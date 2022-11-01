ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Swimming Dog Narrowly Escapes Killer Whale Coming In For The Attack

By Jacob Dillon
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FOImm_0ivG2kZv00

There’s a lot of killer animals out there, but most don’t have “killer” in the name.

Orcas, also known as “killer whales,” are actually not whales at all, but rather the largest members of the dolphin family.

These spectacular animals are massive and incredibly smart.

Males can weigh up to 12,000-pounds and females up to 8,000-pounds, and believe it or not, they have the second largest brain out of all animals in the world.

They have incredibly good memories, and are very social animals that live in and hunt within their family units called “pods.”

They will work together to take out different animals and share them with each other too.

An animal this big isn’t to picky about what they eat. They love to eat fish and squid but will target anything from birds to seals or even other whale species.

They are the definition of an apex predator, with nothing above them on their food chain. They’re also the only creature known to hunt Great White Sharks.

With a name like killer whales, you best believe they are called it for a good reason.

So, if you see one, it will probably be one of the coolest wildlife encounters of your life. But, you should also hope its while you are in the safety net of either a boat or on dry land.

These folks were out for a day at the beach in Mathesons Bay, New Zealand, when a pod of orcas came into their area. A diver quickly realized the danger and raced to nearby rocks. As he rolls up and out of the water to safety you can see the relief on his face.

After the diver is out of the way, the whales notice a dog swimming, playing some fetch and start to approach on it. The dog quickly notices too and swims for his life to shore.

The killer whales swim much faster than the dog, closing the gap rather quickly, and coming in very close to the dog. I even get a little anxious watching the good boy swim in as the Orca nears him.

Ultimately, the dog makes into shallow enough water in the nick of time, narrowly avoiding becoming whale food.

What could have been a devastating encounter, turned out to be pretty damn cool.

Comments / 30

Rebecca
2d ago

I just cringe when I see pet owners throwing sticks or something for their dogs to fetch out of the ocean. WTH? So dangerous.

Reply(1)
22
Dee Leach
2d ago

I honestly think the Orca was just curious about the dog, cuz if it was actually hunting it he could have grabbed it at any time, the only know Orca killings are in captivity

Reply
6
Zachary Reppert
3d ago

I'd rather see some people get eaten than that poor dog

Reply(5)
35
Related
a-z-animals.com

Killer Whales Capture and Feed on Great Whites In Incredibly Rare Drone Footage

Killer Whales Capture and Feed on Great Whites In Incredibly Rare Drone Footage. The term “killer whale” comes from their original moniker, “whale killers,” which sailors gave them after observing them whale-hunting. The name eventually changed over time. The word “orca” is derived from the Latin species name Orcinus orca, which means “Kingdom of the Dead” in English.
Whiskey Riff

Two Giant Alaskan Brown Bears Engage In Epic Battle, One Takes Mid-Fight Dump

Grizzly bears, brown bears, Kodiak bears, whatever you want to call them, they’re all the same in at least one regard. They’re absolutely terrifying. Feasting on over 30 pounds of food per day, the enormous bears will take in anything from berries to vulnerable grizzly cubs, and when another bear gets in their way, they’re certainly not afraid to square up and protect what’s theirs.
ALASKA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Massive Golden Eagle Tries To Fly Off With 8-Year-Old Girl

In places like Australia, just about everywhere you go, land, sea or air… something can kill you. Spiders, snakes, sharks… everything. Go to the rainforest… same thing. Spiders, snakes, fish, bugs, jungle cats… it’s no place to be wandering around. But if you’re around Kyrgyzstan,...
TheDailyBeast

World’s Dirtiest Man, 94, Dies After Taking His First Wash

An Iranian hermit affectionately referred to as the “world’s dirtiest man” has died at age 94, just months after having his first wash in decades. “Amu Haji” or “Uncle Haji” passed away on Sunday after spending years assiduously avoiding fresh food or cleaning himself in the belief that “if he cleans himself, he will get sick,” state news agency IRNA reported. Villagers successfully gave Haji a wash a few months ago after previous attempts had been unsuccessful; on one occasion a few years ago, he reportedly avoided being taken to a river to bathe by throwing himself out of a car and running away. The nonagenarian is said to have reached his ripe old age despite subsisting on a diet of roadkill, and he was previously photographed smoking several cigarettes at once.Read it at CNN
Yana Bostongirl

A Massive Great White Shark Caught Off the Coast of Italy had a Cow, Dog and Other Grisly Remains in its Stomach

There are not many accounts of Great white shark sightings in the Mediterranean. However, legends say it is home to terrifying monsters that roam the deep. The Maltese talked about a "whale-sized shark" that they referred to as silfjun while a 17th-century Italian nobleman named Giovanni Francesco Abela wrote about a sea monster with fearsome teeth that once washed ashore.
a-z-animals.com

A Clash of Two Lion Prides Ends When This Monster Shows Up

Male lions are engineered to defend their pride and territories from invaders. Lionesses rarely move from their territories. All the lionesses in a territory are related. Territorial rights among females are usually passed down several generations. Even though both males and females are territorial, they play different roles in defending...
Whiskey Riff

Alligator Creeps On Land To Grab Wild Hog, Six More Gators Come Looking For A Bite

If you thought you only had to worry about alligators in the water, they let you know they’re dominant on land as well. A video from Myakka River State Park in Sarasota, Florida proves just that, as visitors were able to get some awesome footage of an alligator leaving the water, creeping up on a nest of wild pigs, snatching one easily, then returning to the water for a feast.
SARASOTA, FL
The Independent

Man sent to morgue ‘still alive’ after doctor opens body bag ‘to find his eyes open’

A hospital in Australia is under investigation after nurses allegedly sent a man to the morgue in a body bag while still alive. Kevin Reid, a palliative care patient, supposedly died in Rockingham General Hospital on 5 September. But a doctor’s discovery suggests the patient could have actually died on 6 September – despite having already been sent to the morgue.The realisation that a grave error was made struck when the doctor unzipped the body bag and found fresh blood on the patient’s gown and saw his eyes were open, according to reports. On 5 September, nurses believed Mr...
a-z-animals.com

This Lion Pride Teams Up for a Lightning-Fast Crocodile Attack

This Lion Pride Teams Up for a Lightning-Fast Crocodile Attack. Fierce predators usually adhere to mutual respect since each can harm or even kill the other. Still, crocs and lions share some habitats, and a clash once in a while is inevitable. A crocodile may attack a lion that gets into the water, while lions may hunt and eat younger crocs.
Newsweek

Mailman's Reaction to Dog Leaves Internet in Stitches: 'Overreaction'

A mailman has been caught on camera overreacting when greeted by a "friendly" dog as he drops off a package. The internet has been left in stitches thanks to a video posted by @duttydan365 on TikTok. The postal worker can be seen scurrying off the premises while the American XL bully follows behind, wagging his tail. You can watch the video here.
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

221K+
Followers
13K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy