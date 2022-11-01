Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky to receive an additional $49 million for tornado and flooding recovery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sen. Mitch McConnell announced Kentucky will receive an additional $49 million for 2021 tornado and flooding recovery through a grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The funds were secured in negotiations for the Continuing Resolution to fund the government that passed the Senate earlier this year.
kentuckytoday.com
Governor: Kentucky on course for record budget surplus again
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky is on course to achieve another record budget surplus in 2023, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday, calling it a sign of economic strength as the country struggles with inflation. The state's General Fund is projected to receive more than $15 billion in revenue during...
WISH-TV
2 auto industry firms in Indiana announce layoffs, plant closing
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Two businesses associated with the automotive industry this week announced job reductions in Indiana, and one of them will close a southern Indiana plant. The corporate headquarters of used-car dealer J.D. Byrider will lay off 43 employees at the end of 2022, the company told...
WTVQ
Drivers in Nicholasville get some relief at the pump
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky (WTVQ)- With inflation impacting everything from gas prices to food, many families continue to feel those effects. “It’s often that I’ve had to rob Peter to pay Paul,” said Bianca Beach. Beach works three jobs to help make ends meet. She’s also working on getting...
WBKO
Gov. Beshear, Kentucky officials help break ground on new Veterans Center
BOWLING GREEN, KY. (WBKO) - Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear, joined members of Kentucky’s federal delegation, along with local leaders and statewide officials to break ground on a new veterans center in Bowling Green. It has been in the making for 11 years now, but it has officially begun construction.
hamburgjournal.com
Hamburg Business News for Lexington, KY – November 2022
Walt Barbour, 73, died in October after battling cancer. Barbour was an iconic figure in Lexington’s grocery industry, having run Randall’s on Romany. He was affectionately known by many as the mayor of Romany. When it was purchased, his fans held Randall’s Rallies, and carried “Save Walt” signs outside the store. He went on to run a popular pantry market and deli on Liberty, known for its famous fried chicken, which reportedly lives on across town.
wdrb.com
Kentucky Reading Recovery program under fire as lawmakers hear from Oldham County family
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A literacy intervention program meant to help first-grade students in Kentucky learn how to read came under fire in Frankfort on Wednesday. State lawmakers heard from an Oldham County family about what they say are the failings of the Reading Recovery program. "If anything, it's hurt...
kentuckytoday.com
CPE approves action plan for Kentucky State
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education approved an action plan for Kentucky State University, as well as two emergency capital projects for two schools in the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, during a special meeting Monday. Two bills regarding financially troubled KSU were approved...
WKYT 27
Multiple Ky. school districts closing due to illness
(WKYT) - Multiple Kentucky school districts will be closed Friday due to an increase in illness. There will be no school for both students and staff for Berea Independent, Paris Independent, Bourbon, Madison and Clark county schools. Bourbon County will be closed again on Monday. Students and staff in Madison...
WLKY.com
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Kentucky and Indiana?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is...
harrodsburgherald.com
Another Park In Harrodsburg? City Commission Approves Surveying Properties
The Harrodsburg City Commission is looking at creating a new city park at the intersection of College and West Lexington Streets. On Friday, Oct. 28, the city commission held a unique special-called meeting at the intersection. Commissioner Jennifer Kazimer said she wanted people to be able to “conceptualize” what could be done with the property, five lots the city owns surrounding MAFEW (Mercer Area Family Education and Wellness).
WKYT 27
Staple of Lexington LGBTQ community shutting down
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A staple of Lexington’s LGBTQ community is shutting down. Long-time Lexington nightclub Soundbar announced that it will host its ‘last dance’ on Saturday, November 19th. The bar and dance club has been in business on South Limestone for more than a decade. Owners...
kentuckymonthly.com
Remembering a Kentucky Hero
In the front yard of the old Owen County Courthouse at the corner of West Seminary and North Thomas streets near a large tree in the quiet community of Owenton stands Kentucky historical marker No. 2521. It honors an Owen County native whose worldwide accomplishments might have faded from public memory had it not been, in large part, for a group of middle-school students whose teacher had read a newspaper story about little-known Willis Augustus “Mose” Lee Jr., one of Kentucky’s greatest veterans.
Kentucky’s Oldest City Is Also One of the Oldest in the U.S.
I forget how old Kentucky is from time to time. And I recently remembered that I forget that fact when I read that we live in one of the most haunted states in the United States. And why not?. HISTORIC KENTUCKY. Kentucky entered the union in 1792--two states shy of...
lakercountry.com
Flu activity widespread in Kentucky; some schools closing
Flu activity across the state is considered widespread by the Kentucky Department for Public Health with children ages 1-10 being the age group most highly affected by the flu so far this season. That increase in flu activity has led to a couple school closures, including one in a neighboring...
WLKY.com
Early, no-excuse voting in Kentucky starts Thursday: Where to vote
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Election Day is Tuesday, but Kentucky voters can start voting as early as Thursday. Early, in-person absentee voting — no excuse needed — runs for three days this year: Nov. 3-5. Anyone registered to vote can cast their ballot on those days. But you...
Kentucky's 2022 midterm election: Who's running and what's on the ballot
Kentucky's midterm election includes a Senate race between Rand Paul and Charles Booker, a U.S. House race including Thomas Massie and several county races.
Kentucky voters will decide fate of 2 proposed constitutional amendments
Sharp differences over the two controversial constitutional amendments that Kentucky voters will decide Nov. 8 at the polls played out recently on statewide television. Advocates of Constitutional Amendment 1, which would give the Kentucky legislature more power over how often it meets, argued it will provide more checks and balances in state government while opponents called it a money and power grab for state lawmakers.
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Kentucky, you should add the following town to your list.
wymt.com
School districts deal with flu spread, cancelled classes
JACKSON, Ky. (WKYT) - Across Kentucky, flu cases are affecting schools. “Anytime we’re below 80 percent, it’s a cause for alarm. We want to make sure we’re looking at the safety of our staff, our students and the safety of our community, as well,” said Jackson Independent Schools Superintendent Wayne Sizemore.
Comments / 1