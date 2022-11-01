ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kentucky to receive an additional $49 million for tornado and flooding recovery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sen. Mitch McConnell announced Kentucky will receive an additional $49 million for 2021 tornado and flooding recovery through a grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The funds were secured in negotiations for the Continuing Resolution to fund the government that passed the Senate earlier this year.
Governor: Kentucky on course for record budget surplus again

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky is on course to achieve another record budget surplus in 2023, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday, calling it a sign of economic strength as the country struggles with inflation. The state's General Fund is projected to receive more than $15 billion in revenue during...
2 auto industry firms in Indiana announce layoffs, plant closing

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Two businesses associated with the automotive industry this week announced job reductions in Indiana, and one of them will close a southern Indiana plant. The corporate headquarters of used-car dealer J.D. Byrider will lay off 43 employees at the end of 2022, the company told...
Drivers in Nicholasville get some relief at the pump

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky (WTVQ)- With inflation impacting everything from gas prices to food, many families continue to feel those effects. “It’s often that I’ve had to rob Peter to pay Paul,” said Bianca Beach. Beach works three jobs to help make ends meet. She’s also working on getting...
Hamburg Business News for Lexington, KY – November 2022

Walt Barbour, 73, died in October after battling cancer. Barbour was an iconic figure in Lexington’s grocery industry, having run Randall’s on Romany. He was affectionately known by many as the mayor of Romany. When it was purchased, his fans held Randall’s Rallies, and carried “Save Walt” signs outside the store. He went on to run a popular pantry market and deli on Liberty, known for its famous fried chicken, which reportedly lives on across town.
CPE approves action plan for Kentucky State

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education approved an action plan for Kentucky State University, as well as two emergency capital projects for two schools in the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, during a special meeting Monday. Two bills regarding financially troubled KSU were approved...
Multiple Ky. school districts closing due to illness

(WKYT) - Multiple Kentucky school districts will be closed Friday due to an increase in illness. There will be no school for both students and staff for Berea Independent, Paris Independent, Bourbon, Madison and Clark county schools. Bourbon County will be closed again on Monday. Students and staff in Madison...
Another Park In Harrodsburg? City Commission Approves Surveying Properties

The Harrodsburg City Commission is looking at creating a new city park at the intersection of College and West Lexington Streets. On Friday, Oct. 28, the city commission held a unique special-called meeting at the intersection. Commissioner Jennifer Kazimer said she wanted people to be able to “conceptualize” what could be done with the property, five lots the city owns surrounding MAFEW (Mercer Area Family Education and Wellness).
Staple of Lexington LGBTQ community shutting down

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A staple of Lexington’s LGBTQ community is shutting down. Long-time Lexington nightclub Soundbar announced that it will host its ‘last dance’ on Saturday, November 19th. The bar and dance club has been in business on South Limestone for more than a decade. Owners...
Remembering a Kentucky Hero

In the front yard of the old Owen County Courthouse at the corner of West Seminary and North Thomas streets near a large tree in the quiet community of Owenton stands Kentucky historical marker No. 2521. It honors an Owen County native whose worldwide accomplishments might have faded from public memory had it not been, in large part, for a group of middle-school students whose teacher had read a newspaper story about little-known Willis Augustus “Mose” Lee Jr., one of Kentucky’s greatest veterans.
Flu activity widespread in Kentucky; some schools closing

Flu activity across the state is considered widespread by the Kentucky Department for Public Health with children ages 1-10 being the age group most highly affected by the flu so far this season. That increase in flu activity has led to a couple school closures, including one in a neighboring...
Kentucky voters will decide fate of 2 proposed constitutional amendments

Sharp differences over the two controversial constitutional amendments that Kentucky voters will decide Nov. 8 at the polls played out recently on statewide television. Advocates of Constitutional Amendment 1, which would give the Kentucky legislature more power over how often it meets, argued it will provide more checks and balances in state government while opponents called it a money and power grab for state lawmakers.
School districts deal with flu spread, cancelled classes

JACKSON, Ky. (WKYT) - Across Kentucky, flu cases are affecting schools. “Anytime we’re below 80 percent, it’s a cause for alarm. We want to make sure we’re looking at the safety of our staff, our students and the safety of our community, as well,” said Jackson Independent Schools Superintendent Wayne Sizemore.
