 7th street. This street has a library, pool, gym, park, and skate park. This is an excellent spot for people of all ages and interests. The library is a great place to study or catch up on your reading. The pool is perfect for a hot day - make sure to bring your suit! The gym has everything you need for a good workout, and the park is ideal for a relaxing walk or picnic lunch. And do not forget the skate park – it is ideal for people of all ages and abilities!It even has a trail where you can explore nature. No matter what you choose to do, you are sure to have a good time on this block!
TOLEDO, OR
uoregon.edu

Report finds decline in local news has civic leaders worried

A new report from the UO’s School of Journalism and Communication’s Agora Journalism Center found that Oregonians are unequally served by local news media and that some communities have few places to turn for local news. The report also describes how journalists and civic leaders are deeply worried...
EUGENE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Buck deer carcass left to waste along Oregon road (Graphic image)

(Editor’s note: Oregon State Police provided an image of the deer. We have put it at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). Oregon State Police are looking for whoever is responsible for leaving a buck deer, which had been shot and killed, to waste along a road last week.
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Sometimes, a Corvallis concert can be a real Bitch

For the past few years, musical artist Bitch has hidden away in a cabin in the woods to write her latest album. Back from her hiatus, Bitch has brewed a witchy pop album eight years in the making, "Bitchcraft," and is ready to share it with the world. The next stop on her broomstick ride? Corvallis.
CORVALLIS, OR
nbc16.com

Tracking early ballot return in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - Less than a week until election day, and we're keeping an eye on voter turnout. Our station checked in with the Lane County Elections Office Wednesday. The latest numbers they have are from Monday, when 21.6 percent of ballots had already been returned. That's slightly higher...
LANE COUNTY, OR
hh-today.com

Puzzled by something at the Ellsworth Bridge

On a bike ride last weekend I found myself under the Albany bridges over the Willamette River. That’s when I noticed a structural detail I had not seen before, something I wish somebody could explain. The concrete pier of the Ellsworth Street Bridge closest to the northern riverbank has...
ALBANY, OR
Woodburn Independent

Readers view on Measure 114

As a grieving aunt and professional psychologist, I urge a vote yes vote on Measure 114The first day of school should be memorable -- but never in the way it was when my niece, Sarah, started kindergarten in Scotts Mills, Oregon. The small town of Scotts Mills was meant to be a safe haven. Sarah's mother, Laura, had moved her daughters to live with her own mother, fleeing a marriage that was dangerous for Laura and her children. She secured a restraining order to protect herself and her daughters. But just before the first day of school, Dave purchased a...
SCOTTS MILLS, OR
kezi.com

Game deer left to waste in Eugene ditch; OSP looking for suspect

EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife troopers are looking for the person or persons who they say left a buck deer to rot in a ditch. OSP said troopers heard a buck deer had been left to waste along Willow Creek Road near west 18th Avenue in Eugene on October 27. Troopers said they arrived to find the deer had been field dressed and skinned but was otherwise lightly processed with very few edible parts removed. Even so, it had been discarded into a ditch. OSP said the carcass did not show any signs giving reason for it to be left to waste.
EUGENE, OR
